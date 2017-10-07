54 Life-Changing Books That Gave People Comfort In Hard Times

Scholastic

"I was six when my little sister died. My dad checked out Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and started reading it out loud to me. My mom would come in and listen as well, and together we started bonding again. I think I may have been too young to understand the significance of it at the time, but I saw my parents crying for the first time after the funeral when my dad read the quote, 'To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.' Harry Potter is what got me through rough times then, and what I always turn to now when I'm in need of comfort." –jannu313

"When I was admitted to my third psychiatric ward for serious mental illness, I reread the series for about the tenth time. I got through all seven books in about six weeks, and it distracted me from horrible thoughts and terrible home sickness." –emilym4b62b5daa

"When my nana passed away last year, all I wanted to do was re read the Harry potter books. In fact, the night I found out she died I stayed up and read the whole of Sorcerer's Stone and, although I still felt really miserable, it bought me a lot of comfort." –amylouisev

"When I moved to Prague, I was in desperate need of something familiar from back home so I reread the Harry Potter series. One day, a particularly awful day as I recall, I sat down on the steps of a shop and began reading The Prisoner of Azkaban when I came across the "don't let the muggles get you down" line. I distinctly remember tearing up a little and then smiling because no matter how hard it was living in a foreign country, and no matter how difficult the culture shock, I wouldn't let the muggles get me down." –nataliew4d288629f

"I was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety when I was 8 years old. My music teacher introduced me to Harry Potter. It was a way for me to escape all of the darkness I had inside. There were times I literally didn't want to go on, and I would dive into the wizarding world and imagine being there instead." –ashleyvictoriab

"The Harry Potter series got me through my dad's battle with leukemia and after he passed away. Reading about someone who did such great things but who had been through such hardships in his life really helped get me through everything. J.K. Rowling really is magic." –Kristen Herhold via Facebook

