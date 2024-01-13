Just 23 Of The Best Water Bottles To Make Staying Hydrated Easier Than Ever

1. A collapsible silicone water bottle that'll become your perfect travel companion — you can toss it in your bag knowing it won't take up *too* much of your precious space. When you're not jet setting, it'll also be a great option for tossing into your every day handbag or backpack.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly is a big fan, she said: "I bought this water bottle before a 2.5-week trip to Vietnam (where you don't drink tap water) and Malaysia (where you do). I didn't want to bring one of my ride-or-die S'well bottles because it would take up extra room in my bag when I wouldn't be able to use it during the majority of the trip. This handy silicone bottle did just the trick! It's very easy to roll up and *stays* rolled up thanks to the just-stretchy-enough loop. Said loop was also very handy while walking through airports and just around sightseeing. The bottle is easy to clean and doesn't make my water taste weird. I'm now using it as my daily water bottle and feel confident it'll serve me well for a long time. Plus! With a collapsible water bottle, it's easier to remember if you left water in it before you go through security."
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99 (available in nine colors/styles).
2. A water bottle with colorful silicone bands to help you track your water intake throughout the day — a must-have for anyone who swears up and down that their goal is to drink more water this year. This will *at least* make it feel like an aesthetically pleasing game.
BuzzFeed editor Sam Wieder is a fan, she said, "I got this water bottle over the summer to keep track of my daily water intake and it’s still my favorite water bottle I’ve ever purchased. The rubber bands make it feel less like tracking my water intake, and more like playing a game. I also LOVE a water bottle with a straw, because it somehow feels less tedious than sipping it directly from a glass. So overall, this gets a million/10 ranking."
Get it from Amazon for $27.66.
3. A Stanley 40-ounce Quencher Tumbler you won't believe you waited this long to treat yourself to. Fill it to the brim with water and fresh ice, and use it to motivate yourself to hydrate all day.
I finally caved and got one of these in the 40-ounce size and IDK why I waited so long! Yes, it's ridiculously large, but I only have to fill it up once before bed and my water lasts me through the entire next day! It also stays cold and, honestly, just looks super cute on my desk. And, yes, my one-year-old refuses to drink out of his own baby-appropriate cups and will whine until I let him drink out of mine 🫠.
Promising review: "I've been on the fence about buying a Stanley, but I'm glad I did! Because of its size, I don't have to fill up as much. I like that it has a lifetime warranty. I got the iris color and it's really pretty in real life! The pictures don't do it justice!" —Nattycat96
Get it from REI for $45 (available in 12 colors) or Stanley for $45 (available in 13 colors) or from Target for $45 (available in three colors).
4. Or a Stanley IceFlow tumbler with a handy-dandy carrying handle available in the same fun colors the bigger version comes in but a *touch* more practical if you're not looking to have to pee all day long.
Promising review: "This is so handy. Keeps my water cold all day. Love this so much, I bought another as a gift. The color is a beautiful green, actually as vibrant as shown in the picture. It's very durable, it's survived being thrown around my house and vehicle and has never leaked." —wife and mom
Get it from Amazon for $30+ (available in two sizes and 15 styles).
5. A handheld water bottle that attaches to your hand, a must-have for runners! There are few things worse than trying to hold on to a heavy water bottle while also trying to hit your mile goal for the day. You'll barely notice you're holding this one so you can focus on getting those steps in.
Former BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde loves hers: "It took me SO long to finally figure out that you're NOT supposed to feel like you're dying from thirst at the end of your training runs. I really thought that carrying a water bottle would be cumbersome and annoying, so I did a lot of research to find a hydration solution that works for me. I have a really short torso, so those small water bottles that attach to your running belt were out for me (but might work for you!!), and I didn't like the idea of a running vest. (Those are banned in a lot of major races anyway!) So I settled on this handheld bottle.....and OMG, I'm in love!! It's 12 ounces, so it's not too heavy even when full, and the strap can be tightened to perfectly fit my tiny hand and not budge at all. The spout is easy to use as well — you just pull it up with your free hand and lightly squeeze the bottle to get the water flowing. Especially during hot, humid days, this is a must-have for runs, and I will head back home if I realize I forgot it. I even carried it during the majority of my half marathon because it was easier to fill up every few stations than try to drink water out of the cups they give you. (I always ended up accidentally dumping all the water on my face before using this bottle, LOL.)"
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6. A Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle featuring a *genius* design with a metal straw inside, but silicone straw on top for drinking comfort that seamlessly locks in place so you'll never find yourself drenched after tipping it a bit too far.
This bottle is BuzzFeed editor Maitland Quitmeyer's go-to, "It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it sideways in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all!"
Promising review: "Won't ever buy another cup again! Beautiful colors. It's perfect for my house... My cats LOVE to knock over cups, and this one doesn't spill! Keeps ice for many hours and beverages cold for even longer." —Sam Y
Get it from Brumate for $44.99 (available in 12 colors) or Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
7. A fabulous, vacuum insulated S'well bottle you'll love for the way it matches your *aesthetic* and keeps your drink cold for 36 hours.
I've been using my S'well bottle for over five years now (the same one!), and it's held up perfectly. It keeps my water cold and is my go-to for when I'm headed out to the beach or out running errands. They come in so many fun styles, so I'm sure you'll be able to find one that catches your eye.
Promising review: "I have filled this thing with cold water, taken it to a 115-degree turf soccer field in the middle of the blazing hot summer sun, set it on the ground, and gotten a nice cold drink two hours later. Whatever magic insulation they use is super effective." —David D
Get it from Amazon for $21.08+ (available in two sizes and 25 styles).
8. A sleek vacuum-insulated tumbler designed to keep cold liquids, well, cold, and hot ones...hot! It also comes with a built-in diffuser for tea or to pop some fruit into to flavor your water.
Welly is a small business named to honor the founder's mom — Elly. All of their beautifully designed products are built to make eliminating single-use plastics easier, and they donate at least 1% of sales to clean water projects worldwide.
BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy is a big fan of hers, she said, "The year is 2014. I'm a freshman in college just entering the world of proper hydration. I went off to Ohio with some random water bottle and in the first couple of weeks of school had a tragic incident where this SUPPOSEDLY leakproof water bottle failed to, ya know, stop leaks and gave my backpack (and my laptop) a good soaking. So, don't be like 2014 me. Be like 2024 me, with a water bottle made by a socially conscious company that is pretty, DEFINITELY leakproof, and keeps water delightfully cold for hours. The wide mouth makes it easy to clean, and I've definitely dropped this bottle more than once, and it still looks perfect!"
Get it from Welly for $35 (available in eight styles and with or without engraving) or from Amazon for $35 (available in seven styles).
9. An insulated tumbler cup to encourage you to *actually attempt* to stay hydrated throughout the day — and look cute while you do it.
BuzzFeed editor Sally Elshorafa loves this cup: "I am normally a very hydrated person, but when I was pregnant, I took it to another level. I was always thirsty, and especially for really cold water. This tumbler kept my water cold for more than 12 hours each day, like literally the ice would not melt if I kept the lid sealed. I still use this tumbler every day, and I gave birth over six months ago! It's a keeper."
Promising review: "I have only used this for ice water so far, and it's AWESOME. I'm pregnant, and this has helped me stay hydrated because I like my water very cold, and this keeps my drink icy for hours. My favorite is when I wake up super thirsty in the morning and reach over to sip from this cup, and the ice is still in tact and the water is nice and cold. Very impressed with the quality, and the color is very cute. I've already gotten lots of compliments on it." —mcs930
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six sizes and 25 colors and patterns).
10. A Klean Kanteen water bottle made of stainless steel (ooh, la la!) to keep your drink nice 'n' chilled while you go about your day.
BuzzFeed writer Taylor Steele is a big fan of hers, she said: "My purple Klean Kanteen water bottle is one of my favorite purchases ever! I suffer from dust allergies, and if you know anything about dust, you know that it's everywhere. So having this handy during an allergy attack is necessary since they happen often. It's also perfect for traveling, working out, or just having on your bedside table for any late night thirsting."
Promising review: "This is the first Klean Kanteen water bottle I bought. Perfect if you're on the go! What I like the most about the stainless steel bottles is that they don't allow algae to build up in the water (look at the water in a plastic bottle after a couple of week's use and you'll see the water looks pale green). The bacteria won't grow in a stainless-steel bottle. That, plus there won't be any plastic leeching into the water you drink." —Anonymous
Get it from REI for $17.50+ (available in seven bottle styles).
11. A Simple Modern tumbler in case you're not looking to spend a chunk of cash on a cup (fair) — it has a minimalist design and comes in a ton of *~aesthetic~* styles that'll look just as cute in your IG stories. Most importantly, it is said to keep drinks cold for hours (shoutout to its double-wall insulation) and will definitely fit in your car's cup holder.
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw, and the fact that it's so cute doesn't hurt either!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes loves this tumbler: "I finally decided to hop on board the hype train for these big tumblers and am already obsessed with my Simple Modern one! I opted for the mint green color, and it's as pretty as I'd hoped in person. The fact that this has both a straw and a handle means I end up carrying it around with me and drinking WAY more water than I did before. BTW! I highly recommend getting straw covers to protect against dust and germs — as pictured above, I got these cute cloud ones, and they work perfectly!"
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 39 colors).
12. Or a smaller version in case you don't feel the need to chug 40oz of water a day — this 24oz Simple Modern leakproof tumbler is way more playful than a lot of the other popular designs on the market. It's giving "all eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus" á la Britney Spears.
Promising review: "We ended up getting our whole family these cups. These kids cups are impressive. They don’t leak! I figured they would have a slow, steady drip, but no, they are solid. I really like that the straws are flexible, and I don’t have to worry about my kids knocking out a tooth or taking out their eye. 😅 I also appreciate that the straw inside stays attached and doesn’t randomly fall off like other cups we have had in the past." —Brian T. Berg
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 16 styles).