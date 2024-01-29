It's Only January, But Last Week Might Have Been One Of The Most Ridiculous Weeks On Twitter
"One thing about January is that she's going to make sure you feel all 31 of her days." —@_veuillez
Y'all...it's finally the end of January.
one thing about January is that she's going to make sure you feel all 31 of her days— iced latté ⚕️ (@_veuillez) January 24, 2024
From Gypsy Rose's freedom tour, to the Stanley cup takeover, to the Emmys, Golden Globes, Nicki Minaj tweeting for three days straight, and everything in-between...here at BuzzFeed, we've lived many lives this month.
why is it still January. i’ve lived several lives this month— samantha (@milkygoddess) January 28, 2024
And it's still not over! So, let's take a look back at all the best tweets from the last week of this long, cold, never-ending, but very ridiculous month:
1.
my brain at 3am: pic.twitter.com/o9deneykRk— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 28, 2024
2.
i blocked him last night, and i got this email 😭 pic.twitter.com/ohLu3YSWTV— chivo🌷 (@aneesahbritz02) January 25, 2024
3.
apple did wonders with their alarm ringtone, i wake up feeling like i’m in the trenches at war— jay ✰ (@jayythewave) January 26, 2024
4.
did a hippo write this pic.twitter.com/I9M2OdkLmS— multitude container (@bartleby_era) January 25, 2024
5.
nobody:— jas (@jjasshole) January 27, 2024
nicki minaj: pic.twitter.com/XbV0QJY3Kd
6.
*nicki and megan beefing*— 𝔧𝔲𝔩𝔰♡ (@aritention) January 27, 2024
ice spice: pic.twitter.com/UlsLbdN6nU
7.
buying toilet paper is embarrassing, every one looks at you like, "that guy's gonna go home and wipe his ass" humiliating— UwUTangClan (@Executivejeff1) January 27, 2024
8.
What the hell is wrong with them https://t.co/brVyOTJwcF pic.twitter.com/UavWeD1w78— 🧠 (@miffyhive) January 28, 2024
9.
idrgaf if a movie is “good” or “bad” when i’m seeing in in theaters. if there’s a big ass bucket of popcorn in my hands, i am having the time of my life no matter what— Meg (@megannn_lynne) January 26, 2024
10.
is the tatted up bartender the love of my life or just doing their job— Chris (@citehchris) January 25, 2024
11.
A what ????????? pic.twitter.com/b1RqcrbuEj— Princess ☪︎ (@amyrrlee) January 23, 2024
13.
We used to be a real country pic.twitter.com/k6PfB8mrod— savannah eden (@savbrads) January 22, 2024
14.
just learned that the French title for sisterhood of the travelling pants os ‘quatre filles et un jean.’ four girls and a jean <3— Gabrielle Drolet (@gabrielledrolet) January 28, 2024
15.
been home for four hours. this shithead is back at it already pic.twitter.com/mkKzzkJ0oC— Lena (@banalplay) January 27, 2024
16.
his name is what https://t.co/AK7WxeNNU7— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 25, 2024
17.
My mom gon learn not to play with me no more pic.twitter.com/nA4duT3e3F— jb (@jazmineaaliyaah) January 28, 2024
18.
19.
burst out laughing and woke the cat up pic.twitter.com/JHd6cR7n9R— disderbia (@tribbingpoint) January 22, 2024
20.
happy large boulder the size of a small boulder day to all who celebrate https://t.co/4qocWGG6jW— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) January 27, 2024
21.
bro was not playing around😭 pic.twitter.com/J4JgVdjjc1— down bad comments (@downbadcomment) January 27, 2024
22.
Update: one of the wipers flew off my car, in the rain, on my way to work https://t.co/nKn4YEXrzx pic.twitter.com/q7jmVGaQRc— Shawn Cletas (@LiiiMaaa_) January 26, 2024
23.
can someone please fucking help him https://t.co/61MveKa7wA— twink joan didion (@bobbyonmain) January 26, 2024
24.
i miss those codependent friendships like who wants to hang out for 88 days straight— soup🌱 (@thrluv) January 27, 2024
25.
Do you ever drive behind someone who’s going very slow and you think to yourself fuck it I’m not in a rush either… Let’s just cruise baby….— suzy (@jagarstyle) January 23, 2024
26.
The time I was 18 and drove to Austin to a fertility clinic to donate sperm for money for Lana tickets and now I have a 2 year old somewhere out there— edgar (@asherw01fe) January 23, 2024
27.
Back when our hedgehog died, my wife went in the backyard to dig a grave and while i trying not to cry in the kitchen I get this text from her and it made me giggle. pic.twitter.com/rKTdwqPmzn— Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) January 22, 2024
28.
coming home and finally being able to lie in bed and play on my phone… we made it girls pic.twitter.com/CskdyTzkBG— didyoujustsaywig (@2002scoobydoo) January 25, 2024
29.
Must have been hard to thank them afterward https://t.co/A9RVH7EiI8— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 25, 2024
30.
Walked by this picture at the hospital today and I’ve just been staring at it in awe for minutes now. The uneven italicization. The fact that the tag line initially makes you think of 9/11. The unintentional anti-cop messaging. It’s perfect pic.twitter.com/1blhPiXuqT— my life is a living hell. every minute is torture (@on_da_spectrum) January 25, 2024
31.
me as soon as somebody asks me what is wrong pic.twitter.com/BfUgyffvRv— Syd Divine Tarot 🌹dm for love reading specials! (@SydDivineTarot) January 24, 2024