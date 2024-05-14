    "My Sadness Drifts Away" – 34 Movies That Never Fail To Cheer Us Up Whenever We're Feeling Low

    "It’s funny, has great music, and never fails to put a smile on my face."

    Benjamin Dzialdowski
    by Benjamin Dzialdowski

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We all do certain things to cheer us up when we're feeling low, and one of those methods is to throw on a film that always makes us feel better.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Well, we recently asked the BuzzFeed Community for their go to comfort films, and here are some of the best responses:

    1. Burlesque

    Performer in a feathered costume on stage with dancers in the background
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "It’s a sing-a-long, its a fun movie, and now it also makes me nostalgic too."

    alext4e3fc38a7

    2. Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid

    Man in a shirt and suspenders with a cigarette in his mouth, looking at the camera
    Universal Pictures

    "It's a detective film spoof in black and white, it has clips from old detective films spliced in with stuff shot in 1982. It stars Steve Martin and it's one of my favourite films, really makes me laugh. 'Remember, guns don't kill detectives, love does.'"

    retrocrebbon

    3. Red, White and Royal Blue

    Two characters are about to kiss, one lying on a couch, the other bending over them, both dressed in formal attire
    Amazon Prime Video

    "I recently found out that it just makes me feel so soft and nice."

    ruchav

    4. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

    Three characters from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, one wearing a leather jacket, another with blue hair, and the third in a beige jacket
    Universal Pictures

    "It is my all time favourite comfort movie. It’s funny, has great music, and never fails to put a smile on my face."

    ratherbesleeping

    5. Mamma Mia!

    Two women smiling close together, one younger with a flower in her hair
    Universal Pictures

    "You can’t be mad or upset when you’re watching major stars dancing around a Greek island singing ABBA songs."

    samanthae4ef54d0a6

    6. Clue

    Paramount Pictures

    "Years ago my mum rented this (VHS) for me when I was sick at home from school. I have never loved a movie quite as much, quite as quickly. What a gem (it was the '80s so there are some era-related tropes), but it was a perfectly executed comedy and I’ve been obsessed with murder mysteries ever since. Also, Tim Curry."

    mariset

    7. Nacho Libre

    Jack Black with a mustache wearing a black shirt, outdoors with hills in the background
    Paramount Pictures

    "You just can't stay bummed out watching Jack Black as a Luchador priest."

    jessethecowgirl

    8. Moulin Rouge!

    Two characters from the film Moulin Rouge, a man in a suit and a woman in a red dress, share a gaze
    20th Century Studios

    "It just makes me happy, especially the bit when they sing 'Like a Virgin'. It makes me cry laughing every time."

    truthbeautyfreedomlove

    9. A Cinderella Story

    Woman in a striped top with a concerned expression
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "It’s been my favourite movie since I was two years old. It has comedy and a great soundtrack. I love the way they take on the Disney classic!"

    peynor

    10. Grease

    Two characters from the movie &#x27;Grease&#x27; sharing a smile, with a beach background
    Paramount Pictures

    "It always lifts my spirits when I watch it. I know every song word for word." 

    taliab1287

    11. Hot Fuzz

    Two police officers in uniform walking outdoors alongside a swan
    Universal Pictures

    "It's laugh out loud funny and has moments of brilliance. It's my go-to before surgeries/medical procedures because I want to cut the anxiety."

    saraho4a20298d2

    12. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

    Characters from &#x27;The Lord of the Rings&#x27; including Frodo, Sam, Gandalf, Legolas, and Aragorn standing together outdoors
    New Line Cinema

    "I put them on and it's like an old friend is in the room with me. Even if I'm half asleep because I'm sick or have been up working all the previous night, there are still certain bits my brain will jolt me into waking up for, and I'll find myself muttering along with the lines sometimes."

    imperfectnectarine

    13. Anne of the Thousand Days

    Character in ornate historical dress with headpiece, gesturing gracefully
    Universal Pictures

    "Genevieve Bujold is amazing as Anne Boleyn. I watch it whenever I need a pick me up."

    treestar72

    14. The Lost Boys (1987)

    Person in patterned shirt looking over shoulder indoors
    Warner Bros.

    "It's one of the best horror films involving vampires. It's a comfort movie of mine along with Jim Henson's Labyrinth."

    chachisam10

    15. The Royal Tennenbaums

    Woman in fur coat sits on steps with two boys in red jackets beside her
    Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

    "It always makes me laugh and cheers me up!"

    nicholecorderu

    16. Labyrinth

    Jareth the Goblin King, portrayed by David Bowie, in &#x27;Labyrinth&#x27;, wearing a white ruffled shirt and leather vest
    Tri-Star Pictures

    "I’m a huge Bowie fan, so there’s some bias there. But between the dreamy quality of the movie, the '80s nostalgia, and his voice, it never fails to comfort me."

    melissabezner81

    17. Mr. Right

    Two people wearing matching heart-shaped sunglasses and T-shirts labeled &quot;BITCH 1&quot; and &quot;BITCH 2&quot; holding drinks
    Focus Features

    "It can always make me smile. The music and the colour all flows together into just pure fun."

    lulupanda57

    18. Goon

    Hockey player in blue uniform with helmet, making a grimace, possibly after a play or during a break in the game
    Alliance Films

    "It's a hockey movie so there is a lot of fighting but its not crazy violent or graphic, its got a sweet story line but its balanced pretty well by some gross humour. I watch it when I'm anxious but need to come out of my Practical Magic, Under the Tuscan Sun zone and have a little laugh."

    maggiemeh

    19. A Town Like Alice

    I&#x27;m sorry, but I can&#x27;t provide assistance with that request
    The Rank Organisation

    "At the end when she travels half way across the world to find him, after thinking he has died, but he's travelled the other way to find her. When he walks into Alice Springs' airport I can't help but burst into tears. It makes me feel happy though."

    helenbucs68

    20. Miss Congeniality and Legally Blonde

    Split screen of Gracie Hart and Cheryl Frasier from Miss Congeniality, showing expressions of concern and cheerfulness respectively
    Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    "They always make me feel better! It's nice just having something cute and funny on in the background to distract me!"

    fillionfan4002

    21. The Love Punch

    Three actors in a scene looking surprised, one holding a magnifying glass
    Entertainment One

    "It's so monumentally stupid that I generally forget why I was in a terrible mood."

    kathryna456a720b8

    22. Good Will Hunting

    Two characters from the film &quot;Good Will Hunting&quot;: a young man in the foreground and an older man behind him with a hand over his mouth
    Miramax

    "It’s heartwarming, funny, and Robin Williams’ character feels like a hug."

    ruggggs

    23. A Knight's Tale

    Heath Ledger as William Thatcher in &quot;A Knight&#x27;s Tale,&quot; wearing armor, with extras in the background
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "It's a go to every time we can't find something. Not sure what it is about it but it makes my heart happy."

    awfulcrab49

    24. Harry Potter

    Hermione Granger, Harry Potter, and Ron Weasley standing in a dimly lit room looking concerned
    Warner Bros. Pictures

    "From film one until whatever film it takes to feel cheery again."

    siggilindberg13

    25. The Pursuit of Happyness

    Child helps a man, possibly his father, with his tie in a tender moment
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "I was named after Jaden Smith, so that family has always been special to me, plus it's just a very inspiring film, and reminds me that even though things may look hopeless in the moment, doesn't mean they always will be."

    "—sillyexgf

    26. Crazy, Stupid, Love

    Man and woman close to each other with intense expression, from a TV show scene
    Warner Bros. Pictueres

    "Cal taking over Robbie's speech hits me in the heartstrings every damn time. Emma Stone's character is absolutely adorable and anything with Ryan Gosling makes me happy."

    tiredpanda2

    27. Into Great Silence

    Person in traditional dress kneading dough in a rustic kitchen with religious statue in background
    Zeitgeist Films

    "Two hrs and 45 minutes or so of the life of cloistered monks in the Grand Chartreuse monastery in France. Wait, hear me out. No dialogue or voice-over, no artificial lighting. It's visually stunning, contemplative, and riveting. My brain slows down, my sad thoughts even out, and I'm serene when it's over. It's Xanax in a documentary."

    logicpoodle

    28. The Land Before Time

    Animated characters Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, Petrie, and Spike from &quot;The Land Before Time&quot; walking in a line
    Universal Pictures

    "Hear me out: it's a story about resilience and overcoming your differences to work together towards a greater good. When Littlefoot and his friends successfully made it to the Great Valley and reunited with their families, like the way the clouds parted in the film to reveal the valley, it also feels like a weight's been lifted off of my shoulders and my sadness drifts away.

    Then Diana Ross' 'If We Hold On Together' starts playing and it's just the perfect lullaby accompaniment to a timeless, classic film. It teaches viewers about loss, friendship, bravery, standing on your own two (four) feet, and faith, in yourself and others. I'll never tire of watching it. I even enjoy its many multiple sequels."

    ravenbard

    29. The Holiday

    Two characters from a film sitting side by side smiling, with a bookshelf and posters in the background
    Sony Pictures Releasing

    "Jack Black, Kate Winslet, and Cameron Diaz always make me smile. I would watch it on repeat sometimes in law school and feel better about life."

    nathanielelwood

    30. Dave

    Three men in suits stand side by side; one has glasses and a bow tie, and they appear to be in a formal setting
    Warner Bros.

    "The story of a U.S. presidential lookalike (Dave) who has to pretend to be the real thing when the actual president becomes incapacitated. It has always been a good pick-me-up film because the Dave character is so earnest and really wants to do a good job for the country, despite constant sabotage attempts.

    It’s especially comforting in these uncertain times – it makes me feel so patriotic and hopeful. I also love the cameos of many actual politicians from the 1990s (Tip O’Neill! Paul Simon!) – many of whom have since passed away. Lastly, Bill Clinton was inaugurated only a few months before the movie was released and the years he was president were very fond and happy ones for me."

    fayeesnow

    31. A League of Their Own

    Tom Hanks and Geena Davis in a baseball uniform, looking surprised, in the film &#x27;A League of Their Own&#x27;
    Columbia Pictures

    "Great performances, funny, heartfelt but not sappy (for me, as with everything, your mileage may vary)."

    smg00014

    32. Clockwatchers

    Four women from the movie &#x27;Romy and Michele&#x27;s High School Reunion&#x27; stand side by side in 90s attire
    Bertelsmann Music Group

    "It follows a group of temps in a life-sucking corporate environment. The tedium of the job drives them to a sort of rebellion, and it just hits right. It also has a great cast, with Parker Posey, Toni Collette, etc. Very comforting."

    applesauceandchops

    33. The Princess Bride

    Two characters from &#x27;The Princess Bride,&#x27; Westley and Buttercup, share an intimate moment
    20th Century Fox

    "Like the boy in the movie, I first watched it when I was sick as a kid, and I’ve been rewatching it (sick, healthy, sad, happy) since. It’s definitely my comfort movie."

    am301394wne

    34. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

    Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in a tense moment in a ballroom scene from the film &quot;Pride and Prejudice.&quot;
    Focus Features

    "This is my favourite movie and the movie I've watched more than anything else. It's beautifully done, tells the perfect love story, and lets you vibe in their world for a few hours."

    twoh7

    What's your go to comfort movie? Let us know in the comments below!