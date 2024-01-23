13 Glass Water Bottles If You Want To Replace Your Plastic One

1. A square bottle with a silicone sleeve and easy-to-carry handle. What makes this *SO* cool is that it has a patented lid that only requires one 180-degree rotation so you won't be fumbling around turning for what seems like an eternity when you just want a DOGGONE SIP OF WATER!!
This has a 21-oz. capacity and is dishwasher safe. It's suitable for hot *and* cold drinks.
Promising review: "Love these glass water bottles! After using a high-quality aluminum assortment over the years, I decided to switch to glass. I am extremely pleased with these. These bottles are made of thick glass and the outer jacket fits snugly and does a great job of protecting the bottle from damage. The caps fit snugly and the silicone seal keeps it from leaking. Beverages taste fresh! I liked it so much, that I have purchased three more! Highly recommend." —Yes, I really bought it!
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in eight colors).
2. An adorable daisy bottle that truly is the CUTEST dang water bottle I've seen in a while. Seriously, imagine carrying this adorable lil guy around with you — everyone is gonna be asking where they can get one.
This bottle holds 16 oz. of water and comes with two lids — a screw top and one with a straw.
Promising review: "This is every bit as beautiful as the pictures show and I’m obsessed with it! It’s a perfect size and absolutely adorable. I plan on buying several more at this point because omg I love them. If you’ve seen the movie You’ve Got Mail, how could you not hear Meg Ryan saying 'Don’t you think daisies are the friendliest flower?' Lol. Buy this friendly, glass water bottle, you won’t regret it!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six versions).
3. A double-walled bottle with a stainless-steel filter so you can add fruit or loose-leaf tea to your bottle without worrying about having to chew your water. And since the liquid doesn't touch the outer layer, you also don't have to worry about holding a 🔥hot🔥 cup of tea.
You can use this for 10 oz. of hot and cold drinks!
Promising review: "I can quickly put some herbs and hot water and take it anywhere without worrying about spilling. No leakage if I turn the bottle upside down. It does hold very hot water. The filter stays strong. I can drink direct from the bottle. The tea looks good through the clear glass. Well done product." —lepakshi
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four versions).
4. A water bottle that comes with two lids — one spout and one with a straw — and time markers on one side and volume markers on the other. The little hexagon cutouts add a little ~something something~ and this will help you challenge yourself to drink more water throughout the day.
And it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I love this water bottle. It’s beautiful, easy to use, and gives me a clear visual to help with my motivation for drinking water every day. My water consumption has gone way up since I purchased this bottle and it’s satisfying to clear all the rings every day. 10/10 would buy again!" —Carli D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
5. A glass alternative to the Stanley Cup if you like the style of those wildly trendy bottles, but are a glass stan. Plus the little "windows" on the sides will help you keep track of when you're running low and need a refill.
This cup holds 32 oz. of water and can fit in most cup holders. There are also subtle time and ounce markers on the silicone sleeve so you can keep track of how much you're drinking.
Promising review: "I'm a nurse and always looking for something to drink my lemon water in at work that isn't made from plastic. I absolutely love it and all my Stanley-using coworkers always comment on how much they love my cup!! Thinking about buying a second one!" —Tiffany Jablonski
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight colors).
6. A stylish water bottle with a cutout silicone sleeve that even comes in a glow-in-the-dark version!! And the outer sleeve doesn't just add a little ~pizzazz~ to the bottle, but it also helps protect it from damage or making a ruckus when you set it down.
It's dishwasher safe! It also has time and volume markers.
Promising review: "I was so tired of having my water taste like metal or plastic. I had purchased a few different glass bottles before, but they had always been around 12 oz. The 32 oz. has been perfect for me. I gave it a week-long test run through my normal schedule before weighing in. It fits perfectly in the car cup holders and the cupholders at the gym. It is very heavy duty and I like that the outer cover allows for the contents of the bottle to be seen so I can take it into the theaters and concert venues. It is easy to clean and leaves none of that weird taste like other bottles do. It also comes in a wide variety of colors, so I look forward to purchasing more :) Would very much recommend this bottle." —M.M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in four sizes and 11 colors).
7. A time-marked bottle perfect if you're someone who struggles to drink enough water during the day. And to make sure you're really committed to hydrating all day, you can get one with a sleeve and strap to keep it on you at all times.
This bottle can hold 32 oz. of water, comes with two lid types, and some come with a protective sleeve with handles and/or a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "If you’re looking for a glass water bottle that has all the functionality that one could ask for, this one is it. I love that it’s slim enough to put your hand around and grasp. I like the tilt spout and the black lid that won’t show lipstick. The rubber outside grip is great for grasping and holding onto. The handle that you can carry it with is easy on the fingers. All in all, this is a fantastic water bottle that isn’t plastic. I give 5 stars for this one." —Connie E. Szabo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 30 versions).
8. A silicone-covered water bottle that's sleek, trendy, and practical with its leakproof design and easy-to-grip sleeve. Warning: you may fall in love *so* hard with these that you want to stock your whole cabinet full of 'em.
This is made by W&P and you can get a bunch of other stuff in a similar style so you can create a whole collection — food storage containers, other drinkware, and bowls. And it is dishwasher safe! Grab some reusable straws here.
Promising review: "I just got the bottle this week and am extremely happy with it. The bottle looks fantastic and even more importantly, is durable. Accidentally knocked this bottle off a 3-foot-tall desk and heard a loud crash to the floor. Amazingly, this bottle was in perfect condition! For that, I gotta say this bottle is great and I'm glad I replaced my glass-only bottle with this one with the silicone sleeve (and it's borosilicate glass, which is stronger than soda lime)." —Anthony N.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes, two styles, and nine colors).
9. A sleek, wide-mouth bottle with time stamps *and* a stainless-steel straining insert so you can add fruits and not worry about them all sliding down at once, hitting you in the lips, and making you spill everywhere.
It holds 32 oz. of water and has both time stamps and quantity measurements. It also comes with a protective sleeve.
Promising review: "When I first opened the package, I could tell that this bottle is very sturdy and durable. Not to mention the bottle cover for extra security. I just love how simple and classy this water bottle looks. I definitely recommend this to anyone looking for good quality water bottles." —Brionna J.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four sleeve colors).
10. A six-pack of sleek water bottles you can prep in advance and pop in the fridge for whenever your next unquenchable thirst hits you. Plus since there are six, you can designate each one a different drink — water, coffee, tea, matcha, juice, you name it — and you won't have to worry about any of them tasting like the other, because nothing is worse than having a hint of coffee while you're drinking water.
Each bottle has an 18 oz. capacity. They're designed to be leakproof and they're dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "These glass bottles are sturdy and awesome. We use them at home and on the go for water. We wash and refill them and keep them cool in the refrigerator ready to go. Saves us money on not having to purchase plastic water bottles and helps the environment." —Elizabeth Trevino
Get them from Amazon for $25.99.
11. A super-chic minimalist glass tumbler that may just be the reason you toss your hodgepodge of miscellaneous cups and replace them with a whole set of these bad boys. The silicone sleeve helps reduce condensation and makes it easier to hold, the lid is designed to help prevent leaks, and the straw is just the cherry on top.
The tumbler (not the cap) is top-rack dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose
Get it from Amazon for $12.79+ (available in 34 colors and multipacks).
12. Or a strawless version perfect if you're prone to spilling but still want to have the ~aesthetic~ vibes. Just toss one of these in your bag and break your old habit of going through five plastic bottles a day.
Promising review: "I was really impressed with the quality of this water bottle! It came with a tool to clean the inside of the bottle which is really convenient. The size is perfect to drink during the work day and stay hydrated. Seller was responsive and followed up on my order. Highly recommended." —KellyS89
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and 13 colors)
13. A glass bottle with time markers to remind you to keep drinking water throughout the day. Or possibly more likely, to show you where you should be, which inevitably makes you take a few *gulps* to catch back up. It also has an ergonomic handle so it's easy to carry with you wherever you go.
It comes with a straw to drink from but you can also remove it if you prefer to drink from a pour spout.
Promising review: "This is the best water bottle I’ve ever had. I love the fact that it has a straw with a top that covers the straw so I’m not losing it in the bottle. Icing on the cake is that it’s a lightweight glass with protective covering. Literally this glass water bottle makes me want to drink more water." —Wan
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in nine colors).
The reviews used in this post have been edited for length and clarity.