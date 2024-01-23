13 Glass Water Bottles If You Want To Replace Your Plastic One

This has a 21-oz. capacity and is dishwasher safe. It's suitable for hot *and* cold drinks.



Promising review: "Love these glass water bottles! After using a high-quality aluminum assortment over the years, I decided to switch to glass. I am extremely pleased with these. These bottles are made of thick glass and the outer jacket fits snugly and does a great job of protecting the bottle from damage. The caps fit snugly and the silicone seal keeps it from leaking. Beverages taste fresh! I liked it so much, that I have purchased three more! Highly recommend." —Yes, I really bought it!

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in eight colors).