42 WFH Essentials You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Promising reviews: "I use this for my work computer in case Zoom defaults to camera on by accident. When the camera cover is on, the video screen is completely black." —Elanah

"What a simple, useful product! It was easy to put on my computer and I feel much more secure knowing someone can't access my video without my knowing." —quilterldy



Get them from Amazon for $6.99+= (available in five color combinations).