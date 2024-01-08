Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Golden Globes badge

Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Kissed At The 2024 Golden Globes, And People Had Some Thoughts

"Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globes website is just a fan cam of them."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

Ever since we found out that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were officially dating in April of last year, it's been a slow drip of info when it comes to deets about their relaish.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

They had their first big public outing just a few months ago (at a Beyoncé concert, of course), and when they popped up again at the US Open, they went viral for eating chicken strips in the audience.

Closeup of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Gotham / GC Images

Well, guess what: These crazy kids just got caught locking lips during the 2024 Golden Globes tonight.

@PopCrave / Via Twitter: @PopCrave
Get a room!

Apparently, they were a hit during the ad breaks on the Golden Globes website, too.

@filmwithyas / Via Twitter: @filmwithyas

The internet, of course, had some general thoughts on the situation:

@MediumSizeMeech / Via Twitter: @MediumSizeMeech

@818lover / Via Twitter: @818lover

@kyliesprings / Via Twitter: @kyliesprings

@jasiashley / Via Twitter: @jasiashley

@cIitarek / Via Twitter: @cIitarek

And, of course, shoutout to this person who observed the apparent pure chaos of the Golden Globes seating arrangements:

Twitter: @noitskatelyn / Via Twitter: @noitskatelyn

Check out more of our Golden Globes coverage here.