A Scene Of Beyoncé Correcting Blue Ivy's Behavior In The "Renaissance" Movie Has Sparked A Conversation About Gentle Parenting

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Beyoncé is an elder millennial raised by Boomers. It’s giving gentle parenting with a dash of 'don’t play with me.'"
@beyzcez7
Beyonce querendo descartar Diva , e a Blue nao deixou , vemos claramente qjem manda #Beyonce #renaissance #blueivy♬ som original - QueenBeyyyyy
This is gentle parenting. https://t.co/1y6Jtl45Mh— Miss WhoVille 2023 (@isthat_kt) December 1, 2023
See how Beyonce used gentle parenting the correct way. You acknowledge your child’s feelings while also establishing a clear boundaries with a firm tone. Gentle parenting isn’t letting your kids get away with murder like some of you. https://t.co/QEchHtW8C7— Jamel Stefan (@stefanartistry) December 1, 2023
Beyonce gave a great exact parenting. She told her child to stay in a child’s place but still acknowledged her enthusiasm and still used her opinion. I love seeing Beyonce be a mom. Omg 🥹— blk cassie cage. (@_ayyliyah) December 2, 2023
Beyoncé is an elder millennial raised by Boomers. It’s giving gentle parenting with a dash of “don’t play with me” 😂 https://t.co/Eg2WO83xji— Candyce Adkins (@candyce_adkins) December 1, 2023
*whisper* This is what gentle parenting actually is. Affirming her child's right to have/voice her own thoughts and opinions, including disagreeing, but also firmly correcting impolite behavior. It's not letting your kids do whatever, like The Beaters like to holler. https://t.co/jnDNL4dHyr— Simply TC 💚💛🖤💙 (@BienSur_JeTaime) December 1, 2023