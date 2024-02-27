Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

"Dipper Passed Away Yesterday": Jon Stewart's Eulogy For His Dog Is So Moving

Jon said Dipper met the likes of "actors and authors and presidents and kings" at The Daily Show offices.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Jon Stewart is back hosting Monday night episodes of The Daily Show, and his recent Feb. 26 show turned personal as he eulogized his dog, Dipper, who died.

Jon Stewart smiling in a suit and striped tie
Taylor Hill / WireImage / Getty Images

The comedian ended the episode with the remembrance, noting that his family first met Dipper over a decade ago while raising money for the Animal Haven shelter in New York.

Closeup of Jon Stewart on &quot;The Daily Show&quot;
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Jon began to tear up while recounting how, while working a cupcake stand outside the shelter years ago with his children, the shelter brought out Dipper, a "one-ish year old brindle pit bull who [had been] hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg."

Closeup of Jon Stewart on &quot;The Daily Show&quot;
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Jon's family left the shelter that day "feeling really good that we'd helped this great organization" and taking Dipper home.

Closeup of Jon Stewart on &quot;The Daily Show&quot;
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"In a world of good boys, he was the best," Jon said, noting he would take Dipper "every day" to The Daily Show offices during his first and long-running stint as host of the show. "We'd come and tape the show, and Dipper would wait for me to be done," Jon said, noting his dog met the likes of "actors and authors and presidents and kings."

Jon Stewart in a suit hosts &quot;The Daily Show,&quot; sitting at a desk with the show&#x27;s graphics in the background
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"He did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai," Jon said before showing a clip of Malala encountering Dipper at the show's offices.

Malala saying &quot;It&#x27;s fine&quot;
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

"Dipper passed away yesterday. He was ready. He was tired, but I wasn't. And the family, we were all together, thank goodness. We were all with him," Jon said, tearfully. "But boy, my wish for you, is one day you find that dog. That one dog. It just is the best."

Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

The episode ended with a video of Jon playing with Dipper in the snow.

Screenshot from &quot;The Daily Show&quot; of Dipper in the snow
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com

You can watch the clip and the full memorial segment to Dipper below:

View this video on YouTube
Comedy Central / YouTube / Via youtube.com