    42 WFH Essentials You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

    These are seriously gonna change your WFH game.

    Taylor Steele
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Clara McMahon
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of webcam covers so now you can be sure no one's watching you eat Froot Loops in your pajamas during your All Hands meeting. You deserve to feel safe and comfy while you work.

    reviewer image of a rose gold webcam cover on a computer with the slide open revealing the camera
    reviewer image of the same laptop with the webcam cover slid over the camera
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I use this for my work computer in case Zoom defaults to camera on by accident. When the camera cover is on, the video screen is completely black." —Elanah

    "What a simple, useful product! It was easy to put on my computer and I feel much more secure knowing someone can't access my video without my knowing." —quilterldy

    Get them from Amazon for $6.99+= (available in five color combinations).

    2. An adjustable wooden desk organizer to keep work-related books nearby as you power through your 9–5. But maybe keep a few non work–related books there too for when your brain needs a break.

    the black wooden desk organizer on a desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this to make some extra space on my desk. Worked out perfect! It was easy to assemble." —Nay

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six finishes).

    3. A pair of incredibly soft Loop noise-reduction earplugs if the sounds coming from outside are a little too distracting/annoying. These flexible silicone earplugs will help you concentrate on the task at hand.

    image of pink earplugs in reviewer's hand
    side by side images of reviewer's pierced ear with and without the white earplug placed inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried multiple pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound. If one of our children comes in the room, phone rings, etc. I can still hear and remain safe. They are not noise cancelling, they are noise reducing. They are so reasonably priced that I have a pair next to my bed, on my desk, and in my cars. Highly highly recommend!!!" —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).

    4. A pack of six self-adhesive cable clips to help keep your work space organized since all of your devices' charger cords are currently tangled in an impossible knot.

    reviewer image of two cords organized using the cable clips
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so cool! My husband and I both work from home and have tons of charging cords for us and our kids and they’re usually just dangling around. These help us keep those organized and neat, making them not only look better but easier to find." —Milica P.

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.97.

    5. Or a set of gold cable organizers so you can stylishly keep your cords in order and prevent any annoying tangles from forming.

    A set of two gold finished round cable organizers installed on a desk with a charger wire running through them
    Brighttia / Etsy

    Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.

    Promising review: "Super helpful at work with all the cables I plug into my laptop. Super easy to put in place and good quality." –rainfalls

    Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in 12 colors and in multipacks).

    6. A memory foam chair cushion that'll turn any chair into a comfy office chair. It's designed to help reduce pressure on your tailbone, which may help relieve lower back and tushy discomfort and potentially improve your sitting posture.

    reviewer image of the everlasting comfort seat cushion on a wooden chair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First of all, I sit for hours at a time and I always complain about my back or bottom hurting. Well, once I started sitting on this memory foam cushion, I noticed a difference right away. And I was still comfortable sitting after a few hours. The cushion is large and fits my entire chair seat. I am happy it works and is large enough for all of me!! The cushion also has a zipper on back so the cover can be removed and washed. My bottom is happy and so is my back." —AkaPurple

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two styles and four colors).

    7. memory foam under-desk footrest for super soft 'n' cushy relief in the middle of your busy work day. It's adjustable and convertible, so you can fully customize it to meet your specific comfort needs.

    reviewer POV view of feet on foot rest under a home office desk
    reviewer photo pressing hand on foot rest, showing how soft it is
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Freaking love this thing! I have to sit for like 8–10 hours a day right now in the early years of med school and it’s been a game changer for my back! I mostly use it upside down so I can rock my feet back and forth but I like the soft side, too, when I’m trying to sit still. Highly recommend if you have a sore tailbone at the end of a long work/study day." —Bails

    Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in velvet or mesh and in three colors).

    Head over to our list of the best under-desk footrests to see some other styles!

    8. And a memory foam gel pad because you don't have to subject your poor little wrists to constant cramping while you tip tap away on your keyboard all day. How poetic.

    reviewer image of the floral gel pad set
    www.amazon.com

    It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.

    Promising review: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015

    Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in 13 colors and patterns).

    9. A six-outlet wall charger designed to house larger chargers as well as USBs (and those ports offer fast-charging). It even functions as a night-light if you tend to work into the wee hours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home. There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor, and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    10. An angled glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard that'll fit right between your monitor and keyboard so you can easily take notes while you work.

    reviewer image of the black dry erase board with notes written in colorful markers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing multiple complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax

    Get it from Amazon for $35.89+ (available in four designs).

    11. A rotating timer if you need a little external help to meet your deadlines.

    Yi Yang / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I seriously want to rave about this timer/clock. It's the funkiest most awesome clock and timer. I bought it to specifically GET MY KIDS OUT OF THE HOUSE TO SCHOOL ON TIME. They consistently won't be ready every morning without me hollering 10 minutes! Five minutes! If I missed these call outs, no one was ready on time. Now, the alarm goes off and they know what that means. I flip the hexagon to 15 minutes then beep beep beep! It's loud but not obnoxious and everyone can hear it from the bedroom. Flip again for five more minutes. When it goes off again, I'm going for my keys. Better be ready, kiddos! LIFE IS BETTER with my ZNEWTECH HEXAGON DIGITAL Timer & Alarm!!!!" —77Keys

    Check out my coworker's hexagonal productivity timer review for more on how she uses this to get more done and help the day go by faster.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 30 and 60 minutes and in six colors).

    12. A ceramic mug warmer because you've been getting up to heat that same cup of coffee in the microwave since this morning and it just *doesn't* have to be like that.

    reviewer image of a mug sitting atop the mug warmer which sits on a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a very slow tea/coffee drinker, so having this mini hot plate is amazing. I can have hot tea until the last sip! Life-changing. I use it every day. I'm using it as I write this review. I drink more tea because I know it won't get cold and sad. My roommates all want one now." —PDT

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    13. An insulated soundproofing strip you can put along your door to help create a silent workspace.

    amazon.com

    This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and/or heat doesn't escape under your doors!

    Promising review: "This product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Hernandez

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two lengths and four colors).

    14. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls for stacking, sticking, or slinging when you're feeling a lil' stressed while working from home! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a temporary wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!

    reviewer image of a pack of the globbles
    image of six globbles in reviewer's hand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!

    Promising review: "Bought as a gift for a teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." —jean

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69+ (available in two pack sizes).

    15. A mini cactus humidifier that's perfect for keeping at your desk because, unlike actual cactuses, you don't thrive in dry air environments.

    reviewer image of the mini cactus humidifier on a desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Works great. I bought this for my office because during the winter the air is so dry and I’m prone to nosebleeds. It’s cute and the perfect size for a desk. Very easy to use.” —Katie 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).

    16. A wooden laptop stand with a built-in power hub and dry erase board because you deserve to have all that you need right at your fingertips. You can also use the space inside to organize your other desk essentials!

    Great Useful Stuff

    Great Useful Stuff is a California-based small business with a wide selection of home and lifestyle products. This box includes the unit and six magnetic spools to keep the cords organized.

    Get it from Great Useful Stuff for $36 (available in two wood types).

    17. An ergonomic balance ball chair for keeping your body moving throughout the workday, because an engaged body leads to an engaged (and productive) mind.