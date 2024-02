Eventually, Larry did apologize to Elmo for the attack, but he doubled down on Late Night with Seth Meyers . "Elmo was talking. I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo was going on about mental health, and I had to listen to every word," Larry explained. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!' And so I got off my chair, and I approached him, and I throttled him! I couldn't take it!"