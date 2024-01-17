33 Things For Your Home To Make You Feel Like You’re Living In The Lap Of Luxury

1. A fanciful Baroque-inspired mirror if you wished you lived in Europe in the 18th century. Well, this is the next best thing. Go ahead and fix your ornate lace collar in this gorgeous mirror.
Promising review: "I purchased this beautiful mirror for my vanity table and it’s the perfect size for that purpose, but it’s so well made and beautifully designed that it can be used in a variety of ways to enhance any space or room. I’m very happy with my purchase and you will be too." —Washington DC
Get it from Amazon for $114.99+ (available in six sizes and five finishes).
2. A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll make leaving bed nearly impossible! And since one side is faux fur and the other side is velvet, you'll be cozy no matter which one you choose.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
3. Or a super-breathable Sijo eucalyptus bedding set so silky soft, you'll be nodding off to sleep in no time. Night sweats will be a relic of yesteryear, because everything in this set is made of a cooling thermal-regulating material. We love to see it.
4. An Alexa-compatible Echo Dot compact smart speaker to read you the news, tell you the weather, play your favorite playlist, turn on the lights, and so much more!
Promising review: "This has changed my life. I get up in the morning and ask Alexa the news and the weather. Done! Then as I am cooking I ask Alexa to set a timer! Then as my hands are dirty I ask Alexa to add eggs and milk to the shopping list! I go to the store and the Alexa shopping list is on my phone. Life is so much easier!!!! I would feel lost without this convenience!!" —Jan Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).
5. A darling eucalyptus and lavender shower pouch for sinus and congestion relief that'll also make your bathroom look and feel like a rejuvenating spa. Each eucalyptus leaf was hand cut and then sprayed with eucalyptus essential oil.
6. A modern pet hammock because your purring friend deserves a little luxe livin' too. And you know they'll be comfy because it's made of a breathable material that'll keep them feeling cool.
7. An Alexa-compatible motorized blackout curtain that can be raised or lowered with the press of a button or by voice control. Want sunlight beaming through your window in the morning, but don't feel like getting out of bed? Well, these easy-to-install curtains are the perfect solution.
8. Or, a set of plush velvet curtains — a must-have for anyone looking to add some light-dimming drama to their space. The perfect pop of color and texture!
9. OR, a pair of sheer ruffled curtains to add some whimsical charm while still allowing natural light to come in and make you feel like the romantic lead in the movie of your life.
10. A luxe towel warmer so you can always wrap yourself in warmth and comfort. I mean, a towel that feels like it just came out of the dryer? Right when you step out of the shower? Yes, please!
11. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba that you can schedule to clean your floors so you don't have to. Its advanced sensors will help it learn to navigate your home so it can get under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors. Clean smarter, not harder.
Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $226.15+ (available in two styles).
12. A luxe automatic spice grinder for topping off your home-cooked meals with salt or pepper. You'll be glad to keep this cool mill on your kitchen counter or dining room table. It has interchangeable salt and pepper pods so you can get the most bang for your buck.
13. A modern, rechargeable electric wine opener because your kitchen deserves a boozy upgrade. No more twisting and twisting and hoping the cork doesn't snap in two.
14. A chic, high-pressure rainfall showerhead so you can close your eyes and pretend you got caught in a storm. A very cleansing storm.
15. A set of pink and gold cooking utensils to help you get your Gordon Ramsay on with a little more flair. These stylish and durable pieces are made with nonstick silicone so cleanup is a breeze.
16. A contemporary-looking Bissell air purifier whose three-stage filtration system — which, of course, features a HEPA filter — is designed to capture 99.7% of particles to help remove dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from the air. This Energy Star-rated purifier is also quite quiet on its lowest of five speeds, so you don't have to worry about it ruining your reading time.
17. A pack of slim velvet hangers that'll take up less space in your closet, which means you'll be able to hang more in there. And you may spend less time fighting your clothes and more time buying new ones thanks to their swivel hooks.
18. A glamorous two-tier gold-colored bar cart so you can add a ~spirited splash~ to your home. You'll feel super fancy reaching for your gin from this golden beauty.
19. A sleek Beast countertop blender designed to reduce vibrations and noise so you can make your smoothies and soups without waking up the entire neighborhood.
21. A set of four 100% cotton bath towels that are as soft as they are absorbent. Having 5-star hotel–quality towels in the comfort of your own home? That's a no-brainer.
22. A cute and compact beauty fridge to keep your favorite skincare products chilled so they feel super cool and lush when you apply them to your skin.
23. A smart Wi-Fi power strip with USB ports that's Alexa-enabled, allowing you to use voice commands to control anything you've got plugged in. Or, use the Kasa app to control connected devices from anywhere. You'll feel like a person in STEM whenever you use it!
24. A chic, water-resistant bamboo bathroom mat like those used in fancy saunas. Reviewers have used this both in and outside of their shower for a slip-free experience since the bottom is padded with a rubber grip tape.
25. A sleek ergonomic desk chair with built-in lumbar support and extra padding because you deserve to be comfortable as you send your umpteenth email of the day starting with "I hope this finds you well."
26. A cool automatic water fountain that'll entice your furry friends to stay hydrated by keeping their water in constant circulation. Now we just have to get *you* to drink more water...
27. A gold-colored watering can and mister as functional as it is decorative. These are sure to POP against the green of all your plants!
Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
28. An adjustable bamboo bathtub tray for a well-deserved self-care day. Prepare a glass of wine, light a candle, drop in a bath bomb, and get ready for a relaxing and rejuvenating bath.
29. A sleek stainless-steel carbonator if you have a seltzer problem you have no intention of trying to get rid of.
30. An easy-to-install, modern waterfall faucet that'll make your bathroom feel like a fancy resort!
31. A velvet slipcover to give your living room a stylish upgrade *without* spending a whole bunch of dough on a new sofa altogether. Plus, it'll protect your couch from spills, stains, and scuffs in a cozy, non-plasticky kind of way.
It's also machine-washable.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $35.49+ (available in 5 sizes and 22 colors).