    It's Only January, But Last Week Might Have Been One Of The Most Ridiculous Weeks On Twitter

    "One thing about January is that she's going to make sure you feel all 31 of her days." —@_veuillez

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Y'all...it's finally the end of January.

    Twitter: @_veuillez

    From Gypsy Rose's freedom tour, to the Stanley cup takeover, to the Emmys, Golden Globes, Nicki Minaj tweeting for three days straight, and everything in-between...here at BuzzFeed, we've lived many lives this month.

    Twitter: @milkygoddess

    And it's still not over! So, let's take a look back at all the best tweets from the last week of this long, cold, never-ending, but very ridiculous month:

    1.

    Twitter: @Whotfismick

    2.

    Twitter: @aneesahbritz02

    3.

    Twitter: @jayythewave

    4.

    Twitter: @bartleby_era

    5.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @jjasshole

    6.

    Twitter: @aritention

    7.

    Twitter: @Executivejeff1

    8.

    Twitter: @miffyhive

    9.

    Twitter: @megannn_lynne

    10.

    Twitter: @citehchris

    11.

    Twitter: @amyrrlee

    12.

    Twitter: @tuvisreal

    13.

    Twitter: @savbrads

    14.

    Twitter: @gabrielledrolet

    15.

    Twitter: @banalplay

    16.

    Twitter: @weirdlilguys

    17.

    Twitter: @jazmineaaliyaah

    18.

    &quot;Yeah ok dinner sounds great see you at 8&quot;
    @cancerkidkiller / Via Twitter: @cancerkidkiller

    19.

    Twitter: @tribbingpoint

    20.

    Twitter: @buckfastbadlad

    21.

    Twitter: @downbadcomment

    22.

    Twitter: @LiiiMaaa_

    23.

    Facebook / PBS / Via facebook.com

    24.

    Twitter: @thrluv

    25.

    Twitter: @jagarstyle

    26.

    Twitter: @asherw01fe

    27.

    Twitter: @okimstillhungry

    28.

    Warner Bros. Pictures / Via Twitter: @2002scoobydoo

    29.

    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection / Via Twitter: @ChaseMit

    30.

    Twitter: @on_da_spectrum

    31.

    Twitter: @SydDivineTarot