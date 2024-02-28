In the year 2024, it's a crime against humanity that a capybara emoji doesn't exist so I've made one below. Look how cute he is! Let's name him Ronald.
But I want to see what kind of emoji you'd create if you could make ANY EMOJI IN THE UNIVERSE. So use the super easy AI generator at the bottom of this post to create your desperately-needed emoji and post it in the comments.
Maybe you want a simple way to expression your current obsession with a certain celebrity couple...
Or maybe you want to make something for all your Diet Coke girlies in the group chat...
Whatever it is, it's time to unleash your creativity (and maybe earn $100 while you're at it)! Use our easy and custom AI emoji builder and type in your prompt below:
Show us your best creations in the comments! We'll announce the winner on March 8, 2024 so come back to see all the best entries!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts February 27, 2024; ends March 4, 2024. Must be 13+ and legal resident of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Official rules here: https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeedlabs/create-an-emoji-with-ai-contest-official-rules. Sponsor: BuzzFeed, Inc. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.