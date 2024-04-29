After Justin Bieber Posted Crying Selfies On Instagram, There's New Reports On His Mental Health

Over the weekend, Justin posted a series of images to his Instagram that included several selfies of tears streaming down his face.
The photos caused some commotion on social media as to Justin's general well-being — even as his wife Hailey commented on the post that Justin is "a pretty crier."
Now, a new report from Entertainment Tonight is shedding some light on how Justin might be doing behind the scenes.
A source tells the publication that Justin "has been facing some difficulties lately." "He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self," they add.
The source also claims that Hailey has been "doing her best" to support Justin, "but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle."
"They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better."
BuzzFeed has reached out to Justin and Hailey's reps for further comment — we'll let you know if we hear anything back.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.