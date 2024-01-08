Skip To Content
    We’re Off To A Verrry Funny Start To The New Year Thanks To These 19 Funny Tweets From Last Week

    "I love when a restaurant’s bathroom is in the basement. It’s like, ok, brb, I’m gonna go explore the catacombs." —@_chase_____

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    G'day! With the first week of 2024 behind us, the new year is officially in full swing which means memes are cookin' and new pop culture history is being made — like Gypsy Rose Blanchard's press tour and Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes appearance (what do we call them, Kylothée? Kymothée?).

    Twitter: @jasiashley

    Anyhoo, I can't wait to see what the rest of the year has in store, but for now, enjoy all the best tweets from 2024's first week:

    1.

    Twitter: @helllojojo

    2.

    Screenshot of a tweet
    @deathofbuckley / Via Twitter: @deathofbuckley

    3.

    Twitter: @ANiMaListicAN

    4.

    Twitter: @eastmusic__

    5.

    Twitter: @chiweethedog

    6.

    Twitter: @milkshapes

    7.

    Twitter: @doxie_gay

    8.

    Twitter: @catriot

    9.

    @iamEdwinLee / Via Twitter: @iamEdwinLee

    10.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    11.

    Screenshot of a tweet
    @sabatonfan69 / Via Twitter: @sabatonfan69

    12.

    Twitter: @leisha1196

    13.

    @gypsyroseblanchard / Via instagram.com

    14.

    Entertainment Tonight / Via Twitter: @ethanshumjr

    15.

    Twitter: @saviaivas

    16.

    TruTV / Clark County District Court / Via Twitter: @humidfluid
    ICYMI

    17.

    Twitter: @gothspiderbitch

    18.

    iStock / Getty Images Plus / Via Twitter: @Whotfismick

    19.

    Twitter: @vvlightbody

    If you enjoyed, give these creators a follow for more laughs. For more hilarious tweets, check out last week's roundup here:

