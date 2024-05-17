Everyone's favorite fictional podcasters are coming back so soon. Of course, that'd be the show Only Murders in the Building, which by now you probably know stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as New York residents of an Upper West Side apartment complex who find themselves hosts of a popular true crime podcast.
The show has been a hit since it premiered in 2021, and the upcoming fourth season will officially kick off on August 21.
A teaser trailer dropped on Wednesday, revealing that the podcasters are heading west! Hollywood is calling, with a studio wanting to turn their podcast into a movie.
Thankfully, it doesn't appear that their citizen detective days are behind them, as Season 3 ended with quite the cliffhanger, which you can read more about here.
The new season will again be star-studded with Meryl Streep, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Jane Lynch all returning.