15 Outrageously Strange Celebrity Interviews That Were Just A Wild Ride

Howard's relationship with Pak is also bizarre in the interview. Pak is in his house during it, and the two seem to be together, but the interviewer later discovers that they've filed for divorce and haven't lived together in a while. When Howard leaves the room, Pak talks about him, saying that he doesn't help out around the house and she "probably leave[s] him 30 times a month.” She also says they don't have a normal life and have rarely gone to restaurants together. "We’ve never been to the supermarket together. We’ve never been to the movies. I’ve never gotten a gift from him. [...] And then every minute that he has free, it’s to do this," she says, referring to the plastic objects. "I help him, cutting, drawing and putting things together. I’ve developed a slight form of agoraphobia lately. I never go out. I have no friends here. I feel like Rapunzel, you know, stuck in a penthouse with my baby.”