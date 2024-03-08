Skip To Content
    We Officially Have A Winner For Our AI Emoji Generator Contest, And It Pretty Much Sums Up My Life Right Now

    With over 3,400 submissions, it was a difficult choice for our judges.

    Sarah Aspler
    by Sarah Aspler

    BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

    Our first Emoji Generator contest has officially come to a close. Over 3,400 submissions were made using BuzzFeed's new AI-powered engine, where users got to make their own custom emoji for a chance to win $100! But fear not — you can still use the generator, even though the contest has concluded!

    Emoji search screen displaying a variety of face emojis expressing different emotions

    It was a stressful decision for our judges. We took creativity, originality, and function into account, and it was NOT an easy choice. But without further ado, we're excited to announce that the official winner is...

    1. Winner: Dumpster Fire

    Tap to reveal Click to reveal
    A green dumpster with flames inside and a &quot;Flammable&quot; warning sticker on the front

    Created by pocketowl.

    And we couldn't help but give some shoutouts to the incredibly creative and still desperately needed emoji entries below...

    2. Purrito:

    Animated cat character wrapped in a beige blanket with a hood, peeking out with one paw visible

    Created by wickedprose.

    3. Ready to Receive the Tea:

    Woman emoji with a neutral expression, holding a coffee cup

    Created by morganleslay.

    4. When You're on Vacation but Still Dead Inside:

    Illustration of a smiling skeleton wearing a hat, holding a lime drink on a shelf

    Created by kat.

    5. Toilet Texting:

    Emoji of a bald person in a tank top using a smartphone while sitting on a toilet

    Created by kevins4659486cc.

    6. Girl Dinner:

    A plate with cheese, crackers, and grapes arranged neatly

    Created by basicmomblog.

    7. Axolotl:

    Illustration of a cute, smiling axolotl with a simple gray background

    Created by macartneylscott13.

    8. Grilled Cheese:

    Grilled cheese sandwich with melted cheese oozing out

    Created by b2kb5cb.

    9. Eat Sh*t:

    A plate with emoji-style poop figures, one with a face, between a fork and knife

    Created by Honeybun14.

    10. Chicken and Waffles:

    A plate holds waffles, fried chicken, and a scoop of ice cream topped with syrup and a strawberry

    Created by megan03292002.

    11. Voldy With the Nails:

    Animated character with surprised expression and pink nails, covering mouth with hand

    Created by Averie.

    12. Uterus:

    Cartoon figure with large eyes and a curly tail

    Created by Honeybun14.

    13. That One Friend:

    Animated frog character wearing a sombrero, riding a motorcycle

    Created by katcumberledge26.

    14. Bánh Mì:

    Illustration of a sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onions, and sliced meat

    Created by officiallight81.

    15. Larry David With Elmo:

    Larry David holding an animated smiling Elmo from Sesame Street

    Created by radiantjellyfish83.

    16. Crawfish Boil:

    Illustration of lobsters and corn in a pot on newspaper

    Created by ScrtSqurrl.

    17. Espresso Martini:

    Espresso martini with coffee beans scattered around the base of the glass

    Created by casualtraveler38.

    18. Jesus Is Always Watching:

    Illustration of Jesus holding binoculars to his eyes

    Created by sillykid12.

    19. Cardi B With Pepsi:

    Animated character with blue hair holding a Pepsi can, wearing a shirt with the Pepsi logo

    Created by princesss4f753436c.

    20. Dolphin Milk:

    Illustration of a smiling dolphin pouring milk from its beak into a glass

    Created by HoodedSk8er.

    21. Migraine:

    Emoji of a person with a pained expression, holding their head as if experiencing a headache

    Created by Ashley L.

    22. Stop Talking:

    Emoji showing a person with hands on face in a gesture of disbelief or exasperation

    Created by charmingtiger38.

    23. Plant Mom:

    Emoji of a person with curly hair emerging from a potted plant

    Created by leahc4e3ef48cc.

    24. Pitbull Unicorn:

    Illustration of a unicorn with a rainbow mane, dog face, and golden horn

    Created by quizzyfish92.

    25. White Wine:

    A glass of white wine filled to the midpoint, positioned against a gray background

    Created by sillyclown981.

    26. Northern Lights:

    Aurora borealis over a mountainous landscape with a reflective lake

    Created by charmingduck46.

    And finally...

    27. Lasagna:

    Illustration of a stacked lasagna with sauce on a plate garnished with basil

    Created by pienemoji.

    Now it's your turn to voice your opinion. Which emoji do you think deserved to win? Comment below!

