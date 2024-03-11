Skip To Content
Here's How John Cena Did That Naked Sketch At The Oscars, And Also What He Actually Wore

What a brave man. Thank you for your service.

by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

John Cena's naked sketch was an absolute highlight of the Oscars last night.

John Cena onstage at an award show, wearing only a small modesty garb and sandals, holding an award category envelope
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As he said it himself, "Costumes are...so important."

Twitter: @NextBestPicture

Now we're discovering how this moment happened and what actually went down.

Twitter: @sullyhasthots
Yes, he was naked.

Twitter: @MattBelloni

But not entirely. He was wearing this Tommy Pickles–esque diaper thing.

Twitter: @gomezzgalore

Reporter Chris Gardner captured what actually happened when he presented the award:

Twitter: @chrissgardner

As you can see, a team of four people came out and dressed him up.

Group of individuals assisting John onstage with spotlights off, with onlookers
Twitter: @chrissgardner

From this:

John Cena stands shirtless at a microphone on a stage with a modesty cover
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

To this:

John onstage presenting an award, wearing an extravagant draped gown with gold tassel detailing
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Anyway, let's applaud normalizing male nudity!

Twitter: @NextBestPicture

Bye!

John Cena wearing a small costume piece, presenting at an event
Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Check out the rest of our Oscars coverage here.

