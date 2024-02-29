We Want To Know The Wildest Lie You've Ever Heard Someone Tell

Perhaps you once had a friend spot your long-term partner out at a bar, clearly on a date with someone else. They snapped a few photos for proof and sent them to you. When you asked your partner where they'd been, they claimed they had been working late. When you confronted them with the photo evidence, they blew up at you and claimed the person in the photos was actually just their doppelgänger, not them, though they were in the same clothes. They committed to the doppelgänger lie so hard, that they actually tried to turn the argument around on you and said if you couldn't tell them apart from their "lookalike," you were the one who was a bad partner.