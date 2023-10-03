The "Priscilla" Trailer Has People Reacting Intensely To Jacob Elordi's Portrayal Of Elvis

Browse links
Priscilla is set to be released on Nov. 3.
Oh that tone shift, Jacob Elordi summoning the nasty spirit of Nate Jacobs. Sofia Coppola you have me. https://t.co/sCKmRUguqP— Minnie (@saintdutchess) October 3, 2023
if theres anything jacob elordi is gonna do its successfully play a toxic man https://t.co/65Rbkhu0Sk— justine (@biticonjustine) October 3, 2023
what was i saying earlier about casting freakishly tall giant jacob elordi to play elvis being genius https://t.co/ot7SkX1DCg— grace (@agneswickfields) October 3, 2023
i knew from the moment it was announced sofia was the perfect filmmaker for priscilla’s side of this famous relationship 💌 absolutely cannot wait to see this! pic.twitter.com/QpMMccwWZY— kenzie xcx (@kenzvanunu) October 3, 2023
CAILEE SPAENY OSCAR CAMPAIGN WE ARE SOOOOOOOO FUCKING UP https://t.co/l2Jx7Msgmv— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) October 3, 2023
It's Sofia season. https://t.co/09RwOoVE3r— Spooky Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) October 3, 2023
sofia, i think you’ve done it again! we have a new masterpiece on our hands! https://t.co/72wJmLNlg0— rachel (@blondecoppola) October 3, 2023