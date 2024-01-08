Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Golden Globes badge

Here's What Everybody Wore To The 2024 Golden Globes

It's finally here, and everyone looks absolutely phenomenal!

Mychal Thompson
by Mychal Thompson

BuzzFeed Staff

The 81st Golden Globes are tonight, and the celebrities in attendance look fantastic! Get ready for your jaw to hit the floor after seeing the best looks on the red carpet:

This post will be continuously updated as more red carpet photos at the 2024 Golden Globes become available.

1. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Emma Stone
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

5. Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Pedro Pascal
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

6. Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore
Tommaso Boddi / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

7. Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Barry Keoghan
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

8. Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Margot Robbie
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

9. Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Jeremy Allen White
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

10. Rosamund Pike

Rosamund Pike
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Rosamund Pike
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

11. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

12. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Ryan Gosling
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

13. Joana Pak and Steven Yeun

Joana Pak and Steven Yeun
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Steven Yeun
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

14. Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

15. Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Carey Mulligan
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

16. Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

17. Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

18. Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

19. Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Sarah Snook
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

20. J. Smith-Cameron

J. Smith-Cameron
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
J. Smith-Cameron
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

21. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

22. Issa Rae

Issa Rae
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Issa Rae
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

23. Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Paul Giamatti
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

24. Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Rachel Brosnahan
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

25. Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Lily Gladstone
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

26. Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Kieran Culkin
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

27. Ali Wong

Ali Wong
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Ali Wong
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

28. Charles Melton

Charles Melton
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Charles Melton
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

29. Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

30. Matthew Macfadyen

Matthew Macfadyen
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Matthew Macfadyen
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

31. Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Jodie Foster
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

32. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Greta Gerwig
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

33. Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

34. Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Brie Larson
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

35. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Withersppon
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Reese Witherspoon
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

36. Allison Williams

Allison Williams
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Allison Williams
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

37. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Heidi Klum
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

38. Annette Bening

Annette Bening
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Annette Bening
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

39. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

40. Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

41. Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Andrew Scott
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

42. Oprah

Oprah
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Oprah
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

43. Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

44. Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

45. Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Christina Ricci
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

46. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Karen Gillan
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

47. Riley Keough

Riley Keough
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

48. Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Cailee Spaeny
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

49. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

50. Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Hunter Schafer
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

51. Sandra Hüller

Sandra Hüller
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Sandra Hüller
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

52. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

53. John Krasinski

John Krasinski
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
John Krasinski
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

54. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

55. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Jennifer Lopez
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

56. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

57. Jared Leto

Jared Leto
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Jared Leto
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

58. Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Emily Blunt
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

59. America Ferrera

America Ferrera
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
America Ferrera
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

60. Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Matt Bomer
Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

61. Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Cillian Murphy
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

62. Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Jonathan Bailey
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

63. Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Naomi Watts
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

64. Simu Liu

Simu Liu
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Simu Liu
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

65. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

66. Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

67. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

68. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Wanda Sykes
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

69. Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

70. Julia Garner

Julia Garner
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Julia Garner
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

71. Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

72. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

73. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

74. Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Bella Ramsey
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

75. Janelle James

Janelle James
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Janelle James
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

76. Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

77. Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Helen Mirren
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

78. Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Chris Perfetti
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

79. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Jennifer Lawrence
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

80. Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Erika Alexander
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

81. Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

82. Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Gillian Anderson
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

83. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

84. Orlando Bloom

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic
Orlando Bloom
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

85. Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Mario Lopez
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

86. Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

87. Gina Torres

Gina Torres
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Gina Torres
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

88. John Ortiz

John Ortiz
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
John Ortiz
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

89. Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Jordana Brewster
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

90. Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley
John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

91. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Skai Jackson
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

92. Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Liza Colón-Zayas
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

93. Julia Schlaepfer

Julia Schlaepfer
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,
Julia Schlaepfer
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

94. Lee Eisenberg

Lee Eisenberg
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Lee Eisenberg
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage,

95. Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Tantoo Cardinal
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

96. Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Dylan Mulvaney
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

97. Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Christian Friedel
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

98. Matt Friend

Matt Friend
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Matt Friend
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

99. Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Jeannie Mai
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

100. Julian Shapiro-Barnum

Julian Shapiro-Barnum and two children
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Julian Shapiro-Barnum
Gilbert Flores / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Check out all of our Golden Globes coverage here.

Correction: An earlier version of this post attributed a photo of Elle Fanning to Dakota Fanning.