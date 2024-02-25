Ali Wong Won The 2024 SAGs Red Carpet With A Dress That Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Ali Wong is cleaning up this awards season for her role in last year's critically acclaimed Netflix limited series Beef.
She's already taken home the Golden Globe...
And last night she took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Quite an achievement by anyone's standards — and yet! Ali stole the show last night before the damn thing even began, courtesy of a red carpet look that we'll never be able to forget.
Get a load of this dress. Like, just look at it.
She looks like a peacock, or a weeping willow maybe — and I mean both of those comparisons as compliments, because the look really is dope.
Here's how it looked from the side...
As People points out, the dress was a black-and-white laser-cut Iris van Herpen Couture design — and, as you can see below, the extensions were removable.