2. "A friend of mine, who was a wonderful guy but a bit prone to tall tales, once told me that he had been in a 15-year postal and email pen pal relationship with Pope John Paul. We're just a couple middle-aged guys in the middle of Appalachia (there isn't even a Catholic Church in town), but he claimed that one day he wrote the Pope to commiserate about the state of the world, and he actually got a lengthy, handwritten response. Thus, their pen pal communications grew from there. I love the guy, but of course, I didn't buy it."

"Here's the plot twist: My friend did send regular messages to the Pope over that 15-year period, but was absolutely not receiving any regular replies from him. But, shortly before my friend died, I asked him to finally 'fess up. 'Come on, man! We're friends. You don't need to impress me. Just admit you made the whole thing up.' He sighs and walked over to his desk, pulled out a lockbox, and handed me a faded letter postmarked from the Vatican, handwritten and signed by who else? The Pope. Turns out it was the one and only response to his original letter. He was so amazed he got a response that he grew to believe that they were besties. When I asked, 'Well, did the fact that you never got any further replies not tell you something?' He shrugged and said, 'Well, he was a pretty busy guy.'"



—Anonymous