You Might Discover You Believe In Magic After Seeing These 41 Products Reviewers Call “Witchcraft”

Chom Chom is a small business!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside."

Promising review: "This thing is scary effective at removing pet hair from pretty much any fabric surface you can think of. The design is simplistic and bloody brilliant, bordering on absolute witchcraft. Where before I would use an entire roll of sticky tape to clean my couches and chairs, 5 minutes with this little doohickey accomplishes the job much more effectively. Don't ask how it works, it's probably some type of dark magic, but I'll tell you it is very effective. I had my doubts when I read the article talking about it, but they really weren't exaggerating, this thing is completely effective at what it was designed to do." —Topher

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in black and white).

