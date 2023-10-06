  • Viral badge

22 Times Celebrities Had Everything Going For Themselves And Messed It All Up

SMH.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

We can all name a celebrity who had everything going for themselves and lost it all because they said or did something, or became embattled in legal issues.

A white X in a red circle
Illust-monster / Getty Images

Reddit user u/HumptyDumpty30 recently had people talking about some of the celebrities who ruined their own careers when they asked, "What famous person had everything going for him but managed to fuck it all up?" From TV hosts to world-famous athletes, here are 22 people they named:

1. "Matt Lauer. This guy was NBC royalty. Hosting the Olympics. He was there on 9/11. He was a fixture of the network. Then his [alleged] sex pervert abuser secrets got out, and he just fucking vanished."

Matt Lauer
Noam Galai / WireImage

—u/Jwave1992

Matt Lauer has denied the allegations.

2. "Oscar Pistorius."

Closeup of Oscar Pistorius
Gianluigi Guercia / AFP via Getty Images

—u/doonst

"Dude was the poster boy and champion of paraolympians. Shame what he did."

—u/cid_highwind_7

"I still don't get it... Like, you're one of the most celebrated athletes globally at that point. Everyone loves you. You're at the top of your game, you're rich, you're handsome...your girlfriend is an 11/10 model...and you [reportedly] shoot her through a door?"

—u/BarfingWalrus

3. "Ezra Miller."

Closeup of Ezra Miller
Leon Bennett / WireImage

—u/Mystery_J

Ezra has faced several arrests and accusations of grooming and abuse over the years. They apologized in a statement and said they were seeking treatment for "complex health issues."

4. "Subway Jared."

Closeup of Jared Fogle
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

—u/NewOldSmartDum

Once a spokesperson for the famous sandwich chain, Jared was arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 for child sex crimes.

5. "Robert Downey Jr. And then, he started all over. I admire him."

Closeup of Robert Downey Jr.
Karwai Tang / WireImage

—u/PokerQuilter

Robert struggled with addiction and legal issues before making his big comeback with 2008's Iron Man.

6. "Most recently? Kevin Porter Jr. [who is a former] NBA player for the Houston Rockets. He just signed a four-year, 80-million-dollar deal and got arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend."

Closeup of Kevin Porter Jr.
Alex Bierens De Haan / Getty Images

—u/beardedalien013

Porter has pleaded not guilty.

7. "Allison Mack. Her character in Smallville was original to the show and not part of the Superman mythos. She did so well by it that they introduced it in the comics. But she had to go [and get involved in a sex trafficking cult]. End of career, no reunion shows, no Comic Cons, character dropped from the comics, so no cool legacy, oh yeah...and jail."

Closeup of Allison Mack
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

—u/zo_you_said

8. "Kevin Spacey."

Closeup of Kevin Spacey
Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

—u/Just_o_joo

"This one sucked. He was one of my favorite actors. Still occasionally catch something of his on TV and think, Man, what a waste."

—u/WilyDeject

Kevin faced his first sexual assault allegation in 2017 — which he denied. He was tried on claims of sexual abuse this summer and was acquitted by a jury.

9. "Bit of an oddball answer but Andrew Cuomo. He was an ADA lawyer, founded a law firm, was a secretary under Clinton, AG, and then became NY governor. He was probably one step away from being the next DNC candidate for president. Then, as y'all probably all already know, several women came forward and told their story [of sexual harassment]."

Closeup of Andrew Cuomo
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

—u/FormalChicken

Cuomo has denied the allegations made against him.

10. "Rudy Giuliani had hero status after 9/11 and now is a complete disaster anytime a camera is pointed his way."

Closeup of Rudy Giuliani
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

—u/Modern_Archimedes

Rudy has faced backlash for peddling claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, making racist and sexist comments, and was recently accused of groping a former Trump aide. Rudy has denied the groping allegation and said he previously made "false" statements about Georgia 2020 election workers.

11. "Jussie Smollett."

Jussie Smollett
Prince Williams / WireImage

—u/deleted

In 2019, Jussie claimed that he had been attacked by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him and doused him in bleach. He was later charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the attack. Jussie was convicted and served six days of a 150-day sentence before being released. Jussie has maintained his innocence in the attack.

12. "Aaron Hernandez."

Closeup of Aaron Hernandez
Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images

—u/DrGenius2011

Aaron played professional football with the New England Patriots. He was arrested in 2013 for the murder of fellow athlete Odin Lloyd and was convicted two years later. Aaron died by suicide in prison in 2017.

13. "Lizzo, not sure her career will survive the banana incident."

Closeup of Lizzo
Cindy Ord / WireImage

—u/cs668

Lizzo was sued by her former dancers this summer for allegedly creating a toxic work environment. The lawsuit claims that in one incident at an Amsterdam strip club, Lizzo allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” per NBC News. Lizzo has denied the claims against her.

14. "John Wilkes Booth. He was a famous and highly regarded actor with a very successful career before he [assassinated] President Lincoln."

John Wilkes Booth
Historical / Corbis via Getty Images

—u/sevenwheel

15. "Ellen DeGeneres. 'Be kind to one another' unless you work for me. Then all bets are off."

Closeup of Ellen DeGeneres
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

—u/bholmes519

Ellen faced toxic workplace allegations in 2020. She apologized during the Season 18 opener and said they had made "necessary changes" behind the scenes of her show, but she wound up ending the program after the next season.

16. "Bill Cosby."

Closeup of Bill Cosby
Michael Abbott / Getty Images

—u/WheeZee65

Bill — who was once known as "America's Dad" — has been accused of drugging and raping multiple women throughout his career. He denied the allegations throughout the years, even though he was convicted of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, a former employee of Temple University, in 2004. He served two years in prison before his conviction was overturned. He was released from prison in 2021.

17. "Henry Ruggs III, a first-round pick in the NFL. Racing his Corvette through Vegas at 3 in the morning, [prosecutors claimed] he crashed at over 100 mph and killed a woman and her dog. He was one of the top prospects in the game. At 24 years old, he’s going to spend 3–10 years in jail and lose out on any and all NFL hopes and dreams. He only made it two seasons in the league before essentially ruining his life."

Henry Ruggs III
Steve Marcus / Getty Images

—u/ConversationOk7832

Henry pled guilty to the charges.

18. "T.J. Miller was in every other comedy last decade but then made real bad life choices."

Closeup of T.J. Miller
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

—u/raggiey

T.J. was accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in 2017. He denied the claims against him.

19. "O.J. Simpson."

Closeup of O.J. Simpson
Pool / Getty Images

—u/Express_Cellist7985

O.J. was arrested for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted on all counts the following year.

20. "Kanye West."

Closeup of Kanye West
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

—u/dubkitteh1

Kanye experienced a major fallout following a series of antisemitic remarks in 2022. He was suspended from Instagram and X, his talent agency dropped him, and Adidas terminated its lucrative partnership with Ye's Yeezy fashion brand.

21. "Debatable if you'd say he was super famous, but Armie Hammer before [the cannibalism claims] is up there."

Closeup of Armie Hammer
Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

—u/conesy23

Armie was accused of rape, abuse, and having a cannibalism fetish in 2021. He has denied the claims against him.

22. And lastly, "Most recently, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis."

Closeup of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

—u/imsalim

Ashton and Mila faced widespread backlash after it was revealed that they wrote letters of support for Danny Masterson ahead of his sentencing last month on rape charges. The two later apologized in a joint statement.

Did anyone else come to mind? Share them in the comments below.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.

If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 (4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages. 