Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Things For Your Home To Make You Feel Like You’re Living In The Lap Of Luxury

    Ah, yes. Nobility has arrived.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A fanciful Baroque-inspired mirror if you wished you lived in Europe in the 18th century. Well, this is the next best thing. Go ahead and fix your ornate lace collar in this gorgeous mirror.

    reviewer image of the silver baroque-inspired mirror on a dresser
    reviewer image of the gold mirror on a living room floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this beautiful mirror for my vanity table and it’s the perfect size for that purpose, but it’s so well made and beautifully designed that it can be used in a variety of ways to enhance any space or room. I’m very happy with my purchase and you will be too." —Washington DC

    Get it from Amazon for $114.99+ (available in six sizes and five finishes).

    2. A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll make leaving bed nearly impossible! And since one side is faux fur and the other side is velvet, you'll be cozy no matter which one you choose.

    the white shaggy faux-fur duvet set on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." —Sk

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).

    You can also check out our picks for the best duvet covers on Amazon here.

    3. Or a super-breathable Sijo eucalyptus bedding set so silky soft, you'll be nodding off to sleep in no time. Night sweats will be a relic of yesteryear, because everything in this set is made of a cooling thermal-regulating material. We love to see it.

    bed dressed with slate colored sijo sheets and duvet cover
    Amazon

    Pair with a Sijo duvet cover!

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this set:

    "Both the sheets and duvet cover are made of 100% eucalyptus lyocell/Tencel. The eucalyptus is naturally sourced and not treated with harmful dyes or chemicals. Also, they're built to last! I look forward to leaving these in my will to my various grandkids. These sheets are the most breathable sheets I've had in my life. I'm an incredibly hot sleeper, which is further aggravated by living in a NYC apartment building where the cast-iron radiators will really kick in during the middle of the night. When it comes to their level of smooth, it feels just as great running my hand over my flat sheet as slipping underneath it at night. I've had lots of soft sheets in my day, including the kind that feel like a T-shirt material that truly were very nice on my college dorm mattress. But nothing's compared to these. So really, these might've ruined other sheets for me."

    Get the four-piece set from Amazon for $185+ (available in sizes full–California king and 10 colors).

    4. An Alexa-compatible Echo Dot compact smart speaker to read you the news, tell you the weather, play your favorite playlist, turn on the lights, and so much more!

    a model's hand reaching out to touch the charcoal echo dot
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This has changed my life. I get up in the morning and ask Alexa the news and the weather. Done! Then as I am cooking I ask Alexa to set a timer! Then as my hands are dirty I ask Alexa to add eggs and milk to the shopping list! I go to the store and the Alexa shopping list is on my phone. Life is so much easier!!!! I would feel lost without this convenience!!" —Jan Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).

    5. A darling eucalyptus and lavender shower pouch for sinus and congestion relief that'll also make your bathroom look and feel like a rejuvenating spa. Each eucalyptus leaf was hand cut and then sprayed with eucalyptus essential oil.

    a eucalyptus and dried lavender shower pouch hanging from a bathtub&#x27;s handle valve
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Over in Charlotte, North Carolina, small business Eucalyptus Blooms creates home goods out of eucalyptus and lavender. So get your bundles, sachets, and bath soaks from here!

    Promising review: "I am using mine in the shower, and the first time I had it in there, it just made the shower feel so much better. I've been dealing with a cold/cough for a week or so and this helped clear me up a bit. Also, as someone who gets migraines when scents are too strong or artificial, this one did the exact opposite. It was soothing and helped me relax before bed." —KellyFBrown

    Get three pouches from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.99+ (also available in packs of five).

    6. A modern pet hammock because your purring friend deserves a little luxe livin' too. And you know they'll be comfy because it's made of a breathable material that'll keep them feeling cool.

    reviewer image of a striped cat lounging in the gray pet hammock
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This hammock enables a lazy cat to live their best possible life. My cat leaves his hammock only to eat, mess up a freshly cleaned litter box, and chase cat toys.” —LanternRouge 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).

    7. An Alexa-compatible motorized blackout curtain that can be raised or lowered with the press of a button or by voice control. Want sunlight beaming through your window in the morning, but don't feel like getting out of bed? Well, these easy-to-install curtains are the perfect solution.

    amazon.com

    These are made to order, so you get to customize them to the size you need!

    Promising review: “My window’s shades were beginning to crack, rattle, and disintegrate. Just trying to move them was a disaster. It was obvious I needed new blinds for all my windows. Blinds that worked well and were easy to open and close. Oh and it would be nice if they were automated. Looking through Amazon, I came across these Graywind roll shades. Wow, a shade that would roll up and disappear. It wouldn’t just hang there on the side or rotate open and closed like my slotted old shades. And it had a remote plus local network interface and Alexa/Google voice control. Plus there are no batteries to change. So I ordered two rollup shades for my front windows. Absolutely fantastic. My wife loves these shades. We have ordered more for the rest of the windows in need. I even tried leaving the shades open and while I was on the road I commanded the shades closed with my iPhone. When I came home the shades were closed. Yep, it works remotely via internet anywhere in the world. This is a fantastic product and it works well.” —Chris

    Get it from Amazon for $158.99+ (available in 22 colors).

    8. Or, a set of plush velvet curtains — a must-have for anyone looking to add some light-dimming drama to their space. The perfect pop of color and texture!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ah-maze! They're super soft and luxurious feeling. The color is great and jazzes up any room. Great value for the money. They do a great job at darkening the room, too." —Nayonna2001

    Get them from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in 11 sizes and 26 colors).

    9. OR, a pair of sheer ruffled curtains to add some whimsical charm while still allowing natural light to come in and make you feel like the romantic lead in the movie of your life.

    sheer ruffled curtains hanging from a reviewer&#x27;s window
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these curtains; they are beautiful! We just moved into a new home that has a vintage vibe, so I wanted curtains to go with that. These were perfect. I loved them so much that I ended up buying them for a few different rooms in the house" —J&T D.

    Get two panels from Amazon for $29.79+ (available in three sizes and four colors).

    10. A luxe towel warmer so you can always wrap yourself in warmth and comfort. I mean, a towel that feels like it just came out of the dryer? Right when you step out of the shower? Yes, please!

    Reviewer photo of the towel warmer with a towel hanging out of it
    amazon.com

    It heats up in just one minute and reaches the highest temperature in just six minutes. It *also* has up to 60 minutes of heating time.

    Promising review: "Not only is this great for robes and towels (the dogs greatly appreciate it too after a bath) but blankets, socks, and jammies are awesome too. There’s even a holder inside the lid that allows you to place fragrance discs in for adding a lavender scent for bedtime. Definitely worth the investment for pampering yourself." —K. Evans

    Get it from Amazon for $146.99 (available in four colors).

    11. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba that you can schedule to clean your floors so you don't have to. Its advanced sensors will help it learn to navigate your home so it can get under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors. Clean smarter, not harder.

    reviewer image of the Roomba on hardwood floors
    reviewer aerial image of the Roomba on tile
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee

    Get it from Amazon for $226.15+ (available in two styles).

    12. A luxe automatic spice grinder for topping off your home-cooked meals with salt or pepper. You'll be glad to keep this cool mill on your kitchen counter or dining room table. It has interchangeable salt and pepper pods so you can get the most bang for your buck.

    Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I just got one of these snazzy kitchen gadgets, and now every time I use it I think to myself, "How was I living life before this thing?!" It finely grinds salt down to that nice flaky texture, and then easy pops out the pod if I want to use pepper. I even got a different type of pod ideal for more oily spices (think mustard or flax seed). Now I am looking for reasons to use this thing... Salt on cake???" —Kayla Suazo

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (comes with two interchangeable pods; available in four colors).

    13. A modern, rechargeable electric wine opener because your kitchen deserves a boozy upgrade. No more twisting and twisting and hoping the cork doesn't snap in two.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Several reviewers who experience arthritis and other pain issues with their hands revealed that this thing comes in extra handy!

    Promising review: "This bottle opener is so convenient. It looks great, works awesome, and has a long battery life. Not much else to say. We love this bottle opener. We can also leave it off the charger for a while with no problem using it days later." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.60.

    14. A chic, high-pressure rainfall showerhead so you can close your eyes and pretend you got caught in a storm. A very cleansing storm.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was able to install this item rather easily; my old head was harder to get off than this head was to install. The wrench that is provided is adequate along with the use of your hands; no other wrench is needed. I would just make sure you do not tighten very much. No pipe tape was needed with my installation. I love the adjustable arm, the flow of the water, and how relaxing it feels after a rough day to stand underneath and enjoy the water flow over your body." —ozatlarge

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and four finishes).

    15. A set of pink and gold cooking utensils to help you get your Gordon Ramsay on with a little more flair. These stylish and durable pieces are made with nonstick silicone so cleanup is a breeze.

    reviewer image of the pink and gold utensils in their gold-colored holder
    amazon.com

    This set includes: a spoon, a turner, a spatula, tongs, a ladle, a whisk, and a matching holder.

    Promising review: “They are true-to-color blush pink and gold. Matches my kitchen perfectly! I have used these almost every day for cooking and baking and they have held up awesome!! I was afraid of peeling but they haven't peeled and I have put them in the dishwasher several times. Would definitely recommend.” —Trudy Anne 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).

    16. A contemporary-looking Bissell air purifier whose three-stage filtration system — which, of course, features a HEPA filter — is designed to capture 99.7% of particles to help remove dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke from the air. This Energy Star-rated purifier is also quite quiet on its lowest of five speeds, so you don't have to worry about it ruining your reading time.

    reviewer image of the bissell air purifier
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I live in a two-story, 1,700-square-foot house in the Lake Tahoe Basin, which is constantly inundated with smoke from wildfires in the summer. This air purifier is a game changer. It purges the smoke in my whole house in under an hour when I set the speed on five. The noise is not particularly uncomfortable even at that setting, but there are four other lower speeds plus Auto. I leave it set on Auto overnight and always wake up to clean air. There is a helpful air quality index meter that monitors the progress of the purifying action and lets you choose the best speed setting, or, set on Auto, the unit self-adjusts to the best speed. The meter is also accompanied by a color-coded light that gives you a rough idea of the air quality. This Bissell is indispensable for this area. I would definitely recommend it to my neighbors.” —KM 

    Get it from Amazon for $217.99.

    17. A pack of slim velvet hangers that'll take up less space in your closet, which means you'll be able to hang more in there. And you may spend less time fighting your clothes and more time buying new ones thanks to their swivel hooks.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These Amazon Basics hangers are sturdy and nice-looking. Their surface is non-slip, so you can hang pants or skirts on the bottom and place tops across the wide, narrow shoulders. They're quite slim and take up very little space in your closet. This is ideal for small apartments, hall coat closets, mobile homes, etc." —Sharon Beverly

    Get 30 hangers from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in larger packs and in 10 colors).

    18. A glamorous two-tier gold-colored bar cart so you can add a ~spirited splash~ to your home. You'll feel super fancy reaching for your gin from this golden beauty.

    the mercury row gold bar cart
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “Simple, minimalist, and elegant. Everyone sees it and loves it.” —Tara 

    Get it from Wayfair for $124.99.

    And here are some other stylish bar carts that would look really good in your home!

    19. A sleek Beast countertop blender designed to reduce vibrations and noise so you can make your smoothies and soups without waking up the entire neighborhood.

    the white beast blender and a hand holding up a container of blended juice
    Amazon

    This made Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 list! And my coworker Maitland Quitmeyer swears by it too. Check out her full Beast blender review for more deets!

    Promising review: “There are so many things to love about this blender! Its sleek design, quiet motor, and overall look makes you proud to place it on your kitchen countertop. The most impressive part of the Beast is its blending power. The one-minute interval program is the perfect length of time to ensure all of your ingredients are fully blended — no need to shake the bottle or re-blend multiple times!” —Allison K. 

    Get it from Amazon for $165.

    20. A modern acrylic dry erase board for all your calendaring, note-taking, and menu-making needs.

    the acrylic dry erase board mounted on a wall
    1801 and Co. / Etsy

    1801 and Co. is a Minnesota-based small Etsy shop making custom acrylic calendars, photo prints, wedding props, and more! 

    Promising review: “Beautiful. I am so pleased with this board. We had a kitchen chalkboard in the past, but this aesthetic suits our current style perfectly.” —Maggie DiDonato 

    Get it from 1801 and Co. on Etsy $13.46+ (available in 19 sizes, 2 acrylic thicknesses, and 3 hardware colors).

    21. A set of four 100% cotton bath towels that are as soft as they are absorbent. Having 5-star hotel–quality towels in the comfort of your own home? That's a no-brainer.

    image of reviewer holding a cool grey towel in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: “I was impressed that the bath sheet kept its plushness and size after washing.” —Jules 

    "I was blown away by how soft these towels are! I have a young child who splashes and spills everywhere and I was very pleased with the absorbency of them, too." —Littlebrittbritt07

    Get the pack of four from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in 15 colors and in a variety of other set styles).

    22. A cute and compact beauty fridge to keep your favorite skincare products chilled so they feel super cool and lush when you apply them to your skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This is one of the best treats I have ever bought for myself. If you are someone that loves skincare and has a ritual, it is just a delight to be able to place your products in here and have them be so cool and refreshing. I keep all of my serums, moisturizers, eye creams, eye masks, facial sprays, lip masks and my rose quartz facial and eye roller in here. It's literally heavenly! It also keeps you from using too much product because of how firm it keeps them just a few dabs and your face is set.” —Makara Berry

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in seven colors/patterns).

    23. A smart Wi-Fi power strip with USB ports that's Alexa-enabled, allowing you to use voice commands to control anything you've got plugged in. Or, use the Kasa app to control connected devices from anywhere. You'll feel like a person in STEM whenever you use it!

    reviewer image of the power strip
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I wanted a power strip with individually addressable outlets for my aquarium that could be controlled by voice (Alexa) and also by setting up a schedule. This Kasa power strip really fits the bill. Like most Kasa products it's very easy to set up via their app (I also have several Kasa smart lightbulbs). It was easy to link with the Alexa app and now I can control the aquarium light and filter via voice command; 'Alexa, feed the fish' starts a routine that turns off the pump for 10 minutes so that fish food doesn't get blasted all around the tank. Having the light controlled on a set schedule is helpful to prevent algae growth so I don't have to remember to turn the light off. The USB ports are a useful addition.” —J. Campbell 

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    24. A chic, water-resistant bamboo bathroom mat like those used in fancy saunas. Reviewers have used this both in and outside of their shower for a slip-free experience since the bottom is padded with a rubber grip tape.

    reviewer image of the bamboo mat on the floor of their bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: “You can tell they thought of everything when designing this product. It's nonslip, lightweight, easy to clean, and durable.” —Sean Bollig

    "This is a simple and elegant bamboo shower mat. It looks and feels good." —John S.

    Get it from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in two styles, four sizes, and two colors).

    25. A sleek ergonomic desk chair with built-in lumbar support and extra padding because you deserve to be comfortable as you send your umpteenth email of the day starting with "I hope this finds you well."

    the Polyurethane Task Chair at a desk
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “I wanted a lightweight, comfortable chair for my everyday study and work. This one is perfect! It definitely matches my home decor! Really elegant and cute! And so comfortable! Highly recommend! Very happy with this chair.” —Lihsuen 

    Get it from Wayfair for $142.99+ (available in two colors).

    26. A cool automatic water fountain that'll entice your furry friends to stay hydrated by keeping their water in constant circulation. Now we just have to get *you* to drink more water...

    reviewer image of a cat drinking from the square water fountain
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This is such a pretty fountain! I love the light inside and how it looks so sleek and blends in with my home. My pets immediately took to it as well. I definitely recommend.” —Shaka 

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three styles).

    27. A gold-colored watering can and mister as functional as it is decorative. These are sure to POP against the green of all your plants!

    reviewer showing the gold watering can next to the matching mister
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This watering can is so easy to use, and it holds a lot more water than you would think by the size. I also love the cap that comes on the end of the spout — a great way to avoid spills!! Appreciate the pretty mister that comes with it, too. Both look very nice on the shelf where I house my plants in front of a window." —MC Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99.

    28. An adjustable bamboo bathtub tray for a well-deserved self-care day. Prepare a glass of wine, light a candle, drop in a bath bomb, and get ready for a relaxing and rejuvenating bath.

    Reviewer photo of the bamboo bathtub tray over a white bathtub with a book and wine on top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray. I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" —SindiMcG

    Get it from Amazon for $22.97+ (available in two styles and seven colors).

    29. A sleek stainless-steel carbonator if you have a seltzer problem you have no intention of trying to get rid of.

    a sand colored seltzer maker
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I save so much money! I will never ever buy seltzer water from the store again!" —LaLa

    Get it from Amazon for $199+ (available in six colors and with or without a CO2 cylinder).

    30. An easy-to-install, modern waterfall faucet that'll make your bathroom feel like a fancy resort!

    reviewer image of the faucet in their bathroom sink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Completely beautiful and modern. It was very easy to install; I did so in a matter of minutes. This was a really nice upgrade to my bathroom." —ca mom

    Get it from Amazon for $40.29+ (available in four finishes).

    31. A velvet slipcover to give your living room a stylish upgrade *without* spending a whole bunch of dough on a new sofa altogether. Plus, it'll protect your couch from spills, stains, and scuffs in a cozy, non-plasticky kind of way. 

    reviewer before and after - top photo shows an old wrinkled-looking blue couch, bottom photo shows a much sleeker looking couch with a gray slipcover put on
    reviewer image of a large chair in a velvet stone blue slipcover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's also machine-washable.

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $35.49+ (available in 5 sizes and 22 colors).