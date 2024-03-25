28 Bizarre Celeb Quotes That Range From Incredibly Stupid To Actually Iconic

1.Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is filled with bizarre stories, tidbits, and quotes, but the way Fox recounted their first meeting has got to be the best. “This weird thing happened. We didn’t see each other. I don’t remember [his] face. ... And I definitely would have remembered his face. I just remember this tall, blonde, ghostly creature, and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me, and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb," Fox described.
"I think we weren’t allowed to see each other yet. We weren’t supposed to run into each other that night, so our souls, our spirit guides, were luring us away from each other, because you literally had no face, like that thing from Spirited Away," she continued, addressing Kelly directly.
3.But the best Robert Pattinson quote has to be when he said he'd witnessed a clown die while promoting Water for Elephants on the Today show. When Matt Lauer asked if Pattinson had ever wanted to run away to the circus, Pattinson said he didn't because "The first time I went to the circus, somebody died. One of the clowns died.” When Lauer asked how he died, Pattinson said, “His little car exploded. The joke car exploded on him.” Lauer then asked if Pattinson was being serious, and Pattinson confirmed, saying, "My parents had to — everybody ran out. It was terrifying. It was the only time I’ve ever been to the circus.”
4.After Woody Harrelson allegedly pushed a TMZ photographer at an airport, he blamed his actions on mistaking the photographer for a zombie. “I wrapped a movie called Zombieland, in which I was constantly under assault by zombies, then flew to New York, still very much in character,” Harrelson said. “With my daughter at the airport I was startled by a paparazzo, who I quite understandably mistook for a zombie.”
5.AnnaLynne McCord's poem to Vladimir Putin about how things would be different if she were his mother is still one of the strangest things a celebrity has ever done, IMO. In the poem, which she read aloud on Twitter, she said, “I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. If I was your mother you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise. Of nation sitting peaceful under a night sky."
6.We only know this quote secondhand, but it's still one of my favorites. According to Julia Stiles, Prince invited the cast of The Bourne Ultimatum to one of his concerts. After the show, they were "summoned into a room to meet him." Attempting to make small talk, Matt Damon asked Prince, "So you live in Minnesota? I hear you live in Minnesota.” Prince apparently replied, “I live inside my own heart, Matt Damon.”
7.Another great alleged Prince quote comes from TRL video jockey Dave Holmes, who revealed they were supposed to do an episode on Prince, but he showed up 50 minutes late. Holmes said that the host, Carson Daly, said to Prince, “We were expecting you a little earlier, so there’s a lot we have to get through. We don’t have a lot of time.” Apparently, Prince replied, “I don’t use time.” Holmes said that Carson asked, "So what do you use?" and "Prince paused for a moment and then said, 'Truth.'”
8.One of my favorite bizarre interview question answers of all time is when Demi Lovato was asked her favorite dish...and replied, "I like mugs because they're very comfortable in your hand and they hold hot things that you don't have to touch, so, you know, coffee, hot tea."
9.Another favorite celeb reply of mine is when Whoopi Goldberg said to Beyoncé, "You are Beyoncé," and Beyoncé replied, "Thank you."
10.Tom Cruise has done a lot of weird things over the years, but one of his oddest remarks comes from a video promoting Scientology. Cruise inexplicably said, "Being a Scientologist, when you drive past an accident, it's not like anyone else. As you drive past, you know you have to do something about it because you know you're the only one who can help." Which just leaves me with a LOT of questions.
11.Gwyneth Paltrow has had a number of unhinged interviews and quotes over the years, but I think my favorite is a tie between these two. One is "I would rather die than let my kid eat Cup-a-Soup."
12....And the other is "I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin."
13.Kim Kardashian has also had a number of bizarre yet kind of iconic quotes over the years, including that she can smell cavities. “It’s a very specific smell — not a bad-breath smell — but something that is really strong.” In fact, this isn't the first time she claimed this. Back in 2009, she tweeted, "I have a really odd talent. I can smell when someone has cavaties [sic]! I have never been wrong yet! they don't even have 2 be super close by me."
14.She also once said she'd eat poop if it helped her look young. "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she told the New York Times. She later said she was "kind of joking," but added, "But now that I think about it, I would probably eat shit if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you'll look younger.'" However, she could only eat "just a bite," saying, "I don't think I can do a whole bowl."
15.Jada Pinkett Smith claimed she knew immediately after having sex that she was pregnant with Jaden. “I knew the moment after the act that I was pregnant,” she said, adding the iconic quote, "It was almost like that — you know those big locks on the bank? Those big turning locks? I could feel that in my womb, in my uterus.”
16.This bizarre tweet from Britney Spears will forever live in my head rent-free: "Does anyone think global warming is a good thing? I love Lady Gaga. I think she's a really interesting artist."
17.Speaking of Britney, she reportedly once said, "I've never really wanted to go to Japan, simply because I don't like eating fish and I know that's very popular out there in Africa."
18.Although the most ridiculous, stupid-yet-harmless celeb quote to me is probably Harry Styles saying about Don't Worry Darling, “You know, my favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie. It feels like a real, like, you know, ‘go to the theater’ film movie.”
19.Though if we're talking about stupidity, this one might take the cake. After 9/11, former boyband star Lee Ryan said, “Who gives a fuck about New York when elephants are being killed?” He continued, "They are ignoring animals that are more important. Animals need saving and that’s more important. This New York thing is being blown out of all proportion.”
20.I still find the late Matthew Perry's comments about Keanu Reeves so, so random. In his book, Perry wrote, "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Later, after describing his reaction to Chris Farley's death, he wrote again, "Keanu Reeves walks among us.”
21.Maybe not a celebrity in the traditional sense, but George W. Bush has two quotes that I genuinely quote to my friends and family members all the time. The first? When he was asked on a golf course about Al-Qaeda, and replied, "I call upon all nations to do everything they can to stop these terrorist killers. Thank you... Now watch this drive." He then proceeded to hit a golf ball.
22.The second was in 2001, when the White House, for the first time, lit a Menorah for Hanukkah. After lighting the candles, a reporter asked Bush about a videotape of Osama bin Laden (this was just a few months after 9/11). Bush replied, "I couldn't imagine somebody like Osama bin Laden understanding the joy of Hanukkah."
23.The fact that Viggo Mortensen once reportedly went on a whole speech about McDonald's French fries is definitely bizarre, but honestly, I agree with him. He said, "The McDonald’s French fry is unbelievable. When you bite into it, you think: It’s so tasty, it can’t be real. As soon as it gets cold, it turns to lard and flubble. I mean, have you ever tried to eat a McDonald’s French fry that’s gone cold? That’s one of the circles of hell. The gulf between the warm, fresh, lightly salted McDonald’s French fry and the cold McDonald’s French fry is as great a gulf as any I know."
24.In one of the most ridiculously out-of-touch quotes I can ever remember reading, Brie Larson once said she goes to farmer's markets and asks for things they don't have so that she can remind herself what rejection feels like. “Lately, I’ve been getting too much attention with the Met Gala and work going so well that I try to find rejection in my day. I’ll seek out someone on the street or at the farmers’ market and ask for something where I know they’ll say no. No one likes rejection, but it’s real. And I don’t want to lose that feeling," Larson revealed.
25.While I applaud Adrian Grenier for being an environmentalist, the bizarre way this quote was worded always sticks with me. In an interview with the Cut in 2016, Grenier said, “We consume 500 million straws each day. The equivalent of 127 school buses filled with straws. It’s disgusting," he said. "There should be children in those school buses, going to school, to learn, not straws.”
26.In another somewhat bizarre attempt at environmental activism, Sheryl Crow once said that people should use "only one square [of toilet paper] per restroom visit, except, of course, on those pesky occasions where two or three could be required." She continued, "We are an industrious enough people that we can make it work."
27.Diego Luna seemed to have a bit of a weird obsession with the texture of Jabba the Hutt while promoting Rogue One, and it was kind of iconic. He once said, "I've always wanted to touch him, like, the texture of Jabba is something I need to discover,” he said in one interview, then continued to mention it in subsequent interviews, expressing his temptation to touch Jabba's stomach and saying, "I know it might be gross, but it might be delicious." He also said he'd rather make out with Jabba than punch an Ewok.
28.And finally, we'll end on an oldie but a goodie — when Destiny's Child was asked what animal they'd be if they could be an animal for a day, and Beyoncé replied, "I know what I'd be. A whale. I love whales. I've loved whales since I was a little girl." Michelle Williams added, "She wants to touch one one day." Kelly Rowland piped in, saying, "I think I would be a bird. Because they can fly." While the quotes written out don't seem TOO bizarre, the manner in which they were delivered...well, just see for yourself.
