17. "Henry Ruggs III, a first-round pick in the NFL. Racing his Corvette through Vegas at 3 in the morning, [prosecutors claimed] he crashed at over 100 mph and killed a woman and her dog. He was one of the top prospects in the game. At 24 years old, he’s going to spend 3–10 years in jail and lose out on any and all NFL hopes and dreams. He only made it two seasons in the league before essentially ruining his life."