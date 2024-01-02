Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    If 2024 Is Anything Like The Last Week On Twitter, It’s Bound To Be Verrry Funny

    "Bank account nice and empty, starting the new year on a clean slate." —@iamchriscoro

    Alana Valko
    by Alana Valko

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome back and Happy New Year! The holiday season has officially come to a close, and it's back to work for many of us. But! We'll always have Twitter (X, whatever). <3 So, for the next few minutes, kick back, commiserate, or simply just laugh off the stress with some funny tweets from last week.

    1.

    PBS / Via Twitter: @putasinghonit

    2.

    Comedy Central / Via Twitter: @vodkalemonades

    3.

    Twitter: @townsendyesmate

    4.

    Twitter: @_chase_____

    5.

    Twitter: @iamchriscoro

    6.

    Twitter: @BernaEWriter

    7.

    Twitter: @libhitler

    8.

    Twitter: @fakeplasticbone

    9.

    Twitter: @noctblues

    10.

    Twitter: @politicalth0t

    11.

    Twitter: @ashNpuff

    12.

    Twitter: @niaasf_

    13.

    Uber rider asks driver to not cancel the ride because they tip well. The driver says &quot;I won&#x27;t let go of you&quot;
    @elthuh_ / Via Twitter: @elthuh_

    14.

    Twitter: @ikealuvr69

    15.

    Twitter: @kirawontmiss

    16.

    Twitter: @Whotfismick

    17.

    Twitter: @OhNayaPapaya

    18.

    Twitter: @themultiplemom

    19.

    Twitter: @PleaseBeGneiss

    20.

    Twitter: @DariusAmore

    21.

    Twitter: @GianmarcoSoresi

    22.

    Patrick Riviere/Getty Images / Via Twitter: @smiskiclub

    23.

    Twitter: @whyrev

    If you enjoyed, give these creators a follow for more laughs. You can find more hilarious tweets from past weeks here.