49 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

1. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process. Your mom's going to try yours out just once and start asking you where she can get her own, I promise.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer
2. KitchenAid shears, because you should probably stop using your regular ol' crafting scissors when you're cooking. 😅 Use these to beautifully cut quesadillas or pizza into slices (a must-have for parents!) or to finally chop herbs.
Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the 'sharp object' drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666
3. A 100 percent natural oven scrub you can rely on to finally remove any grease or leftover sauces from inside your most used appliance. You're welcome.
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
4. A garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
5. And pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you can toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell before your family arrives for a visit — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
6. A set of cleaning K-Cups that'll rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
7. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan.
I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!
Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G
8. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
9. An Always Pan, complete with a nonstick surface, vented top, mesh basket for steaming, and high-quality spoon that hooks onto the handle — you'll basically only ever want to use this pan. My apologies to your current ones.
10. An air fryer (from the makers of the INSTANT POT!!), perfect for anyone who hasn't always been a big fan of leftovers but wants to make the most of all their delicious homemade meals. Best of all? You can crisp up your fave foods without all that oil.
11. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your hot chocolate into one out of a Hallmark Christmas movie scene. Delish.
12. A set of LED light saber chopsticks you'll probably misplace in your utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once you've finally find them.
14. A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders so you'll never have to hear your roomie exclaiming "ow, ow, ow!" while taking their leftover pasta out of the microwave. Using these you can both happily eat your favorite meals in-hand on the couch while watching yet another season of Love Island.
Check out a TikTok of the microwave bowl holders in action.
Bonus — the insulation of these also keeps cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and helps prevent your fingers from freezing!).
Promising review: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from. My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold. We bought some bigger plate sizes too." —Heidi J.
