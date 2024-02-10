Skip To Content
    People Are Responding To Wil Wheaton's Lengthy Response To Larry David Attacking Elmo: "This Is Why People Trauma-Dumped On Elmo In The First Place"

    This situation is really getting out of hand.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Warning: Discussion of domestic violence and mental health.

    A Sesame Street puppet, the creator of Seinfeld, and a Star Trek actor are at the center of the latest internet drama.

    Craig Barritt / Stringer Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

    On Feb. 1, Elmo asked the question, "How is everyone doing?" and it went extremely viral.

    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Everyone from celebrities...

    Twitter: @rainnwilson

    ...to fictional characters,

    Twitter: @paddingtonbear

    ...multinational mass media and entertainment studio conglomerates,

    Twitter: @SonyPictures

    ...and everyday people opened up to our favorite little red puppet to share how they were feeling.

    Twitter: @DaveMcNamee3000

    The responses blew up so much that Elmo was invited to the Today Show with his dad, Louie, to discuss the viral moment and mental health, and that's when things took a turn.

    NBC

    Waiting in the wings, writer/creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David, was also there to promote the final season of his hit series, but he surprised everyone when he left his seat to "throttle" Elmo in the middle of his segment.

    Larry attacking elmo on the show
    NBC

    It was pretty shocking and unexpected.

    NBC

    Honestly, I can completely relate to Hoda Kotb's reaction.

    She’s covering her face in shock
    NBC

    Eventually, Larry did apologize to Elmo for the attack, but he doubled down on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Elmo was talking. I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo was going on about mental health, and I had to listen to every word," Larry explained. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!' And so I got off my chair, and I approached him, and I throttled him! I couldn't take it!"

    NBC

    "And you know what?" Larry added. "I would do it again."

    Larry being interviewed
    Unique Nicole / WireImage

    Then, actor Wil Wheaton shared his feelings about the incident in a lengthy Facebook post, slammed Larry's actions, and explained how watching the Today Show segment really affected him negatively.

    Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

    "So I heard about Larry David assaulting Elmo on life television but didn't watch it until now because I knew it would upset me," Wil began.

    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    "Holy shit it's even worse than I thought. What the fuck is wrong with that guy? Elmo is, like, the best friend to multiple generations of children. In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, who is currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight."

    David Livingston / Getty Images

    "And Larry Fucking David ... did ... that? And thought it was going to be ... funny? What? What an asshole. What a stupid, self-centered, tone deaf asshole."

    "Full disclosure: all the time, when I was growing up, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he screamed in my face," Wheaton shared in his lengthy post. "He choked me more than once," Wil wrote.

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    "He was always out of control, always in a furious rage, and always terrifying," Wil continued. "I'm a 51-year-old man, and my heart is pounding right now, recalling how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover the way today's kids love Elmo."

    "I really want to know what raced through his tiny little mind, and why there was no voice or person who spoke up to stop him from expressing violence towards a children's puppet WHO WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT HOW HIS LOVE AND EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MATTERED AND MADE A DIFFERENCE."

    Tyler Golden / ABC

    "Elmo and his dad were there to talk about empathy, love, kindness, and caring for each other," he continued. "Larry David was there to promote the final (thank god, maybe he'll go away now) season of a television series. Like, read the room, dickhead. It isn't always about you being the center of attention."

    "A nontrivial number of people who none of us will ever know were inspired by it, and that was the last little nudge they needed to make the call or send the email to being healing," Wil noted. "Elmo probably saved lives and relationships by opening that conversation."

    Nbc / Peter Kramer / NBC via Getty Images

    Some people think Wil was taking things too seriously. His lengthy and critical response immediately gained traction, receiving a lot of mixed reactions, and they're quite surprising.

    One Facebook user wrote, "I just watched it because you posted about it. How horrible. I've never gotten into Larry David, and now I know why. Thank you for your words of wisdom. They are much needed."

    Facebook: itswilwheaton

    Twitter: @RogueArtemis

    "I didn't watch this video. You are making me glad I didn't. You are also making me think I shouldn't ever. Elmo just wants to be everyone's friend, and he deserves to be," another Facebook user shared.

    Facebook: itswilwheaton

    Max/ Twitter: @JRSPipBoy2008

    Another person on Facebook noted, "I haven’t been able to watch it. It’s cruel, privileged and hateful. Sending you so much love and holding space for baby Wil today."

    Facebook: itswilwheaton

    Twitter: @aelfred_D

    "I’m a therapist and just became aware of the power of Elmo. For Larry David to do this, then double down and say he would do it again, is a terrible thing amidst our country’s mental health problems. Thank you, Wil, for raising awareness about this…and I’m sorry for those like yourself who were triggered," another user wrote.

    Facebook: itswilwheaton

    Warner Bros./ Twitter: @KnightLiquid

    Twitter: @DougBenson

    I want to know what you think. Do you think Larry David went too far, or perhaps Wil Wheaton was too critical?

    Let's discuss in the comments.

    If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453(4.A.CHILD); service can be provided in over 140 languages.

    If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

    The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.