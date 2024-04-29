After Justin Bieber Posted Crying Selfies On Instagram, There's New Reports On His Mental Health

Justin Bieber is reportedly taking some time for himself.

Justin Bieber in a black suit and gold watch posing with a hand on chin
Over the weekend, Justin posted a series of images to his Instagram that included several selfies of tears streaming down his face.

Closeup of Justin Bieber crying
The photos caused some commotion on social media as to Justin's general well-being — even as his wife Hailey commented on the post that Justin is "a pretty crier."

Instagram comment by user haileybieber with a text: &quot;a pretty crier&quot; and a winking face emoji, showing over 30,800 likes
Now, a new report from Entertainment Tonight is shedding some light on how Justin might be doing behind the scenes.

Closeup of Justin Bieber crying
A source tells the publication that Justin "has been facing some difficulties lately." "He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self," they add.

Justin Bieber walking down the street
The source also claims that Hailey has been "doing her best" to support Justin, "but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at an event
"They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better."

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber holding hands, with Bella in a jacket and sunglasses, and Justin in a hat and knit shirt
BuzzFeed has reached out to Justin and Hailey's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear anything back.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.