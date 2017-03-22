Live Updates: At Least One Dead And Multiple Casualties Reported In Westminster Attack

What We Know So Far:
- Multiple media outlets are reporting that at least one person has died of injuries sustained in the attack. Police have yet to confirm any fatalities.
- A police officer was stabbed at Westminster. The attacker has been shot by armed police, according to the leader of the House of Commons David Lidington.
- London Ambulance Service confirmed they had also attended a major incident on Westminster Bridge.
- According to eyewitness reports, a car rammed pedestrians on the bridge. Graphic photos from the scene show several people injured on the ground.
- Many politicians inside parliament have been evacuated by armed police, while some other areas remain in lockdown.
- On social media, journalists reported hearing a loud explosion and the gunshots. Pictures and videos uploaded to Twitter showed a large police presence around Westminster.
Updates
10 patients from Westminster Bridge attack being treated in hospital
The London Ambulance Service Deputy Director of Operations Pauline Cranmer said has confirmed 10 people are being treated in hospital.
“We can confirm we have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge and have put a number of hospitals on alert as we continue to respond to this incident,” he said in a statement.
“We were called at 2.40pm today, with the first ambulance crew arriving within six minutes.
“We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.
“We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.
“We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible.
“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”
—James Ball
At least one dead and multiple casualties reported
One woman has died, according to an anonymous medical source being quoted by multiple media outlets.
There are also unconfirmed reports that several people have “catastrophic injuries”.
There have been separate and unconfirmed reports of up to three “bodies” on the bridge, including one “face down in the water” that have not been confirmed by police.
Eyewitnesses, as well as social media accounts, appear to indicate a number of people were seriously hurt on Westminster Bridge.
Earlier, a Reuters photographer, Toby Melville, published pictures of four individuals with injuries on the bridge.
—Rose Buchanan and Sara Spary
London mayor confirms incidents are being treated as terrorism
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said that the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.
“I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner,” he said. “The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is underway. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.
“I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstance.”
Scottish parliament debate on IndyRef cancelled in light of Westminster incident
This afternoon’s Scottish parliament debate has been suspended in light of the incident in Westminster, but the Holyrood parliament has been strongly criticised for how long it took to make the decision.
Holyrood’s MSPs were debating a second referendum on independence for over an hour after initial reports of the incident, and first minister Nicola Sturgeon left the chamber just before 3pm.
Inside the chamber, outrage grew that the debate was continuing, with Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser requesting that business was suspended but the deputy presiding officer replying that it would be “business as usual”.
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson and Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale urged the presiding officer to suspend business for the day, and half a dozen MSPs left the chamber in protest.
However, just before 4pm, presiding officer Ken Macintosh decided to suspend the sitting out of respect for “our sister parliament” and added there will be time to resume the debate in future.
Davidson tweeted: “Very pleased that sense has won the day & Holyrood has been suspended until we have a better understanding of what is going on in WM.”
Sturgeon added: “My thoughts are with everyone in and around Westminster caught up in this dreadful incident – and with the brave emergency services.”
—Jamie Ross
Some MPs and peers have been evacuated from parliament
Many politicians inside parliament have been evacuated by armed police, while some other areas remain in lockdown.
MP Anna Soubry tweeted that her colleagues were being “taken out of the library at gun point” by counterterrorist police.
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Ambulance service confirms it was also called to “major incident” on Westminster Bridge
The London Ambulance Service has confirmed it is in attendance at another “major incident” on Westminster Bridge.
“We were called at 2.40pm to Westminster Bridge to reports of an incident, with the first crew arriving within six minutes,” the statement said.
“We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.
“We are working closely with other members of the emergency services at the scene, with our priority being to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.
“We have declared a major incident and our priority is to assess patients and ensure that they are treated and taken to hospital as soon as possible.
“As we are very busy dealing with this incident, we would ask the public to only call us in a genuine emergency.”
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Eyewitness describes the scene
—Jim Waterson
Graphic photos show injured people on Westminster Bridge
A number of graphic pictures, taken by a Reuters photographer, showed a number of people seriously hurt on or near Westminster Bridge.
This incident has not been separately confirmed by the Metropolitan police.
—Rose Buchanan
Met police say they are treating the attack “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise”
Police are urging people to completely avoid the area.
In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Police are asking people to avoid the following areas: Parliament Square; Whitehall; Westminster Bridge; Lambeth Bridge; Victoria Street up to the junction with Broadway and the Victoria Embankment up to Embankment tube.
“This is to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident. Police were called at approximately 14:40 hours to reports of an incident in Westminster Bridge, SW1. It is being treated as a firearms incident.
“Officers – including firearms officers – remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.”
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Whitehall has been completely locked down
The Met police have confirmed they have armed police on the scene, and London Ambulance Service deputy director of operations Pauline Cranmer has told media there are multiple ambulances on site.
“We have sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, London’s Air Ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team,” she said.
“We will issue more information when we have it.”
—Alicia Melville-Smith
Police officer stabbed at Westminster, attacker shot by armed police, according to leader of the House of Commons
The leader of the House of Commons, David Lidington, has just spoken in parliament and said a police officer was stabbed.
He said: “First of all, colleagues will have appreciated that events have been moving rapidly and I want to emphasise that the knowledge that I have which is definite is so far very limited. What I am able to say to the house is that there has been a serious incident within the estate.
“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police, an air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it would be wrong of me here to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the house security authorities about what is going on.
“I shall endeavour to do the very best I can, both at the despatch box and by communicating with my opposite numbers in other political parties to ensure that members are kept aware of what is happening, but at the moment, the very clear advice from the police and the director of security in the house is that we should remain under suspension and that the chamber should remain in lockdown until we receive advice that it is safe to go back to normal procedures.”
—Marie Le Conte
The scene outside parliament shortly after the incident
Parliament Square is being closed and cleared, with an emergency helicopter parked in the middle of the area.
Emergency services are attempting to revive one individual lying down on the pavement on Parliament Street, some way away from the entrance to the building.
Approximately a dozen armed police ran into the building shortly after 3pm.
—Jim Waterson