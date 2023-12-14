Skip To Content
    Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, And Harris Dickinson's Puppy Interview Might Just Be The Cutest Group We've Ever Seen

    I'm obsessed.

    by
    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Vicki Chen
    by Vicki Chen

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This year, Christmas came early because Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, and Jeremy Allen White stopped by to do our puppy interview!

    Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Zac Efron holding puppies
    Shannon Soule  / BuzzFeed Celeb

    We had the cutest pups for them while they talked about their upcoming wrestling film, The Iron Claw.

    Harris, Zac, and Jeremy playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Harris told us all about the experience of playing the Von Erich brothers and how good he is at their signature claw move.

    Closeup of Zac and Jeremy playing with puppies and saying how great Harris is at the signature claw move
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Zac and Jeremy explained the injuries they each sustained while shooting the film.

    Closeup of Zac and Jeremy playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Zac shared how his background in dance prepared him for the wrestling choreography.

    &quot;Wrestling for us kind of was like dancing. It was like a tango&quot;
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    Jeremy discussed the wildest rumor he's heard about himself and how people think he's related to Gene Wilder.

    Harris, Zac, and Jeremy playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    He also shared all the things he took from the set of Shameless.

    Closeup of Zac and Jeremy playing with puppies and Jeremy saying, &quot;Actually our showrunner called me and was like, &#x27;We need that back&#x27;&quot;
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    They also dished on their wigs and costumes from the movie, which — you probably remember — went famously viral earlier this year.

    Harris, Zac, and Jeremy playing with puppies
    BuzzFeed Celeb

    But that's just the start of it! Watch the video below to see it all now, and make sure to check out The Iron Claw, out on Dec. 22! These sweet pups are also available for adoption at Wags and Walks.

