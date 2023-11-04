Browse links
"Kinda funny how Austin Butler did a whole life change for playing Elvis, and Jacob Elordi just ate bacon and saw some cartoons to understand Elvis Presley."
Austin Butler: I will give years of my life away, changing my whole persona just to become Elvis.— Ben Chaney (@bmc_95) November 4, 2023
Jacob Elordi: I just ate a lot of bacon. https://t.co/6OlDoFKAbt
For this reason alone I hope his performance is better than Butler's. Method acting is dumb! https://t.co/JQsY5ly78J— undeadboy (@daveisverygood) November 3, 2023
So jacob elordi eating a pound of bacon everyday to be like elvis is not method acting🤣🤣 you clowns are biased hypocrites & no Jacob's performance is no where better...— Rum Ruby (@Rumrubyy) November 4, 2023
jacob elordi is just trolling austin butler at this point why i just hear him say he ate a pound of bacon a day to prep for the role of elvis— k 🕸️ (@AFlNELINE) November 2, 2023