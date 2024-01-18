Skip To Content
    Sit Back And Relax Because I've Got 25 Of The Funniest Tweets From Last Week, Served Up *Just* For You

    "Fries not coming with burgers anymore is the next crisis we need to tackle right after housing, mental health, and people who eat candy corn." —@ash1durr

    Alana Valko
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, hello! If you're in need of a mid-week pick-me-up, I gotchu. Please enjoy these 28 funny tweets cooked up on Twitter last week juuust for your viewing pleasure:

    1.

    University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine/Facebook / Via facebook.com

    2.

    Twitter: @himbodia

    3.

    Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

    4.

    Twitter: @kidasnow

    5.

    Twitter: @JhonnyWhite69

    6.

    Twitter: @rxnanbell

    7.

    Twitter: @SophLouiseHall

    8.

    Twitter: @ash1durr

    9.

    Twitter: @MissSneed

    10.

    pathdoc via Shutterstock / Via Twitter: @zak24__

    11.

    Twitter: @maliktheoracle

    12.

    Twitter: @brockomole

    13.

    @cookiemonster / Via instagram.com

    14.

    Twitter: @yeahnahaye_

    15.

    Fabrication Enterprises / Via fab-ent.com

    16.

    Twitter: @th3mb0fication

    17.

    Twitter: @the_dyke_agenda

    18.

    Twitter: @earlygirl__

    19.

    Twitter: @stupidtrashboy

    20.

    Twitter: @h0mmelette

    21.

    @fitfuljest / Via Twitter: @fitfuljest

    22.

    Twitter: @belalugosisd3ad

    23.

    @troyesivan / Via tiktok.com

    24.

    Twitter: @damnitmadeline

    25.

    @americaferrera / Via instagram.com