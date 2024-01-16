42 WFH Essentials You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

1. A pair of webcam covers so now you can be sure no one's watching you eat Froot Loops in your pajamas during your All Hands meeting. You deserve to feel safe and comfy while you work.
Promising reviews: "I use this for my work computer in case Zoom defaults to camera on by accident. When the camera cover is on, the video screen is completely black." —Elanah
"What a simple, useful product! It was easy to put on my computer and I feel much more secure knowing someone can't access my video without my knowing." —quilterldy
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+= (available in five color combinations).
2. An adjustable wooden desk organizer to keep work-related books nearby as you power through your 9–5. But maybe keep a few non work–related books there too for when your brain needs a break.
3. A pair of incredibly soft Loop noise-reduction earplugs if the sounds coming from outside are a little too distracting/annoying. These flexible silicone earplugs will help you concentrate on the task at hand.
Promising review: "I struggle with anxiety and ADHD and I find myself frequently sensitive to sounds. Things were especially difficult with the kids home working on school while I was trying to work from home. Not only have these been fabulous throughout the day but holy cow are they a lifesaver at night! My husband snores, and I have tried multiple pairs of ear plugs, sleep masks with little speakers in them…list goes on. These loops are extremely comfortable to sleep in. They cut the sounds of the snores down to manageable and sleep-able level without cutting off all sound. If one of our children comes in the room, phone rings, etc. I can still hear and remain safe. They are not noise cancelling, they are noise reducing. They are so reasonably priced that I have a pair next to my bed, on my desk, and in my cars. Highly highly recommend!!!" —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in nine colors).
4. A pack of six self-adhesive cable clips to help keep your work space organized since all of your devices' charger cords are currently tangled in an impossible knot.
Promising review: "These are so cool! My husband and I both work from home and have tons of charging cords for us and our kids and they’re usually just dangling around. These help us keep those organized and neat, making them not only look better but easier to find." —Milica P.
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.97.
5. Or a set of gold cable organizers so you can stylishly keep your cords in order and prevent any annoying tangles from forming.
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "Super helpful at work with all the cables I plug into my laptop. Super easy to put in place and good quality." –rainfalls
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in 12 colors and in multipacks).
6. A memory foam chair cushion that'll turn any chair into a comfy office chair. It's designed to help reduce pressure on your tailbone, which may help relieve lower back and tushy discomfort and potentially improve your sitting posture.
7. A memory foam under-desk footrest for super soft 'n' cushy relief in the middle of your busy work day. It's adjustable and convertible, so you can fully customize it to meet your specific comfort needs.
Promising review: "Freaking love this thing! I have to sit for like 8–10 hours a day right now in the early years of med school and it’s been a game changer for my back! I mostly use it upside down so I can rock my feet back and forth but I like the soft side, too, when I’m trying to sit still. Highly recommend if you have a sore tailbone at the end of a long work/study day." —Bails
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in velvet or mesh and in three colors).
Head over to our list of the best under-desk footrests to see some other styles!
8. And a memory foam gel pad because you don't have to subject your poor little wrists to constant cramping while you tip tap away on your keyboard all day. How poetic.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising review: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
Get it from Amazon for $11.59+ (available in 13 colors and patterns).
9. A six-outlet wall charger designed to house larger chargers as well as USBs (and those ports offer fast-charging). It even functions as a night-light if you tend to work into the wee hours.
10. An angled glass dry-erase desktop whiteboard that'll fit right between your monitor and keyboard so you can easily take notes while you work.
12. A ceramic mug warmer because you've been getting up to heat that same cup of coffee in the microwave since this morning and it just *doesn't* have to be like that.
14. A pack of six squishy Crayola fidget balls for stacking, sticking, or slinging when you're feeling a lil' stressed while working from home! The best part is the balls won't leave behind any residue. Whether they're being used as stress balls or as a temporary wall ornament, these fidget balls are a ton of fun!
And when the balls lose their stickiness, just clean them up with soap and water for them to feel like new again!
Promising review: "Bought as a gift for a teen who loves to fidget with objects and has anxiety. She was excited and immediately began playing with them. We all did! Great fun for any kid or adult. They feel great and sticks to everything without marking. Be sure to slowly peel them off. Leaves no residue or sticky/oily feel on hands or surfaces." —jean
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69+ (available in two pack sizes).