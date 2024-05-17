A New "Only Murders In The Building" Season 4 Teaser Reveals Our Favorite Crew Is Heading To A New City

The Arconia crew is heading out of town!

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone's favorite fictional podcasters are coming back so soon. Of course, that'd be the show Only Murders in the Building, which by now you probably know stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as New York residents of an Upper West Side apartment complex who find themselves hosts of a popular true crime podcast.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin pose together at the AFI Awards in formal attire. Martin and Steve wear suits; Selena wears a strapless black dress
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for AFI

The show has been a hit since it premiered in 2021, and the upcoming fourth season will officially kick off on August 21.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in a living room, all dressed in robes. Selena is sitting and looking at her phone, while Steve and Martin are standing
Hulu / Via youtube.com

A teaser trailer dropped on Wednesday, revealing that the podcasters are heading west! Hollywood is calling, with a studio wanting to turn their podcast into a movie.

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short ride in a convertible, waving and holding drinks, with a scenic suburban backdrop featuring palm trees
Hulu / Via youtube.com

Thankfully, it doesn't appear that their citizen detective days are behind them, as Season 3 ended with quite the cliffhanger, which you can read more about here.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez inspect a piece of broken glass in a scene from Hulu&#x27;s &quot;Only Murders in the Building.&quot;
Hulu / Via youtube.com

The new season will again be star-studded with Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Jane Lynch all returning.

Meryl Streep, in an elegant off-the-shoulder dress, smiles warmly at a night event by a pool. The text displays, &quot;Only Murders in the Building with Meryl Streep,&quot; and the Hulu logo
Hulu / Via youtube.com

Some major names are also joining the cast, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Molly Shannon, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and Melissa McCarthy.

Melissa McCarthy appears in a scene from &quot;Only Murders in the Building&quot; on Hulu, looking intensely ahead
Hulu / Via youtube.com

August officially can't come soon enough. In the meantime, watch the teaser trailer below:

View this video on YouTube
Hulu / Via youtube.com