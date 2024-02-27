"Dipper Passed Away Yesterday": Jon Stewart's Eulogy For His Dog Is So Moving

Jon Stewart is back hosting Monday night episodes of The Daily Show, and his recent Feb. 26 show turned personal as he eulogized his dog, Dipper, who died.
The comedian ended the episode with the remembrance, noting that his family first met Dipper over a decade ago while raising money for the Animal Haven shelter in New York.
Jon began to tear up while recounting how, while working a cupcake stand outside the shelter years ago with his children, the shelter brought out Dipper, a "one-ish year old brindle pit bull who [had been] hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg."
Jon's family left the shelter that day "feeling really good that we'd helped this great organization" and taking Dipper home.
"In a world of good boys, he was the best," Jon said, noting he would take Dipper "every day" to The Daily Show offices during his first and long-running stint as host of the show. "We'd come and tape the show, and Dipper would wait for me to be done," Jon said, noting his dog met the likes of "actors and authors and presidents and kings."
"He did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare into Malala Yousafzai," Jon said before showing a clip of Malala encountering Dipper at the show's offices.
"Dipper passed away yesterday. He was ready. He was tired, but I wasn't. And the family, we were all together, thank goodness. We were all with him," Jon said, tearfully. "But boy, my wish for you, is one day you find that dog. That one dog. It just is the best."
The episode ended with a video of Jon playing with Dipper in the snow.
You can watch the clip and the full memorial segment to Dipper below: