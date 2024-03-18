33 Face And Hair Treatments That Make A Noticeable Difference

It works well for all skin types, though if you have sensitive skin, use other acne medications, or are new to chemical exfoliation, Glossier notes you should start slow and be sure to use with SPF. Start by using once every three days and build from there, seeing how your skin tolerates it (if your skin gets dry or peely, cut back on frequency). If you have oily skin, you can work up to morning and night use.

Promising review: "I have SUPER sensitive skin and it gets super dry and clogged in the winter, and I also tend to get hormonal acne. I was worried about irritating my skin so I started using this every other day at first and after three uses I have NO breakouts at all, even on my period, my skin is super smooth and my acne scars are fading. I love this so much and I've tried a lot of products for my skin and never seen such good results before." —Mia

Get it from Glossier for $28.

