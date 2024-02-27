45 Beauty Essentials You’ll Wish You Bought Ages Ago

1. Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops are essentially liquid GOLD wrapped and packaged in a cute pink bottle. This serum helps reduce hyperpigmentation like no other and leaves skin looking moisturized and dewy.
Promising reviews: "100,000% OBSESSED with this product! If there is one product I couldn’t live without, It is THIS one! First off, it smells amazing, the texture is wonderful, and the results = unreal!! I have seen such a difference in my skin since using this!! I was instantly hooked on this serum and will recommend and brag about this product time and time again because it’s THAT good, you guys!! Do yourself a favor and add this to your skincare routine; I promise you will not regret it!" —emilyroseh, Sephora customer
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. I have been using this for the past few months, and I’m OBSESSED! I use it every morning with or without makeup; this is a staple product in my morning skincare routine. It leaves my skin looking glowy and feeling hydrated and just so fresh. I highly recommend this to anyone who is looking to create a flawless skincare routine." —missjulian, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon for $20+ (available in two sizes).
2. The Schick Silk Dermaplaning Tool literally makes your skin feel brand new. This set comes with a handy pack of three, making it easy to remove unwanted facial hair and dead skin cells and shape those brows if you want to as well. Step away from the painful tweezers!
It'll also make your skin feel softer because it exfoliates as it shaves!
Promising review: "Game changer. Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands. I just regret I didn't find these sooner, and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate; you will be amazed as much as I am." —Veronica
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a nine-pack).
3. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a gentle, lightweight, hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types — even those with sensitive skin! It's used to protect your skin's moisture barrier in the summer heat, but reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines, too.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord says this stuff has changed her makeup routine for the better!: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it for a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!"
Promising review: "Game-changer. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is, but it has literally changed my skin!! The first time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later, twice a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." —Np
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.
4. A set of satin pillowcases ensures your hair and skin protection continues while you're sleeping! With satin, there's less friction, which means no more tangled hair (thank goodness!), and the cooling effect will help you sleep soundly.
This #1 best seller has...wait for it...176,000 5-star reviews! I am currently adding to cart for another set.
Promising reviews: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok, and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key
"I was a little skeptical that a pillowcase could make much of a difference with my hair, but I recently bleached my hair at home and fried it slightly, so I bought these as part of a multi-pronged plan to heal it. I woke up this morning after using them for the first time, and my hair is legit less frizzy. Not just not more frizzy, but less frizzy than when I went to sleep. I'm blown away. I just ordered three more sets." —Anne Allen
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five sizes and 21 colors).
5. Golden cooling eye gels help rid you of under-eye puffiness and all of those annoying "you look so tired" comments, thanks to ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. Apply a pair in the mornings, after a long evening, or just when you need a mid-day pick-me-up. They'll feel so hydrating!
Promising reviews: "I struggle from dark circles no matter how much sleep or water I get. So I ordered these and hoped it would work because I'm not a person to wear makeup. I've been using it for two months now, and it INSTANTLY works. I don't use them every day, only when the circles are really dark, and it instantly brightens the area, and I don't look like a tired raccoon anymore. If you're anything like me and struggle with dark circles, ORDER THESE, game-changer." —Riley Wilson
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
6. OR Topicals' brightening eye masks have caffeine and kojic acid as the main ingredients to not only eliminate puffiness but *actually* reduce dark circles, too! Who says you can't take your morning coffee in eye mask form?
Topicals is a WOC-founded small business started by Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe. The brand is all about helping you love the skin you're in, with a little help from their effective, science-backed products.
Promising review: "Love it. This is my favorite eye patch! It feels so nice on the skin and doesn’t [slide] off. My eyes were visibly less puffy after usage!" —AnnaHearts, Sephora customer
7. Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Oil Everyday Gloss hydrates, repairs, and coats hair in a lightweight, nongreasy formula. Thanks to ingredients like Kakadu plum oil and safflower oil, you'll get silky and shinier hair with limited frizz.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that creates amazing haircare specifically for those with curl types 3a–4c.
Promising reviews: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very, very thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use 3–4 drops (on thick, mid-back length hair), and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny, and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with 4–5 drops of Bread Oil, my hair looks fresh...And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint but still sweet smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount." —duckyy
"My hair is very fine and can easily look greasy if products are too rich for it, but this product is a total home run. The oil has a thickness that reminds me of hair serums or products with dimethicone, but unlike dimethicone products, this formula actually absorbs into my hair and nourishes it instead of leaving a residue or coated feeling behind. My hair is shiny and healthy-looking, but it doesn't feel like there's any product in it, and that is exactly what I need and want in a product like this. The bottle is made from sturdy glass, and the oil smells like a bright and fruity Lip Smackers gloss from the '90s, but the scent disappears after application, so it doesn't become too much. It's such a joy to use." —nleslie63
Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in three sizes).
8. The Esarora ice roller can help decrease under-eye puffiness, minimize fine lines, *and* shrink pores! It can also help relieve headaches (score!) and sore muscles, so that's pretty awesome too.
Promising review: "OBSESSED. How have I lived without this little gem?! These great reviews are for a reason!... I’ve had it for two days and have used it 5+ times... SO relaxing. Helps with my rosacea inflammation and incoming painful zits. I haven’t had a headache to try it out, but going by how nice it feels on my neck and forehead, I would assume it’s effective in that sense as well! Stop contemplating and get it! :)" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
9. Freck Beauty's lash-enhancing eyeliner helps your lashes grow over time with each use. So not only will you have a killer cat-eye, but you're stimulating lash growth at the same time!
This liner has easily become an essential for me (seriously, I've never switched a makeup product so fast). I wear eyeliner pretty often, so having one that gives me an awesome benefit, like LENGTHENING MY LASHES? I'm sold. I've even noticed my lashes become a little fuller after using it for about a month. The formula is pigmented and very long-lasting. Now, I'm just waiting for more colors at this point. 🤷🏾♀️
Freck Beauty is a woman-owned business based in Los Angeles. The company started off with Freck OG and has since grown to facial masks, eye creams, serums, and more.
Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this eyeliner! The tip applicator makes it easy to use with maximum precision! It lasts all day, and no issues with smudging. My lashes even appear fuller after using this constantly the past few weeks!" —CeeRenee, Sephora customer
"I'M OBSESSED WITH THIS EYELINER!!! The application is so easy to just swipe and put on my eyes. It’s not waterproof, but seems like it! To the touch, it won’t rub off, but with a makeup remover, it comes off very easily. 11/10!!!!" —kitkato24, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora or straight from Freck Beauty for $24.
10. Reusable exfoliating Japanese towels remove dead skin and soothe skin conditions like eczema or keratosis pilaris. Use the towel in the shower to reveal super soft and super clean skin when you step out.
You can use this daily or weekly, depending on how you feel about its abrasiveness.
Promising review: "This is a holy grail to my sensitive skin and germaphobic personality! It does take time to get used to due to its rough feel, but once you start to use it daily, it's hard to use anything else! Nothing else gives me such a clean feeling on my skin during my showers. I used to have very bad skin conditions all over my body: eczema, body acne, dry patches, and dark spots. This helped clear basically everything, and now I'm more confident in showing my skin in public than I have ever been. It soaks up very nicely, and you can feel all of the dirt that's on your skin from day-to-day activities getting scrubbed off. The long length is great for reaching hard-to-reach spots, such as your back. Since it's extremely rough, I would advise against using it on your face." —Jay G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.90 (available in four color variation packs).
11. Solawave red light therapy wand is essentially a multifaceted beauty genius in one small tool. You've got red light therapy that helps fade discoloration, microcurrents that stimulate facial muscles and lift skin, and therapeutic warmth to decrease redness and help your skin absorb your skincare products even more. It's like having a pro-level facial right at home, and I'm here for it!
This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine, and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind-blowing. The tone of my face is much more even, and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared. Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!), and it will really absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night), and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!
The wand is rechargeable and lasts for up to 12 treatments per charge. Read more at LED light therapy and skincare at Cleveland Clinic.
Solawave is a LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
Promising review: "It took some getting used to — the device doesn't have an on/off switch and is activated by touching the device to your skin with ample (oil-free) serum, so it can be a little finicky if you don't have the right amount or type of serum. But once you get it all figured out, it's a total game-changer! I am so in love — I use it every night as I'm sitting in bed, winding down from the day (read: mindlessly scrolling Instagram). Not only does it feel like a spa experience, but it really works on wrinkles! Hallelujah!" —Rose Gold
Get it from Amazon or straight from Solawave for $169 (available in three colors).
12. Olaplex's No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector provides a salon-like hair treatment right at home. It's specifically made to repair damaged hair and restore your gorgeous locks.
Reviewers with thick and wavy hair (2c) and coily hair (4c) love this Olaplex treatment. And reviewers with straight hair (1a-1c) say it's great for getting softer, shinier hair!
Promising reviews: "OBSESSED!! I recently got a hair cut, and the lady used a flat iron. I personally don't like using heat on my hair to prevent damage. Me being paranoid, I had to use this to protect my hair afterward. When I tell you my hair was SILKY SOFT and SUPER SHINY, I mean it. It looked and felt so healthy after the first time." —Skinjunkie2, Sephora customer
"This product is amazing!! I’ve been using it a couple of times, and I’m already obsessed. I use it with No. 0, and it makes my hair super silky and soft, which is a surprise because my hair is bleached and has always been frizzy! Will definitely order again!" —Maryam91R, Sephora customer
Get it from Sephora or from Amazon (where it has over 61,000 5-star reviews!) for $30.