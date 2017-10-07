54 Life-Changing Books That Gave People Comfort In Hard Times

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community about the books that got them through a hard time in their lives. These novels show the true comforting power of an incredible story.
1. Looking for Alaska by John Green
2. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
3. Prozac Nation by Elizabeth Wurtzel
4. Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
5. Hyperbole and a Half by Allie Brosh
6. It's Kind of A Funny Story by Ned Vizzini
7. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz
8. The Naturals series by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
9. Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand In the Sun and Be Your Own Person by Shonda Rhimes
10. Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher
11. A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness
12. Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery
13. Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell
14. After Tupac and D Foster by Jacqueline Woodson
15. Twilight saga by Stephanie Meyer
16. Seriously...I'm Kidding by Ellen DeGeneres
17. Every Day by David Levithan
18. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer
19. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
20. Packing for Mars by Mary Roach
21. All The Bright Places by Jennifer Niven
22. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
23. The Book Of Awesome by Neil Pasricha
24. She's Come Undone by Wally Lamb
25. Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow
26. Hardcore Zen by Brad Warner
27. If You Feel Too Much by Jamie Tworkowski
28. Impulse by Ellen Hopkins
29. Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen
30. A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
31. The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert
32. Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell
33. Into The Wild by Jon Krakauer
34. Let's Pretend This Never Happened: A Mostly True Memoir by Jenny Lawson
35. As I Lay Dying by William Faulker
36. Love Letters To The Dead by Ava Dellaira
37. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
38. Milk and Honey by Rupi Kaur
39. Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut
40. Travelling to Infinity by Jane Hawking
41. My Heart and Other Black Holes by Jasmine Warga
42. Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
43. The Brief History of the Dead by Kevin Brockmeier
44. The Princess Saves Herself in This One by Amanda Lovelace
45. The Rest Of Us Just Live Here by Patrick Ness
46. Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris
47. The Maze Runner series by James Dashner
48. The Sky Is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson
49. The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson
50. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
51. Roomanitarian by Henry Rollins
52. Things the Grandchildren Should Know by Mark Oliver Everett
53. Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech
54. An Ember In The Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
Note: Entries have been edited for clarity and length, and not all books on this list were suggested by the community
If you ever need to talk to someone, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. Suicide helplines outside the US can be found here.