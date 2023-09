Since her appearance on, Ali has continued to earn success in both stand-up and acting. Notably, she was not pregnant when writing and starring in the Netflix film Always Be My Maybe in 2019; when writing her book Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life in 2019 (which won that year's Goodreads Choice Award for Humor); when voicing the titular Bertie in the animated seriesfrom 2019–2022; when filming her third Netflix specialin 2022; or when co-producing and starring in the Netflix series Beef in 2023.