    "A Desperate Grab For Status": Everyone Is Completely Losing Their Minds Over Stanley Tumblers, And Here’s What The Internet Has To Say

    Why people are camping out, rushing into stores like it's Black Friday, and buying up every reusable cup (a cup!!!).

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've spent anytime watching, reading, or consuming the news, you've probably come across a story or two about the infamous Stanley tumbler. Yes — the water cup that people are camping out for, rushing into stores for like it's Black Friday, and causing to sell out across the country.

    The Target x Stanley &quot;Galentines&quot; Quencher tumblers
    eBay / Via ebay.com

    But WHY is this all happening? After all, it's not as if the Stanley brand is new — the company's been making its all-steel vacuum flask for over 100 years. And since William Stanley Jr. invented the vacuum-insulated steel bottle in 1913, the company has mostly catered to outdoorsy adventure types.

    A 1970s Stanley flask next to a 2018 version
    u/MrJwoj / Via reddit.com

    But now the Stanley cup (no, not the shiny trophy awarded to the NHL champion) — once synonymous with laborers, hikers, and campers — has become a fixture among millennials, Gen Z'ers, and TikTok influencers, who carry an array of bright, pastel tumblers as if they're the hottest handbag.

    Stanley tumblers in different styles and colors on store shelves
    @bayliss.storybook / Via tiktok.com

    Right now, arguably the most sought-after versions are the limited-edition pink Quencher tumbler, a special collaboration between Starbucks and Target, as well as Target's exclusive Stanley "Galentine’s" Collection.

    @whoslulugirl_2 / Via tiktok.com

    These have kinda broken the internet (or likely the doors at your local Target). My social media feeds have turned into complete Stanley mania because of this cup (yes, a cup!!!). People were seen getting trampled, and in one case, a man tried to make a quick run with them out the store before getting stopped by customers yelling, "Get him, get him!! Stop him!"

    &quot;Can you believe this all over those damn cups&quot;  and &quot;was watching this live and like seriously&quot; text on TikTok
    @rockabella87 / Via tiktok.com

    And in this video, where people are seen camping out at 4 a.m. to race to the stands once the doors open, the creator said a fight broke out, stealing occurred, and sheriffs came.

    TikTok screenshots showing sheriffs showing up at a store
    @whoslulugirl_2 / Via tiktok.com

    And over 24 million people watched this video of people racing to snag the limited-edition Galentines cups, which were limited to two per customer. This was possibly to prevent reselling — they're already being sold on eBay for more than $100 (the original price for the 40-ounce Stanley is $45).

    Screenshot of Stanley tumblers being sold on eBay, with prices ranging from $100 to $140
    eBay / Via ebay.com

    But wait! Let's take it back to the origins of the Stanley craze. As I mentioned, if you looked at Stanley's audience 10 years ago, it surely wasn't your typical suburban mom and daughter racing to Target. In 2017 the Buy Guide, a product recommendation blog founded by three American moms, featured Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher cup in an Instagram post. Labeling it "the one" out of all insulated cups in the market, the post kick-started the cup into fame (it was originally not a priority seller for Stanley).

    Since that fateful post, it would be hard to argue that the brand isn't seeing success. I think one of the most shocking statistics that brought me into the lore of the brand (other than the gazillion Black Friday–esque videos on my TikTok feed) was this meaty fact: In four years, Stanley's sales increased more than tenfold, from $70 million in 2019 to $750 million in 2023, according to today.com(I'd like to say you can thank women for that!)

    Twitter: @TrungTPhan
    During this time, Stanley also hired a new president in 2020 — former Crocs chief marketing officer Terence Reilly — who was credited with leading strategy that turned Crocs from an ugly shoe to a mass fashion staple. Reilly applied similar strategy at Stanley, which turned the TikTok fave Stanley Quencher into its bestselling product (which now outpaces the classic legendary bottle your grandpa or dad may have carried).

    The popularity of the Stanley cup may have hit its all-time mainstream high this past November, when a viral video of a car fire showed the interior of a woman's car completely charred, but her Stanley Quencher intact (with ice in it!).

    @danimarielettering

    Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup

    ♬ original sound - Danielle
    @danimarielettering / Via tiktok.com

    The video, which has now been viewed over 94 million times, proved an organic testament to the cup's durability. The fact that this woman could probably clean this cup off and continue to use it after a car fire (!) was deranged, but also kind of the best form of free advertisement. Stanley took note, sending her new cups and even buying her a brand-new car.

    TikTok screenshot with text &quot;Hey Danielle, my name is Terence Reilly; I&#x27;m the president of Stan;ey — we&#x27;d love to replace your vehicle&quot; with a photo of Terence and one of a car with a ribbon on it
    @stanleybrand / Via tiktok.comtiktok.com

    Of all the TikToks influencing me to buy this cup, this is the one that did it for me. Surviving a car fire!!! Unscathed!!! The craze was starting to make *a little* more sense to me.

    Of course, TikTok more generally is a huge reason the Stanley tumblers became so popular. Last year, creators used the hashtag #WaterTok to film themselves making water concoctions (yes, water concoctions) in the tumblers, using different powders, ice, and syrups.

    @shelbyhobbs2001 / Via tiktok.com

    Now the cup has kind of transcended culture, and everyone wants to get their hands on one. It's not just the virality of the car fire or #WaterTok that has influenced mass culture, but other clever marketing tactics too. For one, creating exclusive drops causes a scarcity effect, meaning that if something is hard to get, it's more desired.

    Twitter: @t4tehila
    Because of the scarcity effect created, particularly on women, Shelley E. Kohan, an adjunct retail management professor at Syracuse University, told the New York Times, “Now this reusable cup becomes a fashion item accessory like a handbag or belt. Add a special color or a limited edition, and it’s a 'fashion frenzy.'"

    In addition, sporting a Stanley tumbler might signify someone's status (kinda like a name brand or designer clothing). In one case, a mom on TikTok shared that her 9-year-old daughter was made fun of because she had a Walmart-brand water bottle, while a handful of girls got Stanleys for Christmas.

    The Walmart &quot;off-brand&quot; flask her daughter had
    Walmart / Via walmart.com

    Of course this isn't the first time a water bottle was a hot trend — in the past, Hydro Flask, S'well, Yeti, and others have all been labeled the “It cup.”

    Twitter: @sheologian

    Despite the hype, not everyone is so fond of the hyper- and overly consumerist response surrounding the cup right now. As Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn on Twitter), wrote, hoarding the latest It cup may well be an example of "desperate grabs for 'status' in an environment where many feel they will never achieve actual status or stability."

    Twitter: @OgLakyn

    Someone else wrote that the obsession is "really starting to feel like a cult" in reference to a video where someone is dressing up her cup with a bunch of accessories.

    Twitter: @milktealattae / Via tiktok.com

    Someone else brought up an interesting take: that the obsession with collecting and decorating Stanleys or consumerist goods is more an example of "consumerism itself" becoming a form of self-expression. We've seen this with collectibles like Beanie Babies, but also modern-day equivalents like beauty product hauls, the many fleeting fashion trends, and now, of course, the Stanley collection tours.

    Twitter: @pagemelt

    Another person quoted the tweet and called it essentially a "sippy cup for adults." The Stanley "sippy cup" may just be another example of 2023's year of the girl, which fed us a mass monoculture of girlhood — think Barbie, the return of bows, "girl dinner," "girl math," and the spectacle of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. In a deeper sense, the playfulness of dressing up a Stanley cup may serve as an easy distraction and yearning for youth against a rather unforgiving political landscape.

    Twitter: @boygrrI / Via tiktok.com

    Many others have also pointed out that by collecting Stanley cups, an item that's meant to be reused over and over again, the purpose of "resuable" is a bit defeated.

    Twitter: @Tulz409
    TikTok creator @tanya.volt asked in a video, "How likely is it that we’re just gonna see secondhand versions of these in thrift shops in a few years? I understand having a reusable water bottle, but why do you need more than one? ... With all of these additional accessories, isn't that just adding waste?"

    Still, others are just having fun with the craze. Plenty of memes have been made:

    Twitter: @blackhautte

    And this classic joke is bound to get old at some point:

    Sony Pictures / Stanley/  Twitter: @TrungTPhan

    We might be witnessing the peak of the cup in real time. Casey Lewis, a youth consumer trends analyst, told Business Insider that the cups are “on their way out. This is peak, Stanley. There’s no up from here." After all, this isn't the first time a water bottle was trendy. And I'm hearing chatter that the Owala is the next cup on its way to fame. We'll see!

    Twitter: @cartoonnetwork