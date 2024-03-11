17 Of The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Reactions During The 2024 Oscars

Hot Topic
🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
Celebrities — they're fangirls, just like us. One of my absolute favorite parts of awards season is watching celebs on the audience cam react to everything from a sweet, heartfelt acceptance speech to some truly cringe-worthy comments. Here are 17 of the most iconic, unforgettable celeb reactions I noticed last night:
1. When host Jimmy Kimmel started off the ceremony by poking fun at him not getting a standing ovation from the audience:
2. When Robert Downey Jr. politely suggested Jimmy move on from his rather distasteful jokes about RDJ's past...and Jimmy was not getting the hint:
3. Emily Blunt's reaction to her husband, John Krasinski, squeezing her hand while Mary Steenburgen spoke about Emily's Oppenheimer character:
5. Martin Scorsese's absolute delight while watching Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance, as captured by his daughter, Francesca:
6. Danielle Brooks's tearful — and, honestly, relatable — response to Regina King's praise:
7. Paul Giamatti's wholesome reaction to his costar Da'Vine Joy Randolph winning Best Supporting Actress:
11. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's unabashed, enthusiastic singing of "I'm Just Ken" alongside Ryan Gosling:
12. And, of course, Emma Stone getting sooo into the song, she claims she literally ripped the back of her dress open (and had to be sewn back in):
15. Billie Eilish literally bowing to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo while accepting her Best Original Song award:
16. Emma's look of absolute disbelief after winning her second Best Actress Oscar for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things:
17. And finally, Lily Gladstone's reaction to Emma Stone giving her and her fellow nominees a shout out during her acceptance speech:
