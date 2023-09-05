Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
He's somewhat a giant.
HOW TALL IS JACOB ELORDI JESUS pic.twitter.com/qOoFKc5eSX— arlene🐇 (@arlenesdaydream) September 4, 2023
i never realized jacob elordi was so tall— Nonbinary Roman Roy (@harrisupercut) September 5, 2023
shoutout to a24 for following the wga and sag guidelines, therefore allowing the actors to do press for priscilla, so we can truly admire how insanely tall jacob elordi is https://t.co/QF6sWlE5Xq— nat (@nataliaivonica) September 4, 2023
Jacob elordi? More like Jacob o lord he’s tall am i right https://t.co/dd0bBlWpUJ— Jkobe (@Jkobe18) September 5, 2023
since when is jacob elordi that tall?? https://t.co/J3VSco7tIX— n (@GODARDFILMS) September 4, 2023