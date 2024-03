28 Bizarre Celeb Quotes That Range From Incredibly Stupid To Actually Iconic

3.

But the best Robert Pattinson quote has to be when he said he'd witnessed a clown die while promotingon theshow. When Matt Lauer asked if Pattinson had ever wanted to run away to the circus, Pattinson said he didn't because "The first time I went to the circus, somebody died. One of the clowns died.” When Lauer asked how he died, Pattinson said, “His little car exploded. The joke car exploded on him.” Lauer then asked if Pattinson was being serious, and Pattinson confirmed, saying, "My parents had to — everybody ran out. It was terrifying. It was the only time I’ve ever been to the circus.”