We had the cutest pups for them while they talked about their upcoming wrestling film, The Iron Claw.
Harris told us all about the experience of playing the Von Erich brothers and how good he is at their signature claw move.
Zac and Jeremy explained the injuries they each sustained while shooting the film.
Zac shared how his background in dance prepared him for the wrestling choreography.
Jeremy discussed the wildest rumor he's heard about himself and how people think he's related to Gene Wilder.
He also shared all the things he took from the set of Shameless.
They also dished on their wigs and costumes from the movie, which — you probably remember — went famously viral earlier this year.
