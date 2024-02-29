We Want To Know The Wildest Lie You've Ever Heard Someone Tell

Everyone's guilty of a little white lie from time to time. Whether it's telling your friend her new blunt bangs look amazing or promising your boyfriend that he's the first guy to ever serenade you with a guitar little lies pop out sometimes.
Little lies to protect someone's peace aren't so bad and can usually be glossed over. It's the big lies, and the outlandish ones, that aren't so easily forgiven or forgotten.
Perhaps you once had a friend spot your long-term partner out at a bar, clearly on a date with someone else. They snapped a few photos for proof and sent them to you. When you asked your partner where they'd been, they claimed they had been working late. When you confronted them with the photo evidence, they blew up at you and claimed the person in the photos was actually just their doppelgänger, not them, though they were in the same clothes. They committed to the doppelgänger lie so hard, that they actually tried to turn the argument around on you and said if you couldn't tell them apart from their "lookalike," you were the one who was a bad partner.
Maybe you had a friend growing up who always told outrageous, fabricated stories. The most memorable was when she saw One Direction in concert and concocted an entire story about how they invited her up on stage, gave her flowers, took her backstage, and let her get photos with each band member. She claimed she couldn't show you the pictures because they asked her not to share them. In reality, she went to the show with her older sister and sat in the nosebleeds. She swore by her lie for years.
Or, perhaps you went on a blind date with your coworker's brother. He told you all about the year he spent living in Italy and painting for small, local galleries. You thought that was so cool and you brought it up to your coworker the next day. She immediately got tense and said, "Oh, he never lived in Italy. We went on a family trip to Rome for a week when we were in high school, but that's it. I don't know what he's talking about." Yikes.
