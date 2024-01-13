Just 23 Of The Best Water Bottles To Make Staying Hydrated Easier Than Ever

Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves hers: "It took me SO long to finally figure out that you're NOT supposed to feel like you're dying from thirst at the end of your training runs. I really thought that carrying a water bottle would be cumbersome and annoying, so I did a lot of research to find a hydration solution that works for me. I have a really short torso, so those small water bottles that attach to your running belt were out for me (but might work for you!!), and I didn't like the idea of a running vest. (Those are banned in a lot of major races anyway!) So I settled on this handheld bottle.....and OMG, I'm in love!! It's 12 ounces, so it's not too heavy even when full, and the strap can be tightened to perfectly fit my tiny hand and not budge at all. The spout is easy to use as well — you just pull it up with your free hand and lightly squeeze the bottle to get the water flowing. Especially during hot, humid days, this is a must-have for runs, and I will head back home if I realize I forgot it. I even carried it during the majority of my half marathon because it was easier to fill up every few stations than try to drink water out of the cups they give you. (I always ended up accidentally dumping all the water on my face before using this bottle, LOL.)"

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

