15.

"Absentee parents. My high school boyfriend’s family was wealthy (as in, they lived in a three-story mansion and had uniformed staff they referred to as 'the help'), and his parents were never around. He and his brothers got into all sorts of trouble (I even had to go to the house and get bail money for him). They had no supervision or guidance, and his parents weren’t even working. Just traveling. But if poor parents have to be gone to afford their house and feed their kids, they’re judged for not being around."