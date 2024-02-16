Parenthood is stressful and hard for so many reasons, and sometimes it seems like society is determined to judge every little decision parents make.
And it's a thousand times worse for poor parents, thanks to the double standards when it comes to things rich vs. poor parents do.
For example, think of "free-range parenting." When rich kids are allowed to wander and learn in an unstructured way, it's considered an enlightened educational experience. But when poor kids do it, it's considered negligent.
When rich parents move their entire family into a camper van, it's called "van life" and considered a great life experience. But when poor families live in a trailer, it's considered trashy.
The whole situation is totally unfair, and we need to shed more light on it. So let us know what other double standards exist between rich and poor parents in the comments (or submit anonymously through this form) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!