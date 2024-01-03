Gypsy Rose's Racy Comment On Her Husband's Instagram Is Going Viral

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been free for about a week now!
If you are somehow unfamiliar with her story, Gypsy Rose was just released from jail after serving six years for killing her mother, DeeDee, in collaboration with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy notoriously dealt with years of deception and abuse from her mother, who convinced her and doctors that she was suffering from a myriad of illnesses. As a result, Gypsy is now a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy advocate.
Since her release, Gypsy has received widespread support and also quite a large following.
In just a few days, MILLIONS of people have followed her on Instagram.
On her account, Gypsy has shared selfies.
She's been posting pictures with family.
And she's been sharing plenty of pictures with her husband, Ryan Anderson.
Gypsy married her husband in jail in 2022 after meeting in 2020.
Ryan is also on Instagram, where he shares plenty of pictures with Gypsy.
Unfortunately, Ryan is getting some hate from Gypsy Rose fans, and Gypsy took it upon herself to clap back.
Here's what she said:
People are obviously loving it.
Ultimately, I'm all for a happy wife and life...and if the D is fire, good for you, girl!