You Might Discover You Believe In Magic After Seeing These 41 Products Reviewers Call “Witchcraft”

1. A pumice cleaning stone that may have you feeling like you're stirring a potion...a potion that removes all those stains inside your toilet you thought were stuck there for good. Not anymore!
Powerstone Store is a small business creating innovative cleaning products.
Promising review: "What witchcraft is this? After five minutes of rubbing with this thing, I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried a half dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
2. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes said to keep sweatiness at bay for up to seven days!! Yes, you read that right. Just apply to any area where you sweat a lot before bed, let it air dry for five minutes, wash the treated area in the morning, and then go on living your best life.
Oh — and just an FYI you should "patch test" this on a small area of your skin to make sure you don't get any type of reaction.
Promising review: "Witchcraft. Okay, so I have hypohidrosis, and besides Botox, I’ve tried just about everything for my excessive sweating. These WORK. They don’t smell great, and they itched the first couple of times, but it was sooo worth it!! I still sweat excessively in other parts of my body, but not having to worry about pit stains has helped me feel so much more confident and comfortable in my body. I’m even able to wear clothes and colors that I never thought I could’ve!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
3. "Miracle" fruit tablets that might make you think someone ~put a spell on you~, because suddenly sour foods will taste sweet and your whole world might turn upside down when you realize you *actually* turned lemons into lemonade.
This packet includes 10 tablets that are 100% natural. Each one lasts for about 30 minutes.
Mberry is a small business that created these tablets to enhance your tastebuds.
Promising review: "This is straight-up witchcraft. It makes sour things taste sweet. Lemon juice — that sour garbage you use to put on fish or help tenderize meat — tastes like sweet lemonade when you let this thing dissolve on your tongue. Guinness tastes like a frothy milkshake, and vinegar tastes like...sweet vinegar. I drank too much lemon juice and ate too many slices of lime, and I got a stomachache. I'd do it again, too." —Jesse Lindsey
Get them from Amazon for $17.40.
4. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."
Promising review: "This thing is scary effective at removing pet hair from pretty much any fabric surface you can think of. The design is simplistic and bloody brilliant, bordering on absolute witchcraft. Where before I would use an entire roll of sticky tape to clean my couches and chairs, 5 minutes with this little doohickey accomplishes the job much more effectively. Don't ask how it works, it's probably some type of dark magic, but I'll tell you it is very effective. I had my doubts when I read the article talking about it, but they really weren't exaggerating, this thing is completely effective at what it was designed to do." —Topher
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).
5. A hair-finishing stick formulated to put all your flyaways and broken hair into place (i.e., on your head and not in whichever direction they feel like).
Promising review: "IDK what kind of witchcraft this product is made of, but it gets rid of even the frizziest, curliest baby hairs behind my ears that the strongest hairsprays won’t come close to taming. It’s seriously a miracle product. Buy it, you won’t regret it. It's worth every penny." —AmazonCustomer
Get it from Amazon for $5.59.
6. Or an edge control gel reviewers swear stays in place all day *and* doesn't flake, so you can keep your edges and baby hairs exactly where you want them.
And just a note that you shouldn't feel pressured to lay your edges! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
Promising review: "This edge control is magical! It slicks my natural 4c edges like a relaxer. I apply a small bit of edge control, apply a little spritz, and I tie my edges for a few minutes. My edges lay down so good! I apply oil to combat white residue." —Darkchild80
Get it from Amazon for $7.46+ (available in six sizes).
7. A Fur-Zoff pet hair remover that works like a ~charm~ to remove all the fur from those nooks and crannies of your car seats, carpets, and couches.
Promising review: "What is this witchcraft? I cannot believe this thing still works. My mom showed me this product at her house where she has two dogs and two cats. That thing really works! I bought one of my own and am shocked at how well it works on our couch. The only negative is it tends to pull up some couch fibers too if you're too aggressive with it." —Angela Brown
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8. An exfoliating scrub mitt useful for removing all the excess dead skin and particles on your skin that regular soap doesn't get to. If your legs haven't seen sunlight since last fall, this mitt will help them really enjoy the fresh air when you throw on a spring dress.
Plus, it's also great for removing self-tanner and can reduce ingrown hairs while also increasing circulation.
Promising reviews: "This is actual witchcraft. I don’t understand how it works, but it does. My bathtub was filled with dead skin after use. Super gross, but super satisfying. My skin has never been softer." —J.D. M.
"My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? All the other customers are saying how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off, and that is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about 6 weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle Customer. g'ma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of two).
9. A Rubbermaid food storage container designed with FreshVent technology to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to keep your berries fresh for up to two (!!) weeks without having to cast a spell to ensure they'll still be good when you want to eat them.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. What kind of witchcraft could make these small plastic bins be born from that would make them somehow extend the life of our otherwise short-lived produce? Well, let me tell you if it was witchcraft that produced these containers, then call the Sanderson sisters and get them rolling on another batch! Down here in southeastern Virginia, the produce is terrible! We couldn’t get strawberries to last for more than three or four days. They’re so much cheaper to buy in the large containers, but then we had to eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner just to make sure they were gone before they started to get too soft and juicy. I was beginning to dislike strawberries. And that, ladies and gentlemen, would be a crime in and of itself. But along came these wonderful containers. They more than doubled the life of our berries allowing me to once again think to myself 'eh, maybe this meal I will have kiwi.' PS: They’re easy to clean and stack well in the fridge, too."—Michael Territo
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six styles and packs).
Read one BuzzFeed Shopping writer's full review of the Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver here.
10. Or some reusable produce storage bags with the power to extend the life of your fruit, vegetables, and even flowers. You little enchantress, you.
The pack includes eight medium, eight large, and eight extra-large bags. The bags are reusable, and you can get about 8–10 uses out of each one. Just rinse with cold water and let dry before using it again.
Promising review: "It’s either science or witchcraft but, either way, these bags are fantastic!" —chasemix808
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two other size variation packs).
11. A eyeshadow primer capable of making sure that your makeup looks the same as it did in the morning at the end of the day. No matter what hoodwinks or shenanigans you get into during the day, you won't have to worry about your spectacular eye look getting ruined.
Promising review: "I can't believe it's not witchcraft! This product is so good I’m convinced it must be some sort of magic. My eyelids get incredibly oily throughout the day and every other primer I’ve tried has made my eyeshadow last three to four hours tops. With this primer, my eyeshadow stays on for 12+ hours and at the end of the day, everything looks just as good and colorful as when I first applied it. Best eye primer I’ve ever found and I will definitely be buying it again." —Chyanne French
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works hard to clean whatever you need it to. This means you can go from scrubbing your oven to cleaning your bathtub — no changing of cleaning products required.
Promising review: "This is straight-up witchcraft. I paired this with a Scrub Daddy, and the top of my stove was cleaned sooo fast. Like I thought this was a bs TikTok hack, but it actually worked. The only downside is that you definitely need to wipe the surface afterward with a wet cloth as this does leave sandy grit behind." —Bobby D.
