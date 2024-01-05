Skip To Content
This Awkward Gypsy Rose Blanchard And Joy Behar Interaction On "The View" Is Going Viral: "Murder Is Wrong, Joy"

What a time to be alive.

Matt Stopera
by Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has had a wildly bizarre week of freedom.

Since her release, Gypsy has gained millions of fans and followers.

Her IG profile with 6 million followers
@gypsyrose_a_blanchard / Via Instagram: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard

She's doing an Outfit of the Day on TikTok.

@gypsyroseblanchard727

And she went viral for leaving a racy comment about jumping on her husband's d.

What a time to be alive!

Gypsy saying in a comment to Ryan not to listen to haters because they don&#x27;t matter and are jealous that he&#x27;s rocking her world every night, &quot;the D is fire&quot;
@ryan_s_anderson / Via instagram.com

This week, she started a full-on press tour.

Twitter: @trashmagiq

This morning, she was on Good Morning America.

ABC/ Twitter: @GMA

And later, she was on The View.

Twitter: @TheView

Now this awkward exchange between her and Joy Behar is going viral:

ABC/Twitter: @notbrendan

"You are not alone in this situation. There are other ways out, and I did it the wrong way," Gypsy said, addressing others who might be dealing with a similar situation.

Close-up of Gypsy Rose on The View
ABC

"Don't say that, you had no choice," Joy interrupted. "I did. I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it," Gypsy said back.

Close-up of Gypsy Rose on The View
ABC

"Oh, that part of it," Joy said.

Close-up of Joy turning her head sideways on The View
ABC

"Yeah, that part," Gypsy replied.

Close-up of Gypsy Rose on The View
ABC

Then we got the newly iconic line: "Murder is wrong, Joy."

The cohosts of The View with Gypsy Rose at the table
ABC

Yes, Gypsy Rose Blanchard told Joy Behar, "Murder is wrong."

Twitter: @mykeebunch

What an excellent way to wrap up this super-weird week.

Twitter: @danlanclos

Let's see what next week will bring!

ABC/ Twitter: @aramnotagoat