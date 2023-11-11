Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    "I Was Almost Crying In My Seat, Just Waiting For It To Be Over" – People Are Talking About The Worst Films Ever, And They're Being Brutal

    "It’s dedicated to someone’s dad at the end, and I just felt bad for the dad."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Movies are obviously subjective, but everyone has those films that they simply despise. We were recently having a discussion about the worst movies ever, and there were a LOT of people getting involved, so we simply had to share some more.

    NBC

    So, here are 26 more of the worst movies we've ever seen.

    1. Van Helsing

    Universal Pictures

    "Not even Kate Beckinsale could save that heap of steaming dingo kidneys. I hope she at least got well paid for it."

    hedders

    "It’s dedicated to someone’s dad at the end, and I just felt bad for the dad."

    katerumtruffle

    2. The Philadelphia Experiment (2012)

    Syfy

    "It is truly, genuinely the worst movie I have ever seen. I can't even really describe what was so awful about it."

    anthonysandle67

    3. Monkey Shines

    Orion Pictures

    "Worst movie ever. I wanted to kill that damn monkey myself."

    beastie1231

    4. Cats

    Universal Pictures

    "Without a doubt. I love the stage show but was always concerned about how it would translate to film, given that there is zero plot. Turns out the firm was worse than I could ever have imagined. There were times when watching it that I actually shuddered... just urgh!"

    thebay

    5. Black Christmas (2019)

    Universal Pictures

    "The most recent remake was utter trash."

    winstonwald

    6. One Night Stand

    New Line Cinema

    "One Night Stand with Wesley Snipes has to be on any 'worst movie' list."

    jodisue

    7. Mom and Dad

    Momentum Picturees

    "As someone who not only LOVES Nicolas Cage but also appreciates and acknowledges that he's been in some pretty bad movies, this was so bad and SO disappointing."

    theicebox720

    8. Lady in the Water

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "So beyond dumb and I could not wait for it to end."

    stopbeingstupid19

    9. Jaws 3-D

    Universal Pictures

    "Of the four that was easily the worst, especially the crappy 3D effects they tried. Yes, it was worse than Jaws: The Revenge. At least that had Michael Caine & Lorraine Gary going for it."

    emmeedee

    10. Gunpowder Milkshake

    Netflix

    "It was so bad! I was so mad because the actors were all AWESOME! And the concept was great but it was sooooo meh!"

    thisissterling

    11. It Comes At Night

    A24

    "Let me tell you...*spoiler alert* what 'comes at night' – NOTHING. NOTHING COMES AT NIGHT. Worst movie ever."

    comidastarjr

    12. Twilight

    Summit Entertainment

    "Sorry, but a complete stranger who breaks into your bedroom at night to watch you sleep is a creep, not a romantic boy."

    silencesilence

    13. Paper Towns

    20th Century Fox

    "It needs to be on this list."

    melissaj4b47d77eb

    14. Deception

    20th Century Fox

    "It had Hugh Jackman, Ewan McGregor, and Michelle Williams. I didn’t realise how good of an actor Hugh Jackman is until I watched him deliver those lines with a straight face."

    baobaopanda

    15. I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

    Universal Pictures

    "It might just be the worst Adam Sandler movie. We talk about movies ageing poorly, but that one was already rotten when it came out."

    norty

    16. Zardoz

    20th Century Fox

    "Most '70s sci-fi is terrible but Zardoz is the worst of the bunch. And that outfit, I can never unsee that outfit."

    adrianw440bbeae3

    17. Beau is Afraid

    A24

    "As a fan of Ari Aster, I thought this would be equally intriguing. Instead, it was one of the longest (over three hours), most self-indulgent, non-linear examples of 'experimental' film I’d ever seen. I was almost crying in my seat, just waiting for it to be OVER."

    applesauceandchops

    18. The Exorcist (2023)

    Universal Pictures

    "I walked out. It's awful. I realised on the way home, that the reason that people love the Exorcist movies is that they're just waiting to see young girls scream evil things and constantly bleed from every orofice. It's essential porn for weirdos."

    longirons6

    19. Sex and the City 2

    Craig Blankenhorn

    "Probably most of you have sensibly repressed it from your memory. Good move."

    rhiank22

    20. Repo! The Genetic Opera

    Lionsgate

    "Look, I like musicals and weird cult movies as much as the next person, but it's probably the worst movie I have ever seen. Sorry, not sorry."

    k402e21627

    21. Aloha

    20th Century Fox

    "This movie made ZERO sense and none of the characters are likable, except Jon Krasinski who doesn't say anything. It's also kinda racist to native Hawaiians."

    bmw1138

    22. The Brown Bunny

    Sony Pictures

    "I'd consider it torture to watch it again."

    veganwolfbutnotthatmuch

    23. My Super Ex-Girlfriend

    20th Century Studios

    "I remember going to see it, and I got a headache from how stupid it was."

    demons

    24. The Thin Red Line

    20th Century Fox

    "To this day, it is the only movie I’ve ever walked out of the theatre without finishing. I’m not even sure the people in this movie knew what planet they were on when they made it."

    joshuahoffert

    25. Feed

    Force Entertainment

    "It's the worst movie I've seen in my life. It was gross and the main character was so fucking annoying I honestly rooted for the killer."

    sperkeles

    26. Super Troopers 2

    Searchlight Pictures

    "Not every successful film needs a sequel. I know I watched it, but all I remember is being disappointed and not laughing once through the whole thing. It was so bad, it kind of took some of the shine away from the first one."

    p46bf3ddf0

    What's the worst movie you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments below!