14 Products The Dogs Of The BuzzFeed Shopping Team Swear By

Back in 2020, my family made a wonderful decision to get an adorable Havanese puppy named Bailey (pictured left as a puppy in 2020, pictured right in December 2023). He slept like an absolute angel the first night we brought him home so when he kept us up for six.whole.hours the night after and wouldn't stop crying the next day, we knew we needed to try something fast. A family friend recommended the Snuggle Puppy. Within a half hour of putting the little heart ticker into the stuffed toy and putting it in Bailey's crate, he was quiet and fast asleep while cuddling up to his new toy.

Almost four years later, the Snuggle Puppy is still Bailey's favorite toy — we just don't keep the heart ticker in there anymore. He has an entire crate of toys he BARELY touches solely because he loves the Snuggle Puppy so much. It is on the pricey side for a dog toy and he's currently on his fourth Snuggle Puppy because he's chewed off the ears and noses on the other ones, but seeing how attached he is to the puppy and how happy it makes him, it's 100% worth it. Truly cannot recommend this enough.

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).