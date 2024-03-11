Skip To Content
17 Of The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Reactions During The 2024 Oscars

Get you a man who looks at you the way Martin Scorsese looked at Ryan Gosling during "I'm Just Ken."

Angelica Martinez
by Angelica Martinez

BuzzFeed Staff

Celebrities — they're fangirls, just like us. One of my absolute favorite parts of awards season is watching celebs on the audience cam react to everything from a sweet, heartfelt acceptance speech to some truly cringe-worthy comments. Here are 17 of the most iconic, unforgettable celeb reactions I noticed last night:

1. When host Jimmy Kimmel started off the ceremony by poking fun at him not getting a standing ovation from the audience:

Screenshots from the Oscars
ABC

2. When Robert Downey Jr. politely suggested Jimmy move on from his rather distasteful jokes about RDJ's past...and Jimmy was not getting the hint:

Screenshots from the Oscars
ABC
3. Emily Blunt's reaction to her husband, John Krasinski, squeezing her hand while Mary Steenburgen spoke about Emily's Oppenheimer character:

Closeup shots of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
ABC

4. And, in turn, John being absolutely in awe of Emily on the Oscars red carpet:

Twitter: @badpostblunt

5. Martin Scorsese's absolute delight while watching Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance, as captured by his daughter, Francesca:

Screenshots from Francesca Scorsese&#x27;s Instagram stories
@francesca.scorsese / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/francesca.scorsese/?hl=en

You can watch the full video here:

Twitter: @DiscussingFilm

6. Danielle Brooks's tearful — and, honestly, relatable — response to Regina King's praise:

Screenshots from the Oscars
ABC

Me, trying to pretend I'm not about to sob hysterically.

7. Paul Giamatti's wholesome reaction to his costar Da'Vine Joy Randolph winning Best Supporting Actress:

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph onstage in a gown speaking at an event, audience applauding including Paul Giamatti in a tuxedo smiling
ABC

8. Emma Stone's response to Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Poor Things' sex scenes, which seemingly is to call Jimmy "a prick":

Twitter: @badpostestone
In case you missed it, Jimmy said, "Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV," after a snippet of the film was played for the audience. The joke was in reference to the film's nudity and explicit scenes. Emma has been outspoken about the scenes, and that they are only one part of the whole story.

9. Margot Robbie's reaction to John Cena presenting the Oscar for Costume Design completely nude:

John Cena naked onstage at the Oscars and the audience&#x27;s reaction
ABC

10. Ariana Grande fangirling over her Wicked costar Michelle Yeoh on the red carpet:

Twitter: @PopBase

11. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's unabashed, enthusiastic singing of "I'm Just Ken" alongside Ryan Gosling:

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig, and Margot Robbie singing &quot;I&#x27;m Just Ken&quot; at the Oscars
ABC

Get you friends that support you the same way Greta and Margot support Ryan!

Twitter: @chrissgardner

12. And, of course, Emma Stone getting sooo into the song, she claims she literally ripped the back of her dress open (and had to be sewn back in):

Emma Stone singing along to Ryan Gosling&#x27;s &quot;I&#x27;m Just Ken&quot; performance at the Oscars
ABC

13. When this lil cutie — aka The Last Repair Shop's Porché Brinker — had her moment and walked down the Oscar steps like a goddamn princess:

ABC / Via Twitter: @iWatchiAm

14. Emma Stone having a chat backstage and zooming off when she realized her makeup artist — Nadia Stacey — had just won an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Twitter: @FilmUpdates

15. Billie Eilish literally bowing to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo while accepting her Best Original Song award:

Finneas, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande onstage at the Oscars
Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images / PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

16. Emma's look of absolute disbelief after winning her second Best Actress Oscar for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things:

Emma Stone reacts with surprise at an event; she&#x27;s seated, wearing a white dress with a sparkling necklace
ABC

It's been a tight race between Emma and Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone all awards season, and I think it's safe to say Emma did not expect to win here. 

17. And finally, Lily Gladstone's reaction to Emma Stone giving her and her fellow nominees a shout out during her acceptance speech:

Lily Gladstone&#x27;s reaction to Emma Stone
ABC

You can check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

