A Scene Of Beyoncé Correcting Blue Ivy's Behavior In The "Renaissance" Movie Has Sparked A Conversation About Gentle Parenting

"Beyoncé is an elder millennial raised by Boomers. It’s giving gentle parenting with a dash of 'don’t play with me.'"

Chelsea Stewart
Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night, Beyoncé's concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, was finally released in theaters.

Beyoncé on stage with dancers
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Written, produced, and directed by the legendary singer, the film chronicles her record-breaking Renaissance world tour from May to October of this year.

Beyoncé on stage with her dancers
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

This includes interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the show preparations, along with the involvement of Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé and jay z clapping at an event
Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS

Blue, notably, appeared onstage with her mom during her performances of “My Power” and “Black Parade,” dancing alongside other talented performers.

Blue and Beyoncé two dancing on stage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

Blue is also shown giving input on the show — at one point, a little too eagerly, leading an educational moment between her and Beyoncé about Blue's etiquette.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

In the scene, Beyoncé talks to her team about the songs she wants to include in the setlist. When someone suggests removing "Diva" to shorten the show, Blue — who's sitting nearby — interjects. "You can't take away those songs," she groans loudly.

@beyzcez7

Beyonce querendo descartar Diva , e a Blue nao deixou , vemos claramente qjem manda #Beyonce #renaissance #blueivy

♬ som original - QueenBeyyyyy
Parkwood Entertainment

While Beyoncé acknowledges Blue's feelings, she also reminds her to be soft in her delivery.

the two on stage together
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

"I appreciate your opinion, but you gotta calm down. You can't cut people [off]," Beyoncé says before the clip hilariously cuts off to show her performing "Diva" on tour, as Blue had requested.

beyonce singing while her dancers crowd around her
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Parkwood

The clip went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, as people praised Beyoncé and her "gentle" approach to correcting Blue's behavior.

"This is gentle parenting," one person wrote.

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @isthat_kt

"See how Beyonce used gentle parenting the correct way. You acknowledge your child’s feelings while also establishing a clear boundaries with a firm tone. Gentle parenting isn’t letting your kids get away with murder like some of you," another commented.

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @stefanartistry

A third person said, "Beyonce gave a great exact parenting. She told her child to stay in a child’s place but still acknowledged her enthusiasm and still used her opinion. I love seeing Beyonce be a mom. Omg."

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @_ayyliyah

While someone else joked: "Beyoncé is an elder millennial raised by Boomers. It’s giving gentle parenting with a dash of 'don’t play with me.'"

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @candyce_adkins

Parkwood Entertainment / Twitter: @BienSur_JeTaime

You can see the full film yourself now in various theaters worldwide.