    He's somewhat a giant.

    You probably know Jacob Elordi from Euphoria, right?

    He's a handsome guy, surely there's nothing that makes him stand out, right?

    Wrong.

    The man is very, very tall, and everyone is just noticing this.

    Pictures of him at the Venice Film Festival promoting his film Priscilla are going viral.

    Like, he's an entire 5-year-old child taller than Sofia Coppola, Priscilla Presley, and Cailee Spaeny.

    Reactions have been, well, they're obvious...

    People are surprised by the height!

    From "Jacob o' Lord he's tall"...

    ...to "Since when is Jacob Elordi that tall?"

    He really is giving giant vibes.

    And for those wondering, he's 6'5".

    Anyway, I love a good height comparison picture.

    I will never look at him the same way again.

