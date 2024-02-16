Skip To Content
What Behaviors Are Rich Parents Applauded For That Poor Parents Are Judged For?

Parenting was already hard enough before the "rich vs. poor" double standard got involved.

Alice Lahoda
by Alice Lahoda

BuzzFeed Staff

Parenthood is stressful and hard for so many reasons, and sometimes it seems like society is determined to judge every little decision parents make.

And it's a thousand times worse for poor parents, thanks to the double standards when it comes to things rich vs. poor parents do.

Side-by-side photos of a man with a young girl and a woman with two children, both captioned with contrasting parenting styles
For example, think of "free-range parenting." When rich kids are allowed to wander and learn in an unstructured way, it's considered an enlightened educational experience. But when poor kids do it, it's considered negligent.

Three children play on a circular jungle gym at a playground
When rich parents move their entire family into a camper van, it's called "van life" and considered a great life experience. But when poor families live in a trailer, it's considered trashy.

Two adults kiss while embracing a young child in a cozy RV interior
The whole situation is totally unfair, and we need to shed more light on it. So let us know what other double standards exist between rich and poor parents in the comments (or submit anonymously through this form) for a chance to have your story featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!