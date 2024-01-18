Sit Back And Relax Because I've Got 25 Of The Funniest Tweets From Last Week, Served Up *Just* For You
Hello, hello! If you're in need of a mid-week pick-me-up, I gotchu. Please enjoy these 28 funny tweets cooked up on Twitter last week juuust for your viewing pleasure:
imagine for a second that you, your daddy, your granddaddy, etc have been doing the same damn thing every day for 245 million years and then one morning someone sticks you in a mri machine. humiliating pic.twitter.com/penR3bJv1n— lauren (@Very__Regular) January 9, 2024
"extra-large" ok mr fat butt https://t.co/5VGuDBlhmZ— thee progenitor (@himbodia) January 9, 2024
When I fuck up the poached egg pic.twitter.com/AQBG6qqG8O— Ruby Miles (@mubyriles) January 9, 2024
me with my one bra that fits me https://t.co/Dgsmh0KqBt— kida (@kidasnow) January 9, 2024
I know my cousin did not put this over the bed like a hamster bottle pic.twitter.com/1qLce8w5wI— Jhonny (@JhonnyWhite69) January 10, 2024
years ago this would've got u on ellen https://t.co/YKcEGrQY2D— ronan (@rxnanbell) January 9, 2024
It was the best of times (dipping bread into soup) it was the worst of times (finishing the bread and then being stuck with just soup)— Sophie Hall (@SophLouiseHall) January 10, 2024
Fries not coming with burgers anymore is the next crisis we need to tackle right after housing, mental health, and people who eat candy corn.— Mac. (@ash1durr) January 10, 2024
after you eat the food, it don’t even taste that good, you $35-40 poorer, and you just be disgusted with yourself https://t.co/F8CVHwa2Ay— D. ❤️🔥 (@MissSneed) January 11, 2024
thread of stock images of white people and the white people phrases i think they would say because i'm bored— zak 🍉 (@zak24__) January 10, 2024
"you're on thin ice buddy" pic.twitter.com/Iii8ECKezh
Bro sat inside an Urban Outfitters with Shazam going https://t.co/NXMHkgOfQ7— Malik EL.⁉️ (@maliktheoracle) January 10, 2024
DONT GO TO THE DMV WITH ONLY ONE PROOF OF IDENTIFICATION pic.twitter.com/8W9eiTL5t6— Brock (@brockomole) January 12, 2024
Oh I have a fucking hunch https://t.co/8DL0jJmMtM— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 13, 2024
I received three job rejections today and it's just like... am I not my grandma's special boy to these people— not using my name anymore bc it’s cooler that way (@yeahnahaye_) January 12, 2024
Ok but why did we all have to do this to impress George W Bush? Like why did he care? pic.twitter.com/nTiNAAJKjq— Ron Iver (@ronnui_) January 13, 2024
Ariana https://t.co/qGdhJ4b72r— ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) January 13, 2024
i do this but instead of olive oil and salt i put chocolate syrup and sprinkles 😁 https://t.co/pGBATDJ8AU— spongeboob (@the_dyke_agenda) January 14, 2024
tried to take an outfit pic, but someone had other plans.. pic.twitter.com/E6dwK00n5w— bella (@earlygirl__) January 14, 2024
Who the fuck is Nicole Johnson pic.twitter.com/adxHrztwvn— iced pee 🇵🇸 (@stupidtrashboy) January 15, 2024
i bet this feels so good for the boxes pic.twitter.com/NNFNtLhozl— yolk (@h0mmelette) January 16, 2024
the lambs: https://t.co/luP4c1sSOm— bella :D (@belalugosisd3ad) January 15, 2024
Me surviving the takeover of AI because I always put please at the end of my requests on CHATGPT pic.twitter.com/eUoKl4SGfx— Welcome to Act III (@BessieInTessie) January 10, 2024
Trying to find nicer ways to tell people I think they’re overthinking something pic.twitter.com/rZqnKX084Z— maddie, hot dog enthusiast (@damnitmadeline) January 10, 2024
omg boygenius i love u pic.twitter.com/kbLB5tZ9D4— sandra oh emmy campaign manager (@captnmarvl) January 10, 2024
