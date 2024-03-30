BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Products That People Swear Are Their Best Purchases Ever

    And you'll swear by them, too.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A clear Mavala Switzerland polish purposely designed to have a bitter taste, the kind that will make even the most chronic nail-biter think twice before snacking on a finger. Less nail biting = stronger nails, faster growth, healthier cuticles, and a longer-lasting manicure.

    Left: A reviewer&#x27;s hand with bitten-down short nails on 8/20/2017; right: the same hand with slightly grown-out nails on 10/16/2017
    amazon.com

    It's totally harmless *and* shine-free, so it won't look like anything's on your nails. It's also great to help kids stop sucking on their thumbs.

    Promising review: "Best purchase I’ve ever made. I’ve been biting my nails for 34 years. NOTHING has stopped me. I’ve tried other flavored polishes, fake nails, manicures, etc. I was embarrassed for people to see my hands as a professional person.This polish is so bitter, it works. I’ve worn it alone and over regular nail polish. Has a tiny bit of sheen. It tastes so bad you could almost use it as a weight loss aid. All seriousness, don’t get it on your lips or your food because it tastes gross (rubbing your fingers against something else can accidentally transfer the bitterness if it’s too close to when you applied). I’m so happy I found this." —Jaclyna

    Get it from Amazon for $15.25.

    Learn more about this miracle polish that helps stop nail biting. 

    2. A round ice cube tray for ritzy cocktails and coffee alike. This set comes with two 30-cube trays, a bucket, and a scoop, ideal for fridges that don't have built-in makers and for folks who always seem to run out of ice at the worst of times.

    reviewer using the ice
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will always have ice handy now!!! I usually full up my two trays and dump them in about once a day or whenever I get into the ice!I love the tub to store the ice and the scoop so I don't have to get any dirty with my hands!!! Best purchase ever!!" —brittany 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors and in multipacks). 

    3. A Dash mini rice cooker for the perfect two cups of rice in ~20 minutes, minimal effort required on your part. This no-frills gadget is easy to operate (just add water and press the cook button), keeps your meal warm, and can even be used for oatmeal, stews, soups, veggies, and more.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It works really well and my rice comes out perfect every time! I love that it keeps the rice warm after it cooks so when I go for more rice it’s still fresh!!! Honestly best purchase I’ve bought in a while and the pink color is really cute." —baby

    Get it from Amazon for $18.60+ (available in eight colors).

    4. A five-window insulation kit that prevents the cold from seeping in and making your radiator obsolete — all you'll need is measuring tape, scissors, a hair dryer, and a few minutes of time.

    reviewer photo of insulated window and air conditioner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Adhesion is amazingly strong... drying power is absolutely stunning. I was shocked! I seriously could not believe but I’m a believer now. I ordered four packs because it was so cheap and it’s the best buy I’ve purchased in all of this 2020 year." —Olivia

    Get the five-window kit from Amazon for $11.20.

    5. Sherpa-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're perpetually cold (#me), then these babies are great — bonus points for a tapered leg that sets these apart from your oversized pajama bottoms.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are so soft and comfortable! They even block the wind. Best thing I have bought for myself in 20 years. I was also thrilled that they are true to size!" —Karma's Mom

    Get them from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 16 colors).

    6. A splurge-worthy multi-purpose oil formulated with several powerful oils (grape seed, jojoba, clary sage, and tea tree) to simultaneously soften skin and clear pores. This prevents ingrown hairs and bumps from forming anywhere you shave, plus it's great for repairing cuticles and split ends, dries quickly, and won't leave a sticky residue behind.

    model holding clear round bottle with clear dropper and yellow liquid inside
    instagram.com / Via @ fur_you

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases I’ve made. I am an African American woman with very curly hair. I love getting waxed but had the worst hair bumps until I discovered this product. The directions are to use once everyday after taking a shower and drying off and the hair bumps were gone after two days. The bottle is small but I can’t go without now. It’s the only thing that has worked for me." —ambr78709

    Get it from Amazon for $26.

    7. A glass bottle to encourage occasional breaks from iced coffee in favor of filtered H2O. This is covered in durable silicone, has a built-in straw and spill-proof lid, is easy to clean, and has a flip-top cap.

    reviewer holding the water bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best water bottle I’ve ever had. I love the fact that it has a straw with a top that covers the straw so I’m not losing it in the bottle. Icing on the cake is that it’s a lightweight glass with protective covering. Literally this glass water bottle makes me want to drink more water." —Wan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in nine colors). 

    8. Lightweight hoop earrings available in yellow, white, and rose gold as well as in three sizes. Reviewers swear these versatile bebe's look like they could easily cost five times the price — thankfully, they do not.

    model wearing the rose gold hoop earrings
    Amazon

    Promising review: "BEST PURCHASE. I love them so much! I get a lot of compliments on how real they look and they are perfect size and great quality." —Kaitlyn

    Get them from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes and four finishes).

    9. An ultra-thin electrical cover because the only outlet in your entire bedroom is covered by a heavy dresser. Say so long, farewell to wiggling furniture out in order to make room for bulky plugs: this cover is connected to a power strip that lets you charge six devices at a time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This electrical outlet is the best I’ve ever purchased. I'm able to place my dresser flush against the wall without losing access to the outlet behind. I’ve already gotten two of them and will get more as I continue to re-do my home." —heidi diaz

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95.

    10. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I waited to write this review until after about 10 washes, and I am still so impressed. These tops are so versatile for dressing up or down or even for working out. After a bunch of washes, the colors are still the same (i bought white and the rust color) and it looks like I just took it out of the bag. I always find myself reaching for these tops in my closet! Probably my best amazon purchase." —Rebecca Bell

    Get it from Amazon for $17.63+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).

    11. A storage caddy with an adhesive backing strong enough to withstand all of your conditioners (of which you inexplicably have, like, a million). Just peel, stick on your shower wall, and you're good to go. *This* is the infamous caddy that's been all over TikTok and yes, the hype is totally justified.

    the caddy
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best purchase ever. I had the worst luck with shower holders always falling and hitting me in the head or simply startling me. A friend recommended this to me and I love it. It holds all of my products with no problem. Hasn’t slipped at all. Super grip." —KS

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four colors). 

    12. A BlenderBottle shaker bottle designed with a leak-proof seal, a flip cap snap, a carrying loop, and a stainless-steel wire whisk for whipping up protein shakes in a pinch. One reviewer even combines instant coffee and water for a morning caffeine boost!

    reviewer holding the black shaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This has got to be the best $9 I've ever spent. I mix my protein shakes in it without having to touch a blender, and they come out smooth. It takes a couple of seconds at most, it's remarkably easy to clean, and the construction/materials/design's incredible. I even dropped it and the shake didn't spill. I've taken to making iced coffees in it as well. It's great for my physical job where eating a big lunch slows me down and makes me tired. This way I can have a big shake instead. Same amount of calories, and I keep my energy up on my 12-hour shifts. Seriously, I feel like they could easily charge double what they are charging. Scoop this one up and you won't regret it." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).

    13. A ribbed knit tunic that screams *aesthetics* thanks to an oversized, ultra-comfortable style — one that can be worn as a minidress with thick tights and booties *or* a plain old sweater with leggings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date. And that’s saying a lot because I basically buy everything I own from here. I’m not proud of it...but ya girl is busy. Buy the sweater. Thank me later. This is such a nice fitting, high-quality top for the price. An instagram influencer I follow posted about this sweater so I decided to give it a shot — so glad I did!" —Leah

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).

    14. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Balm – a multi-purpose balm suitable for face, body, lips, and hands. A nonsticky combination of shea butter and glycerin soothes irritated skin in a jiffy — and despite how moisturizing it is, reviewers swear that it doesn't cause breakouts. Not all heroes wear capes.

    before and after photo of reviewer on left with visibly red skin labeled &quot;8:41pm&quot; and on right, visibly less red skin labeled &quot;10:47pm&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of my best purchases. I would recommend this for dryer skin recovering from breakouts because this has helped me so much. After my moisturizer, I put this on and it helped me heal and get rid of small bumps." —Kiki

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    15. A USB-powered cooling pad if your laptop overheats so often, your upper thighs feel permanently burned. This genius gadget is equipped with three fans and is so lightweight, you'll feel like it's not even there.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best purchase I have made in years. Only had it two days, but the first words out of my mouth to my wife were, 'I can work for hours like this.' If you work from home and like to work on the couch, recliner, breakfast nook, patio, etc, and you have your computer in your lap, this is an absolute must have. Not only does it keep your legs and lap cool, but it also keeps your computer cool and able to process much more efficiently." —Trent Thiel

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).

    16. A plant-based, paraben-free EcoTools makeup brush shampoo about to give you the most satisfying results: envision globs of orange foundation dripping onto porcelain. It's fantastic, it takes only a few minutes from start to finish, and your makeup will apply so much smoother as a result.

    amazon.com

    This formula is made with gentle, plant-based ingredients that won't damage your brushes OR your skin. Plus, it can be used on any of your brushes or sponge applicators!

    Promising review: "This is the best brush shampoo I've ever used. I've used brush shampoos from high-end/luxury lines, too, and they did not work as well as this. First and most importantly for me, there is no scent! I absolutely hate when companies put heavy perfume in products that end up touching or going near the face. When washing brushes with shampoo that is heavily perfumed, that just ends up irritating my sinuses whenever I'm using the brushes to apply makeup. So awful. This is not like that at all, so I can use my makeup brushes without having sinus/allergy trouble. It cleans extremely well! No more going over and over again like with using other makeup brush shampoos. A little goes a long way, too, so it is extremely economical. The value is awesome. I highly recommend this brush shampoo and will continue purchasing it." —L.L.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.96.

    17. An over-the-drain protector for anyone with a pop-up drain that is a: the bane of their existence and b: constantly getting clogged. This can quickly be placed on top of the drain to trap gunk, plus can be easily removed and cleaned.

    reviewer photo of the gray pop-up drain protector
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "One of the best purchases I made this year. I have long blond hair that clogs the shower drain multiple times a week. Since I live in an apartment, I can't change the drain plumbing (I did ask!). This has saved me from needing to snake the drain or call maintenance every week to unclog." —Jacqueline

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    18. High-waisted leggings, aka the bread and butter of any everyday wardrobe. These provide awesome compression, come in a variety of fab solids and prints, *plus* have over 7,000 positive reviews.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy. Them. Now. This is my favorite purchase to date and these are the best leggings I’ve owned for comfort, aesthetics, durability, workout comfort and stability, and sucking me in." —Ann Bryley

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 22 patterns).

    19. A Maybelline liquid lipstick – it was probably formulated by a Hogwarts alum because, tbqh, this stuff has a staying power best described as magic — your pout will seriously retain color for up to 16 hours! Reviewers swear that this stuff is smooch-proof, snack-proof, and sweat-proof.

    Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best matte lipstick I have ever purchased. It goes on perfectly in one layer. It doesn’t flake or dry out my lips. For a super dark color those first two pros are everything! I can even go for drinks and eat food that’s oily or greasy and still it stays. I’m buying every color I can." —Kelsey O'Keefe

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in dozens of colors).

    20. A portable paw cleaner for when your good boy has decided to wander into the muddiest field on planet earth before trotting all over your freshly washed living room floors. Just add a little water, put each paw inside to be scrubbed by the silicone bristles, and that's it! Clean paws within seconds.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer that likes to dig, a mini golden doodle that is prissy about her paws, and a standard labradoodle puppy that is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was driving me CRAZY. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $13.60+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without lid).

    21. A Wilton nonstick mini loaf pan that even I, a terrible baker at best, am interested in purchasing. This baby is the perfect size for whipping up the banana bread recipes you've been inundated with for the past ~seven months. I'll give you a minute to drool over the chocolate chip banana bread with maple pecan glaze pictured below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Plus, reviewers swear it's perfect for tons of recipes — think egg casseroles, chicken thighs stuffed with jalapeño, and so much more.

    Promising review: "This is the best purchase I made this year. I wanted to make cornbread like at KFC, so tried it out and we all love the mini loaves. Now I am thinking of what else I can make with the mini pan....next is banana bread!" —Linda Quinn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.49.

    22. A universal StopShroom so you can enjoy that so-pricey-it-hurts Lush bath bomb to the fullest knowing that your soak won't sneak back into the drain after *checks watch* three seconds. What's that I smell? Relaxation. And perhaps a hint of lavender.

    reviewer photo of the blue tub stopper in bath full of water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this drain topper! I have a Kohler tub with a center drain and the rubber ring on the stopper wasn’t holding a grip. This has solved everything! When finished just press against the inside of the tub and no one can see it. One of my best purchases and cost is so reasonable!" —Lori Ozrech

    Get it from Amazon for $9.43+ (available in two colors).

    23. A pair of anti-chafing bands to prevent the painful rubbing together of your thighs — the dreaded result of wearing certain dresses and skirts. These bands are comfortable, stay put, are available in solid and lace designs (#meow), and can even be worn during your morning run.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these things! This is by far the best thing I've ever bought. For my people with the chub rub this is your item! I tried it all (powder, deodorant, grease, shorts under my clothes) nothing worked as well as this to stop the dreaded chub rub. The best part? The don't squeeze or roll down! In the summer I don't leave home without them." —Jonesy Jones

    Get them from Amazon for $20.69+ (available in S-3XL and in 19 colors).

    To learn more, check out this anti-chafe bands review.

    24. A sunlamp that mimics sunlight to boost your mood, improve focus, and help your body create a more consistent sleep schedule. (Psst, this is especially great for night owls who prefer working late!)

    The rectangle-shaped light sitting on the counter with a pour-over coffee next to it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I live in Seattle and the seasonal depression during the winter months can be intense (sunset by 4:30 p.m., cold and rainy, etc.). My doctor recommended a sun light and I genuinely think this is the best Amazon purchase I've made in years. It sits on my desk at work - I use it for about an hour or two every day (with the comfort lens). I absolutely feel more energetic, focused, and calm/less stressed." —R. Bender

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    25. Vacuum storage bags for all the winter outerwear that takes up about 95% of your already minimal closet space. These easily compress chunky sweaters and thick duvets to a fraction of their normal size, plus an anti-microbial material keeps funky-smelling mold and mildew away. Just stuff, vacuum, and store.

    amazon.com

    These storage bags come with a tiny valve that you attach to your vacuum (or the hand pump they provide), which takes out ALLLL the air from inside the bag and compresses all the items inside.

    Promising review: "I am a travel nurse and these by far have been the best things I have purchased. They are very easy to use and I was able to pack all my winter stuff up in large bags and put them in a suitcase! Definitely helped with no having a million containers to move with. I already ordered mediums ones for my T-shirt’s and all. I’m so excited about this purchase!" —Victoria

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six sizes).

    26. A chunky knit satin-lined beanie for keeping your noggin warm in less-than-toasty temps *and* for not damaging your 'do in the process. The satin lining curbs damage, prevents moisture loss, and won't compromise your curl pattern or style.

    Beautifully Warm

    It's also super stretchy to fit your hair! Beautifully Warm is a Black-owned business that makes satin-lined hats, backless caps, and more.

    Promising review: "I purchased this in December and was skeptical but let me tell you. It was the best purchase ever. Talk about saving my natural hair and not messing up my hairstyle. I love this cap and will be purchasing more. It's a game changer. Wished I would have saw sooner. Plus it keeps my head warm. Others says it big but it's OK cause it slouches and when I go to the salon and get my hair curled I throw it on and I live in Minnesota so the weather does a number on our type of hair. That satin-lined hat keeps my head warm and my style tight....." —hlc1976

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors).

    27. A stainless-steel odor absorber that will rid your hands of any pungent cooking or "It's my night to wash the dishes" scents. Whether you're chopping onions or cleaning fish, a quick wash with this bar, and voilà! Your hands are now odor-free.

    The soap bar-shaped stainless steel, with the text &quot;rub away&quot; on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I always thought it was a hoax that a piece of steel could remove kitchen odors (like from chopping onions or garlic). I am happy to report that it totally works. Handle all the stinky food you want — even non food odors — and then wash your hands with this steel bar. No soap. No perfume. It just removes the odor nearly instantly. Little bar is reasonably priced as well. Best gadget I've bought in years." —Deb

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59.

    28. A Vivienne Sabó volumizing mascara to upgrade your lash game with a clump-free, cruelty-free, smudge-proof formula. Just one coat will make you feel as if you ~actually tried~ this morning, sans heavy foundation or a ton of time.

    instagram.com, amazon.com

    This is very likely the last mascara brand you'll ever want to purchase because of how freakin' well works to really separate and thicken your lashes.

    Promising review: "This is the best mascara I've ever owned and I've tried everything from Mac to Dior to Lancôme. It makes my lashes so long that people think I have falsies, it does not clump, does not crumble and flake, stays on all day and comes off super easy when I use my makeup remover face wash." —Stasy

    Get it from Amazon for $12.56 (available in three colors).

    29. Kitschy oil and vinegar dispensers with a gravity-lid spout that automatically opens when facing downward, plus etched-in measurements ensure you'll follow that Pinterest recipe to a T. Accidentally pouring seven gallons of expensive olive oil will be a heartbreak of the past thanks to a steady pour.

    four dispensers with clear bottoms and blue, yellow, pink and white tops
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The best oil dispenser I've ever bought! Great price, leak proof, easy to use and the best part, it's made of glass!" —MB

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.