17 Thoroughly Unhinged Things Actors Have Done To Get Into Character For A Role

11.

Rosamund Pike prepared for her character to kill inby going to a butcher and asking if she could use a box cuter on one of their pig carcasses to practice. She told Collider , "If you’re going to do something like that, you have to do it with a certain degree of accuracy. I had no idea how much force you needed to slice someone’s throat....They let me do it, so anyone buying meat that day would have seen me behind the counter, with serious intent, finding out the mechanics of doing that. That was purely for research purposes."