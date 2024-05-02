  • Quiz badge

John Green And The Cast Of "Turtles All The Way Down" Found Out Which John Green Characters They Really Are, And Now, You Can, Too

Isabela's John Green impression has me 💀.

Kristen Harris
by Kristen Harris

Mariam Balogun
To celebrate the release of Turtles All the Way Down, we had author John Green, director Hannah Marks, and the cast — Isabela Merced, Cree, and Felix Mallard — take a quiz to find out which characters from John's books they're most like.

the cast of &quot;Turtles All The Way Down&quot; with Hannah Marks and John Green
Is Isabela like Aza IRL, or is she more of a Daisy? And which Taylor Swift era is John in right now? Watch the video below to find out:

Now it's your turn! Take our "Which John Green Character Are You?" quiz below, and compare your results with John, Hannah, Isabela, Cree, and Felix's!

on a questions about which rare animal you&#x27;d live everything to in your will, John says, &quot;I am gonna choose tuatara because that&#x27;s what I wrote in the book, Tuatara live a really long time, and so, I feel like he&#x27;d have some time to spend that money&quot;
And be sure to watch Turtles All the Way Down, which is streaming now on Max!

