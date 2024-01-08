We’re Off To A Verrry Funny Start To The New Year Thanks To These 19 Funny Tweets From Last Week
"I love when a restaurant’s bathroom is in the basement. It’s like, ok, brb, I’m gonna go explore the catacombs." —@_chase_____
G'day! With the first week of 2024 behind us, the new year is officially in full swing which means memes are cookin' and new pop culture history is being made — like Gypsy Rose Blanchard's press tour and Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes appearance (what do we call them, Kylothée? Kymothée?).
timothée chalamet and kylie jenner at the golden globes pic.twitter.com/Lm9GOTxHGF— jasmine (@jasiashley) January 8, 2024
Anyhoo, I can't wait to see what the rest of the year has in store, but for now, enjoy all the best tweets from 2024's first week:
1.
sometimes i randomly think about this conversation and immediately start laughing pic.twitter.com/8FMCNlOFen— jojo (@helllojojo) January 4, 2024
2.
3.
Girl, drop him and pick up an application to law school https://t.co/PVG3XKGK5N— ANiMaL A. 🐆 (@ANiMaListicAN) January 6, 2024
4.
“Oh yeah? You and what army?” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/GCtTbIvS6R— East (@eastmusic__) January 3, 2024
5.
everyone has had a ‘Subway phase’ where you ate Subway sandwiches for like a month straight. that was undiagnosed depression— Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) January 2, 2024
6.
going to the philippines pic.twitter.com/WU8beQyHcE— ℑ (@milkshapes) January 4, 2024
7.
y’all be like “fuck landlords!” and then evict animal crossing villagers for being ugly— ̊ (@doxie_gay) January 4, 2024
8.
america is so cartoonishly evil sometimes like what do u mean the girl scouts are partnered with a weapons manufacturer https://t.co/ue0csGU2IC— m 🍓 (@catriot) January 4, 2024
9.
10.
i love when a restaurant’s bathroom is in the basement. it’s like ok brb i’m gonna go explore the catacombs— chase (@_chase_____) January 7, 2024
11.
12.
imagine walking out the door at the same time and you kiss on accident https://t.co/qN6jW10PtZ— leisha (@leisha1196) January 7, 2024
13.
why does she look like katniss in victors village pic.twitter.com/39GxFIfy9m— alex (@aIexrudd) January 6, 2024
14.
this is the closest thing america has to a kate and william https://t.co/Keld095aSy— ethan (@ethanshumjr) January 5, 2024
15.
Oh yall have got on their LAST nerve 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/pgQ3xIr7N7— Savia (artist)👩🏽🎨🎨 (@saviaivas) January 5, 2024
16.
“now jump at the judge” pic.twitter.com/W8lU1bwFgu— the perc prophet (@humidfluid) January 4, 2024
17.
I told my mom that her apple pie tasted a little weird this year, and she goes “Really? I always use the same recipe. The nutmeg was a bit clumpy, maybe it didn’t blend well…”— Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) January 6, 2024
She takes out the jar to show me, and after a very long pause, I say “Mom…this expired 24 years ago.” pic.twitter.com/mhFutRzinM
18.
me in Traffic: “DRIVE BITCH”— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 6, 2024
the Bitch 😩: pic.twitter.com/Ex2tPIBkJH
19.
Imagine writing the lyric “no time for losers, cuz we are the champions… of the world” on a piece of paper— vvlightbody (@vvlightbody) January 4, 2024
If you enjoyed, give these creators a follow for more laughs. For more hilarious tweets, check out last week's roundup here:
If 2024 Is Anything Like The Last Week On Twitter, It’s Bound To Be Verrry Funny