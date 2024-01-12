"A Desperate Grab For Status": Everyone Is Completely Losing Their Minds Over Stanley Tumblers, And Here’s What The Internet Has To Say

Browse links
Why people are camping out, rushing into stores like it's Black Friday, and buying up every reusable cup (a cup!!!).
@whoslulugirl_2
OBSESSED! Worth the wait!!✨🫶🏻 #starbucksxstanley #starbucks #stanley #target #winterpink #obsessed #stanleycup♬ Everybody - Nicki Minaj
The Stanley sales ramp is actually insane: 10x in 4 years from $70m in 2019 59 $750m in 2023. Wow.— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2024
🔗 https://t.co/zpychGnRAE pic.twitter.com/vU6gElbRXo
@danimarielettering
Thirsty after you catch on fire? @Stanley 1913 is like no problem i gotchu #fyp #carfire #accident #stanleycup♬ original sound - Danielle
@shelbyhobbs2001
Replying to @sami_martin2117 This combo is AMAZING! #fyp #foryoupage #hydration #watertok #skinnymixes #skinnysyrup #skittleswaterflavor♬ ROCKSTAR - DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
i want a stanley cup pic.twitter.com/grhMhYyURE— T . (@t4tehila) January 5, 2024
The Water Bottle as Status Symbol cycle is fascinating, sociologically.— sheologian (@sheologian) January 6, 2024
Corksicle —> Yeti —> Stanley —> ???
The Stanley cup collections, the wardrobes full of Lululemon, the obsessions with "quiet luxury" and "old money" style...desperate grabs for "status" in an environment where many feel they will never achieve actual status or stability...perhaps.— Lakyn Thee Stylist (@OgLakyn) January 4, 2024
this whole stanley thing is really starting to feel like a cult bc why would you need all that for a tumbler? pic.twitter.com/m3X1PPxytL— tofu⁷ 🍜 ia📚 (@milktealattae) January 4, 2024
i have one more stanley cup thought, and it's: in the absence of other creative outlets, consumerism ITSELF often becomes an avenue for self-expression. and... i think that's bad? obviously. but i also think it's a symptom, not the root problem. i also don't think it's new pic.twitter.com/OQoXlpFqvC— mel 🤠 (@pagemelt) January 10, 2024
im learning the stanley tumbler is a sippy cup for adults https://t.co/zp2r39NraO— mia (@boygrrI) January 5, 2024
I’m not trying to be a hater, but my personal issue with the Stanley cup “collectors” is that it’s a reusable cup. The entire point of it is to have ONE (or few) so that you don’t keep buying plastic water bottles that kill the planet. So what’s the point now— Tulz (Taylors Version) (@Tulz409) January 4, 2024
My man bought me a Stanley cup! He so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/645FomMP7w— Finessa Hudgens (@blackhautte) January 4, 2024
Google Search results for “Stanley Cup” pic.twitter.com/CuTfcHL5oC— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2024
There can only be one fad water bottle champ 🥤🏆 Which one you got?#CartoonNetwork #TheAmazingWorldofGumball #TAWOG #AWOG #Gumball #StanleyCup #Owala #Camelbak #Nalgene #Yeti #HydroFlask #millennials #genz #stayhydrated pic.twitter.com/Ct3DSssz9e— Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) January 8, 2024