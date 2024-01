"A Desperate Grab For Status": Everyone Is Completely Losing Their Minds Over Stanley Tumblers, And Here’s What The Internet Has To Say

But wait! Let's take it back to the origins of the Stanley craze. As I mentioned, if you looked at Stanley's audience 10 years ago, it surely wasn't your typical suburban mom and daughter racing to Target. In 2017 the Buy Guide , a product recommendation blog founded by three American moms, featured Stanley’s 40-ounce Quencher cup in an Instagram post. Labeling it "the one" out of all insulated cups in the market, the post kick-started the cup into fame (it was originally not a priority seller for Stanley).