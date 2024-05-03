    15 Celebrities Who Seriously Need PR Help After These Social Media Comment Fails

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard's is one I never thought I'd have to type in my career as a journalist.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. When Barbra Streisand asked Melissa McCarthy if she'd taken Ozempic underneath her new photo.

    2. When Lady Gaga reportedly replied to a porn bot.

    Screenshot of Lady Gaga&#x27;s Instagram comment
    Lady Gaga / Via reddit.com

    3. When Matt Rife allegedly told a 6-year-old their mom used OnlyFans money to buy them gifts.

    Closeup of Matt Rife
    Rich Schultz / Getty Images

    4. When Hailey Bieber commented on a pic of Justin Bieber crying amid reported mental health struggles to say he's "a pretty crier."

    Instagram comment by user haileybieber with the text &quot;a pretty crier&quot; followed by a side-looking face emoji, indicating humor
    Justin Bieber / instagram.com

    5. When Rob Kardashian said he was going to law school at USC, just for the school to say he never applied.

    Rob Kardashian hasn't even applied to USC Law @HuffingtonPost @eonline @atlblog @USATodayPlus

    — USC Gould Law (@USCGouldLaw) August 7, 2012
    Twitter: @USCGouldLaw

    6. When Stephen Baldwin reshared a post requesting prayers for Justin and Hailey and inadvertently put the world in their business.

    Person in a video making a plea for prayers for Justin &amp;amp; Hailey, mentioning their need for wisdom and protection
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/stephenbaldwin7/?hl=en

    7. When Gypsy Rose Blanchard defended her (now-estranged) husband Ryan Anderson from internet hate by bragging about his "fire" D.

    Person expressing love and support to Ryan, dismissing haters and valuing family, with a heart and fire emoji
    Ryan Anderson / instagram.com

    8. When Selena Gomez tried to offer advice to Justin Bieber when fans were harassing him for dating Sofia Richie.

    Selena Gomez wearing a black dress with a glossy bustier at an event
    Zeoob.com / Justin Bieber

    She said, "If you can't handle the hate, stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did."

    9. And when Selena left this "annoying" comment when Taylor Swift, whom she once called her "only friend in the industry," was photographed with her other friends at the Super Bowl.

    Selena Gomez&#x27;s verified social media post with a pinned by author tag, a flushed-face emoji, a heart, and 1,419 likes
    Swiftuation / instagram.com

    10. When Kim Kardashian name-dropped Giorgio Armani and misspelled his name.

    @KimKardashian Dear Kim - let us know which one you need and we'll send it to you. And Mr. Armani's first name is Giorgio.

    — Armani (@armani) June 15, 2015
    Twitter: @armani

    11. When Demi Lovato tweeted that they were "in the studio working on something special" in response to the Jan. 6 riots.

    THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.

    I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.#impeachtrumptonight

    — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021
    Twitter: @ddlovato

    12. When Justin Bieber tried to pass off this comment about JoJo Siwa's car, which was covered in images of her, as a joke.

    JoJo Siwa stands by her custom-wrapped BMW convertible with her own branding and designs
    West Coast Customs

    13. When Darius Jackson saw nothing wrong with his tweet criticizing Keke Palmer's Usher concert outfit.

    Tweet by Darius Daulton commenting on someone&#x27;s outfit with the text: &quot;It&#x27;s the outfit tho... you a mom.&quot;
    Twitter: @dvulton

    14. Similarly, when Younes Bendjima gave his honest opinion on Kourtney Kardashian's bikini pic.

    Text in image: &quot;yournesbendjima thats what you need to show to get likes?&quot;
    Kourtney Kardashian / instagram.com

    15. And finally, when Pink felt the need to put down Snooki to make a point about Rolling Stone's credibility after it published a controversial list of the greatest Grammy performances of all time.

    Pink responds to a comment on her Instagram, defending her authenticity and career, and dismissing the criticism with humor
    Rolling Stone

    What are some other celebrity social media comment fails? Share 'em below!