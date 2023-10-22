BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    49 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think "Why Didn't I Buy This Years Ago"

    It's about time you invested in some reliable kitchen shears.

    Heather Braga
    by Heather Braga

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Extra long oven mitts, so when you reach into your oven to remove the incredible-smelling French toast casserole you've finally tried your hand at baking, you won't risk burning your arms in the process. Your mom's going to try yours out just once and start asking you where she can get her own, I promise.

    a red long oven mitt
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these oven mitts! It's one of those kitchen items that are a MUST, but always put off purchasing. I had a criteria of what I wanted in mitts and found them. The mitts do everything they say they do and that's keeping my hands and arms safe. I highly recommend them." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $24.68 (available in six colors).

    2. KitchenAid shears, because you should probably stop using your regular ol' crafting scissors when you're cooking. 😅 Use these to beautifully cut quesadillas or pizza into slices (a must-have for parents!) or to finally chop herbs.

    light blue kitchenaid shears
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the 'sharp object' drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!" —Suzy-Q666

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors).

    3. A 100 percent natural oven scrub you can rely on to finally remove any grease or leftover sauces from inside your most used appliance. You're welcome.

    gif of someone applying the cleaner to a dirty oven door, then wiping away the stains
    the jar of oven scrub next to a metallic scrubber
    Everneat / Etsy

    It also comes with a metallic scrubber!

    Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products.

    Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in two scents) or from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    4. garbage-disposal foaming cleaner to scrub away the stinky grime that builds up on the blades and in the pipes.

    blue foaming cleanser pushing its way out of the sink drain
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $4.68+ (also available as a pack of 24). 

    5. And pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets you can toss into your dishwasher and easily get rid of that yucky smell before your family arrives for a visit — it'll banish lime and mineral build-up and leave your dishes nice 'n' clean.

    reviewer's dirty dishwasher with brown stains on the bottom
    The same dishwasher, which is now stain-free after using the tablets
    www.amazon.com

    Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!

    Promising review: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    6. set of cleaning K-Cups that'll rinse away all the coffee grounds from your past beverages and ensure your next ones taste fresher than ever.

    Reviewer photo of Quick and Clean pod in k-cup machine
    Reviewer photo of coffee residue in water after using Quick and Clean k-cup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    7. Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray, which smells so freakin' good you might just get distracted from how wonderfully it works! All you'll have to do is spray it onto caked on food and grease, wait a lil', then rinse or wipe it away to reveal a perfectly clean pan. 

    reviewer's grill with burnt on grease
    reviewer's now clean grill
    www.amazon.com

    I recently tried this stuff for the first time and can confirm it's fantastic. I use it on my frying pans and the grill pans from my Griddler (which is ALWAYS a pain to clean). It loosens all the gunk and makes it much easier to clean burnt bits and pieces off. It also really does smell incredible — very fresh and delightful!

    Promising review: "This is the best partner in the kitchen!! You need it now and always. Great for hard stains and even for a quick clean. I always have back ups never run out. RUN DON'T WALK TO ADD THIS PRODUCT TO YOUR CART RIGHT NOW." —Carlos G

    Get it from Amazon for $16.88 for a bundle.

    8. A veggie chopper you can use to dice onions in a flash — save your uncontrollable crying for the next time you watch The Notebook. It can also spiralize, slice, and chop!

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut an onion
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets. 

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in three colors).

    9. An Always Pan, complete with a nonstick surface, vented top, mesh basket for steaming, and high-quality spoon that hooks onto the handle — you'll basically only ever want to use this pan. My apologies to your current ones.

    Our Place

    Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"

    And if you needed some more convincing, here's our review of the Always Pan, in which seven members of our team weigh in everything they love about it!

    And...if you want some bonus points, mention to your loved one that Selena Gomez uses the cobalt blue pan on her cooking show!

    Get it from Our Place for $120+ (available in nine colors and three sizes).

    10. An air fryer (from the makers of the INSTANT POT!!), perfect for anyone who hasn't always been a big fan of leftovers but wants to make the most of all their delicious homemade meals. Best of all? You can crisp up your fave foods without all that oil.

    Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Hannah Loewentheil loves this product:

    "It preheats quickly, it's large enough to hold a good amount of food at once, it's easy to clean, and it makes food taste crispy on the outside and moist on the inside without any oil. I've been using my air fryer to make vegetables just about every night and it makes them taste so good. If you're cooking for kids, picky eaters, or you just don't get so excited about eating vegetables, the air fryer could be perfect for you. If you like chicken, the air fryer might change your life, and I don't mean that to be dramatic. The air fryer produces restaurant-quality chicken that tastes absurdly decadent, except there's no oil involved in the cooking — just air. We also tried making sesame chicken in the air fryer using boneless skinless chicken thighs. The sesame chicken tasted almost identical to my favorite Chinese takeout, and it had nothing to do with my cooking skills. Thanks to the air fryer, the chicken gets so crispy. I couldn't believe I made this at home!!"

    Get it from Amazon for $119.95.

    Check out the full review, plus some air fryer recipe suggestions for more!

    11. A milk frother to pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your hot chocolate into one out of a Hallmark Christmas movie scene. Delish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I invested in one of these and I'm so glad I did — I use it to make lattes at home and have saved a lot of dollars without having to run out to Starbucks every morning (just...once a week or so instead hehe).

    Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee drinking life. This comes highly recommended." —Michelle Pirestani

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in 17 colors).

    12. A set of LED light saber chopsticks you'll probably misplace in your utensil drawer but then have the opportunity to exclaim "THESE are the ones I've been looking for!" once you've finally find them.

    amazon.com, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    I know for a fact that BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord treats herself to sushi every Friday and takes her "treat yo' self" meal a step further by devouring it with these fun chopsticks.

    Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood

    Get them in red and green from Amazon for $19.97.

    13. A Dracula garlic mincer that'll make even the most serious of chefs let out an audible giggle.

    The mincer that looks like Dracula (just twist the head to mince) with garlic bread
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from "good friend" to "best friend," but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L

    Get it from Amazon for $22.95.

    14. A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders so you'll never have to hear your roomie exclaiming "ow, ow, ow!" while taking their leftover pasta out of the microwave. Using these you can both happily eat your favorite meals in-hand on the couch while watching yet another season of Love Island.

    Model holding a bowl of soup resting in a red cloth holder
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the microwave bowl holders in action. 

    Bonus — the insulation of these also keeps cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and helps prevent your fingers from freezing!). 

    Promising review: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from. My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold. We bought some bigger plate sizes too." —Heidi J. 

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five color combos). 

    15. A 12-oz bottle of Mike's Hot Honey that'll help take the flavor of your boring weeknight recipes to the next level with just a drizzle.

    a bottle of mike&#x27;s hot honey being drizzled on pizza
    Amazon

    I've introduced everyone in my life to this delectable condiment. Mike's Hot Honey is sweet with a kick of heat — you'll want to pour it over everything you eat. I personally love it on chicken cutlets and pepperoni pizza, but do with it what you will! Also, Mike's Hot Honey is a small business/

    Promising review: "I tend to shy away from spicy foods, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to try a new condiment to liven up snacks and recipes with. I was afraid the spice would be overpowering, but it’s actually quite mellow and smooth; just the right touch of heat. So far, I’ve enjoyed this on fruit salad (banana/strawberry/blueberry) with cottage cheese and drizzled on the original Chick-fil-A sandwich....so delicious!" —Sleeps in Rain

    Get it from Amazon for $8.45.

    16. A handheld garlic press you'll be ready to *rock 'n' roll* with right out of the package — don't plan to invite any vampires over for dinner.

    the rolling handheld garlic press
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to use! Easy to clean! Superior to a press and easier to use! No need for hesitation! Go ahead and buy it! You won't be disappointed!" — T. Star

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).

    17. An automatic pan stirrer with a timer, perfect for any aspiring chef who tends to get a little absent-minded while following a recipe.

    the automatic stirrer in a pan
    UncommonGoods

    Promising review: "My husband loves to cook. We have two very small children, so while his meals are mostly yummy, they are also sometimes burnt. :) This was perfect for him. He's able to turn it on, run into the next room to save the day with a plastic bag and a washcloth for whatever blowout-esque mess I'm dealing with, forget he's cooking, run back into the kitchen frantically when he remembers, and arrive only to find the meal practically cooking itself. Best. Gift. Ever." —Jake the ChefturnedDaddy

    Get it from UncommonGoods for $25.

    18. A compact eight-in-one spiralizer that'll grate cheese, juice fruits, cut ribbon, and *so* much more. This lil' gadget really does it all.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed, Amazon

    BuzzFeed writer *and* zoodle-lover Emma Lord is obsessed with this gadget:

    "I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."

    Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    19. A Magic Bullet blender you can count on to help you recreate the green juice or smoothies you used to pick up on your way to the office.

    a model blending fruit in the magic bullet
    Amazon

    When I was pregnant the only thing I could stomach in the morning were smoothies, so this lil' gadget became my partner-in-crime. It's the perfect size to blend a smoothie for one person and does so super quickly. I'd just toss in my ingredients, blend, twist the cup off the base, and stick a straw right into the cup. I loved that there was less to clean than if I had blended it in a full-size blender and poured it into another cup.

    Promising review: "I use this almost every morning. This was my savior during the quarantine part of the pandemic when I was working from home. I was able to easily make smoothies for breakfast or a snack instead of eating junk. Blended quickly and easily, easy to clean, and came with so many cups and travel options I was able to continue my healthy habit when I went back to work!" —Marissa Vittorio

    Get it from Amazon for $36.56.

    20. A Bento-style kids lunch box to *hopefully* get kids excited about their lunch when you fill it with fun-shaped sandwiches and their favorite snacks.

    a reviewer&#x27;s two purple bento boxes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This school year my babies asked me to pack their lunches. I needed something reliable and found these online and I am in love!! The portion sizes are small but big enough to fill the kids up. There are five different sized compartments so I get to get creative with the snack choices. It’s super easy to clean and I don’t worry at all about leaking. It’s microwave and top shelf dishwasher safe. And the colors are so cute!! We plan on doing a video with these everyday to show what’s for lunch that day and I’ve already been asked so many times about them." —Marsha

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in eight colors).

    21. A KitchenAid Artisan Mini stand mixer (it holds 3.5 quarts!) that won't overtake your kitchen but will certainly help you bake dozens of cookies with way less effort.

    A reviewer&#x27;s red mixer compared to the full size
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for our 93-year-old mother to replace a vintage KitchenAid mixer that had come to the end of its life. We needed this smaller size to fit in a cupboard built specifically for the departed mixer, so it could not be over 13" tall, plus it could not be excessively heavy if mom was to lift and move it around. The mini was perfect and the handle on the mixing bowl also helps as we deal with some limitations caused by arthritis. 3.5 quarts is perfect for the type of baking she loves doing — totally sufficient for a large batch of cookies, a normal size cake, plenty of dough for rolls to serve at a family gathering (she's obviously not running a bakery) and there really is nothing mini about the mixer! After using the beaters and dough hook that are standard -- mom is ecstatic! She's back to baking and loves the upgrades that have occurred over the last 40 plus years." —peaceful1

    Get it from Amazon for $245.99 (available in nine colors).

    22. A set of "floating" kitchen knives in an acrylic case that'll make them actually want to crack open the cook book you bought for them last Christmas.

    knives in an acrylic holder
    amazon.com

    Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

    Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S. 

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99.

    23. An