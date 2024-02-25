Skip To Content
    Ali Wong Won The 2024 SAGs Red Carpet With A Dress That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

    Talk about branching out.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ali Wong is cleaning up this awards season for her role in last year's critically acclaimed Netflix limited series Beef.

    closeup of Ali Wong
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    She's already taken home the Golden Globe...

    Ali Wong holding up her Golden Globe
    Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

    And a Primetime Emmy...

    Ali Wong onstage accepting her Emmy award
    Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

    And last night she took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

    Ali Wong accepting her SAG Award
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    Quite an achievement by anyone's standards — and yet! Ali stole the show last night before the damn thing even began, courtesy of a red carpet look that we'll never be able to forget.

    Ali Wong in a white off-the-shoulder gown with a draped neckline, posing at the Golden Globes
    Michael Kovac / Getty Images for MoÃ«t & Chandon

    Get a load of this dress. Like, just look at it.

    Ali Wong at the SAG Awards
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    She looks like a peacock, or a weeping willow maybe — and I mean both of those comparisons as compliments, because the look really is dope.

    Ali Wong at the SAG Awards
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Here's how it looked from the side...

    Ali Wong at the SAG Awards
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    Stunning, really.

    Ali Wong poses in a black-and-silver patterned dress with oversized winged sleeves
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    As People points out, the dress was a black-and-white laser-cut Iris van Herpen Couture design — and, as you can see below, the extensions were removable.

    Ali Wong at the SAG Awards
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    I mean, can you imagine wearing that all night, as cool as it looks?

    Bravo! You can catch all our SAG Awards coverage here.