Gypsy Rose's Racy Comment On Her Husband's Instagram Is Going Viral

If you are somehow unfamiliar with her story, Gypsy Rose was just released from jail after serving six years for killing her mother, DeeDee, in collaboration with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy notoriously dealt with years of deception and abuse from her mother, who convinced her and doctors that she was suffering from a myriad of illnesses. As a result, Gypsy is now a Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy advocate.