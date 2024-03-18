33 Face And Hair Treatments That Make A Noticeable Difference

1. Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Shampoo made with a potent mix of biotin and soothing herbal ingredients that not only help slow down hair thinning but also boost volume and reduce breakage for stronger, healthier hair in a matter of weeks.
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about all of the claims with this product and gave myself a few months before I wrote a review. This product delivers. My hair loss has diminished tremendously. Probably about a fraction of hair loss compared to a few months ago and my hair is full and shiny. Very happy with the product. At first it seemed pricey but the product goes a long way. I highly recommend giving this shampoo a try. Very worthwhile investment." —jdg
2. The cult favorite Glossier Solution here to work its magic by unclogging your pores and whisking away dead skin cells. Packed with a dynamic trio of acne-fighting ingredients — AHA, BHA, and PHA — this liquid exfoliator can give you a silky smooth, blemish-free complexion.
It works well for all skin types, though if you have sensitive skin, use other acne medications, or are new to chemical exfoliation, Glossier notes you should start slow and be sure to use with SPF. Start by using once every three days and build from there, seeing how your skin tolerates it (if your skin gets dry or peely, cut back on frequency). If you have oily skin, you can work up to morning and night use.
Promising review: "I have SUPER sensitive skin and it gets super dry and clogged in the winter, and I also tend to get hormonal acne. I was worried about irritating my skin so I started using this every other day at first and after three uses I have NO breakouts at all, even on my period, my skin is super smooth and my acne scars are fading. I love this so much and I've tried a lot of products for my skin and never seen such good results before." —Mia
3. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil–infused pimple patches you'll be able to visibly see working their magic. These babies work wonders by drawing out all the nastiness trapped under your skin. It's like a science experiment on your face, but with way better results than any volcano project you did in middle school.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple). I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back onto themselves. Do yourself, and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn
4. The Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask that'll be a savior for your dry and dehydrated chapped lips. This mask is infused with shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid — a dream team that not only hydrates but also boosts your natural collagen production while you catch some Z's. The result: waking up to plump and soothed lips.
Jasmin: "Team up harsh acne medication with cold winter winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!"
*And* this is vegan and cruelty-free! BTW, Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand by Annie Lawless. She makes clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that doesn't skimp on pigment or coverage.
Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide which I don't like!)" —JuliaFromPhilly
5. Olaplex's Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment, a holy grail hair treatment that works to reduce breakage and deliver some serious TLC to damaged hair. All it takes is just 10 minutes to transform straw-like strands into silky smooth bliss.
It doesn't replace your current shampoo and conditioner! You can use it before your normal wash and rinse.
Promising review: "Wow. I wish I would have taken a before picture. I had severely brittle, bleached hair and terrible split ends. After using this once (kept in hair for about four hours), my hair was noticeably softer, less straw-like at the tips, and my split ends have disappeared. It seems like the Olaplex bonded them together. I heard that every time you use this, your hair just keeps getting better and healthier, and I'm looking forward to it. I plan to use once a week." —ecyphers
6. Or a bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment, which will have your hair feeling like it's on cloud nine. This hair mask is infused with collagen and protein extracts — after applying to wet hair and sitting for only five minutes, your hair will be completely transformed.
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair!
Promising review: "Bought this instead of Olaplex because it seemed like a cheaper alternative. Didn't have high expectations because of the price but JUST WOW. After one use my hair was shiny, soft, and NOT CRISPY anymore. It did not feel oily. Not sure how often I'm supposed to do this treatment but I think once a week should suffice. My hair hair type is straight Asian hair that has been bleached into a balayage. Did not mess up my color or anything. Hope this review helps you :)" —Amazon Customer
7. Bio Oil, a multi-use oil packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and more. This nongreasy body oil also helps to retain essential moisture so your parched skin can get the good hydration it needs.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April and it's August now. It works. Check the before and after pics. Scars are now gone." —twitch
8. A TGIN Miracle Repair Mask filled with fantastic ingredients like nourishing castor oil and strengthening biotin to keep your locks looking defined and absolutely luscious. Slather on a generous amount, kick back for up to an hour, and let this wonder mask work its magic to shield your strands and reduce shedding.
Thank God It's Natural is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business based in Chicago, Illinois.
Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.
9. A bottle of Paula's Choice salicylic acid liquid exfoliant useful for clearing out pores and evening your skin's texture and tone. It's gentle enough to use daily, unlike those other gritty face scrubs that feel like you're sandblasting your skin.
Promising reviews: "I received a small sample of this with a perfume purchase at Sephora. When I first tried it, I was skeptical but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth, and clean my face felt. I used the sample up and hopped on Amazon to buy more! I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn, or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!" —Tina M McKenna
"All salicylic acid products have the same percentage so I was skeptical of the hype for this one but it works really well. It’s saved my bikini line from razor bumps!" —sally
10. Batiste Dry Shampoo — it not only freshens up your greasy hair in an instant but also gives it a boost of volume (perf if you’re in between wash days). Life hack: Spray some on your roots before hitting the sack and let it work its magic overnight, saving you precious time in the morning.
Promising review: "This dry shampoo is amazing! I have tried so many brands over the years and was so dissatisfied with all of them that I thought dry shampoo just wasn't for me. To give context, I have a very oily scalp with long, fine blonde hair. Batiste saves the day! I don't like washing my hair every day and this product helps me last two to three days from my last shampoo. It gives good volume and doesn't feel loaded with product. Also, it does leave some white residue, but a blow-dryer on cool gets almost all of this out. I highly recommend this dry shampoo to anyone with an oily scalp! It's amazing for the price and for how frequently I need to use it. And for anyone worried about build-up, I have never had an issue with this dry shampoo and I use it about four times a week." —Laurel A
