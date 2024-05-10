  • Add Yours badge

We Want To Know The Film That Never Fails To Cheer You Up When You're Low

Hot Fuzz always raises my spirits.

Benjamin Dzialdowski
BuzzFeed Staff

We all have those things that help us feel better when we're low, and often, chucking on a certain film can be one of them.

Well, we want to know what movie you put on whenever you're sad, and WHY.

Perhaps you want some discrattionary action so chuck on a particular marvel movie.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Or maybe you have a specific rom-com that always cheers you up.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Perhaps you want to sink into the emotion and watch something teary?

A24

Or maybe watching something super scary helps you feel better?

Person with an expression of shock and fear, in a room
A24

Whatever it is, we want to know the film you put on when you're feeling sad, and why it helps you. Let us know in the comments below and you could feature in a BuzzFeed acrticle!