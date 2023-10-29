If You're A New Pet Parent, You Should Know Experienced Pet Parents "Love" These 25 Products

1. An all-natural dog paw wax, so you can keep your adventurous pooch protected from the elements and things like hot sidewalks or salted streets. This balm was literally designed for sled dogs and its earned over 24,000 5-star ratings from reviewers for how well it works! Remember, if it feels hot to you, it's even hotter for them!
This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes to help protect and heal dry and cracked paws, which means it's also fine for your pup to lick and ingest! BTW, lots of reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing *and* moisturizing.
Promising reviews: "Musher’s is the only paw balm I will use on my pets. I have tried others and they don’t even compare. When your dogs walk on all kinds of surfaces and have harsh weather, this is a lifesaver for your dog's paws." —Ashely H.
"I love Mushers! I always have Mushers in my medicine cabinet for my 2 labrador retrievers. One of them gets very cracked paws even with minimal activity. I use this to moisturize and to protect against the elements. We hike and camp many miles, and this serves as protection and also provides him relief/recovery. It's a little oily, so be careful when on clothing, but it doesn't stain or smell. So far it's the best product I've found for him. I usually order the large size if I want it to last." —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
Musher's Secret is a Canada-based family-owned small business. Their wax balm recipe was originally intended for Canadian sled dogs and now they're sharing it for pets all over the world.
2. The uber-popular Chom Chom pet hair remover that's earned over 113,000 5-star ratings from reviewers whose leggings, sweatshirts, couch cushions, cars, and more are now (temporarily) pet hair-free after each use. If the newest member of your family happens to have four legs and very long hair, this is a must-buy.
I just got one of these, and I use it on everything. My chow chow puppy is only seven months old, so we haven't even hit his true shedding season, but he's already started leaving fur any and everywhere around my house. This roller keeps my couch, bed, blankets, and definitely my clothes, looking like I don't even have a dog at home. It's my new favorite product, seriously.
Promising review: "This thing is aahhhh-mazing! I’ve had several kinds of cat hair removers — adhesive strips, sticky rollers, rubber nubby gloves. Nothing else works as well and as quickly. Easy to clean out, too. I bought one handheld and a bigger one on a long handle for carpet and area rugs. Love them! They even clean the hair off the stupid red velvet drapes that came with the house when we bought it." —M. Bauer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A set of mini combs in case you're bringing home a puppy that tends to have tear staining or eye crust that wiping away with a wet cloth just isn't a good enough solution. The combs will detangle fur around the eyes for effortless cleanup.
Promising review: "Love these little tear combs. My dog has really bad tear stains. I bought Angel Tears pet tear stain remover, which removes the reddish rust stain, but not completely. I get the eye really wet with it on a cotton disk then comb the hair under and around the eye with this little magical comb. You get all the yuk out of their hair." —Debbie Darling
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
4. An Aspen self-warming bed just perfect for pets who love to cozy up in your blankets with (or without) you. This bed is designed with a mylar layer to help reflect body heat back into the faux wool for an ultracomfy and warm place for your furbaby to snooze.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes swears by it: "This is THE cat bed, y'all. Neither of my cats have ever really taken to a cat bed and much preferred to doze on their cat tree or curl up on a regular blanket — until I finally caved in and bought the Aspen self-warming bed a while back. IMMEDIATELY upon placing it on my couch, one of my cats crawled into it and happily began napping. As soon as he moved away, my other cat jumped in to take it for a test run as well — and immediately curled up as well. After about a week of them taking turns using it (literally, the cat *not* in the bed would lay next to it waiting for the other to leave — my polite boys 🥹), I realized I needed to buy a second one. They immediately took to that one as well, and now, they both have access to their favorite bed whenever they like!
"Whenever I put my hand underneath them, I can definitely feel how warm they are underneath, so the bed's self-warming feature seems to work well. I think what they love most about it is the shape and how unbelievably cushy it is. And the sides of the bed are supportive enough for them to put their heads on, but still flexible enough for them to stretch out however they like. While the listing recommends this bed for cats under 10 pounds, larger cats will be just fine, as Sneaky is quite large (his affectionate nickname is "Chonky"), and he adores this bed. Most of all, I love knowing they won't be cold at night, especially when I'm away from home. Knowing I'll never have to waste money on another cat bed that sits unused is just the cherry on top. Highly recommend!!"
Get it from Amazon for $19.74.
5. A cleaning magnet that'll keep your fish friends happy as a clam with a super clean tank. Instead of emptying or having to reach into the tank for scrubbing, this tool goes on the inside wall and attaches via magnet, so you can move it around from the outside, scrubbing and squeegeeing away algae and other gunk.
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising review: "As we all know the maintenance routine you are most likely to follow is going to be the one that is the easiest. I bought the small one for my 18gal, bowed front, glass aquarium; I absolutely love the ease of use. Cleaning the algae off the tank has gone from a monthly chore to an every few days routine, it only takes me a few moments to give the front and sides a quick wipe with the brush. No mess, no wet hands, and the fish don’t even really mind. In regards to the bowed front, if I use the scrubber in the vertical position and clean back and forth horizontally, it works perfectly (maybe takes a few extra passes because you are not using the entire scrub pad but not much more effort). The one and only complaint I have is that it has trouble getting in the corners and the very edge of the substrate." —Starr Voigt
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in four sizes).
6. A de-shedding glove to tackle your furry friend’s grooming routine with such ease, they’ll think you’re just really lovin’ up on them when you use it. And now you can sit on your couch (or in your car) without being covered in fur, too. 🥲
Promising reviews: "I'm amazed at how much hair that comes off my cat with this glove! My cat loves it and I love the fact that there are far less hairballs and cat hair flying around my home!" —Stephanie E. Hinkel
"I love this brand of gloves. I find it works very well on short- and medium-hair cats and on a German shepherd mix with a soft undercoat. The gloves are not easy to clean completely. If you’re very fussy about cleaning this completely, a quick rinse under running water will take the hair off the blue part, and a lint roller will remove the hair from the back. I love being able to buy single gloves as I tend to use just one on my dominant hand for cats. For a large dog I use both at once. This is by far the most effective brand of deshedding glove that I have used. Due to it’s larger surface it takes off more fur more quickly than a comb or brush teeth deshedding tool." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $12.09+ (available in four colors).
7. A swan fountain with almost 2,000 5-star reviews from customers raving about how smitten their pets have become with this running drinking fountain. Lots of reviewers say it's great for keeping cats hydrated because of its constant faucet!
And grab a pack of replacement filters so your pet's new well never dries up!
Promising review: "Between the cat obsessed with drinking ONLY from the sink and the cat with bladder issues that the vet insists needs to be drinking more, I went looking for a fountain to make all three of my furkids happy. This fountain has saved my sanity. I've left it on the lowest setting and it's been perfect for me. It's super quiet. If I hear it splashing or splurping, it's either 1) had the water level get too low and needs a top off or 2) my sink nut is hooking his paw over the edge and dragging it around again, disrupting the flow to the pump or 3) my nut is 'drinking' from it while also taking a shower and playing rainstorm. In any case, making sure the water is above the minimum line and letting the water settle always fixes the noise and returns it to a silent stream. I do recommend a splash mat if your cat is like my addict who'll play with his water. All in all, I love this thing, and will likely be getting a second one since the secondary water bowl is getting no attention." —Hannah Doney
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
8. An innovative transparent toy blocker because one thing you can count on is your new furbaby rolling or losing treats and toys underneath the furniture, be it intentional or not. (TBH, when I brought my puppy home he slept under the depths of the couch for a week, and this would have been very convenient, so I could keep an eye on him.) Anyway — petproof your home with these easy-to-use blockers and have a lot more peace of mind.
For installation, try to figure out the perfect position you want and then cut (if necessary) to get the desired length and height that you need. Then, remove the protective paper and stick the blocker in position on a clean and dry floor!
FYI, reviewers also love these for blocking kids' toys from the depths of the couch! After removing the panels for cleaning (maybe annually), the adhesive won't remain sticky but you can replace them with the help of large clear Command Strips.
Promising review: "Love these! I no longer have to get on my hands and knees trying to get the cat toys from under the entertainment center. Looks great being clear. Was easy to put down. I even used the unused pieces under the front of a dresser. I couldn't stick them to the floor, as it's was a carpeted floor, but has also kept toys from going under." —Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
9. A liquid tartar remover in case brushing your dog’s teeth ends up way more of a hassle than any other part of grooming, IMO. Simply add it to their water bowl and revel in fresh(er) breath during your next round of puppy kisses. Plus, your vet will be hella proud of their pearly whites.
Promising review: "I’ve tried other product for my dogs that never worked. After only a few days of adding this to their water, and that awful bad breath is so much better. This is the first additive I’ve ever claimed it works, but it really does. My girls had awful breath but this makes that better and I can even see a difference in their teeth. It appears it is taking the tartar off of their teeth and I may be able to cancel their dental appointment. Love the clean breath and the teeth appearing to be cleaner. Worth every penny!" —NG
Get it from Amazon for $10.12+ (available in three sizes and two flavors).
10. A pressure-activated Coleman cooling pad in case your pet is extra furry or you live in a warmer climate. This pad helps keep your pet 5–10 degrees cooler with a self-cooling gel that starts working as soon as they lay on it — no electricity or refrigeration required!
BTW, this mat is made with puncture-resistant nylon and non-toxic gel, in case you've got a strong biter on your hands. It can fold up for storage and portability!
Promising review: "This is a great gift for my little shih tzus. They have five cooling mats around the house, but after buying one Coleman mat, they all took turns lying on it. I finally bought a second one as a birthday present for the little female. The two Coleman mats are thicker, cooler, and a beautiful baby blue color. As soon as one fur baby gets up, another runs a gets on it. They hardly give the mats time to cool off. I'm sure l will buy one more at least before the summer is over. They are well-made and apparently, very comfortable. This product is a HUGE Shih-tzu hit at our house!! We all love the two we have and need more. The mats are summer heat lifesavers for fur babies." —L. Clark
Get it from Amazon for $32.98 (available in two colors).
11. A top-rated healing balm to help tend to your pooch's skincare concerns, including itchy skin, bug bites, cuts, rashes, burns, and even hot spots. Over 8,000 customers have rated this soothing balm 5 stars for how well it works for their furbabies!
Promising review: "I have been buying this product including their soothing wipes and dog soap for five years! This helps my pit bull with her heat rash due to allergies and is the only product that works quickly and she enjoys it! When she sees me getting the tin she runs to her bed and lays on her back! Love this product!" —Stephanie Gamboa
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+.
12. An odor-eliminating spray that works like literal magic, releasing enzymes to tackle stubborn pet messes. This is my favorite spray to use for cleaning up my Chow Chow Tormund’s pee, poop, vomit…literally everything.
Check out our in-depth review of Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator.
Promising review: "I love EVERYTHING about this. Like every other reviewer, we've tried every other option we could find to get rid of urine stench and stains. Ours were from an elderly dog who couldn't make it through the night sometimes. Long story short, we have YEARS of urine stains that, after being 'cleaned,' continued to reappear. Now every single recurring stain on our carpet is GONE! Not a single one has returned. I don't have sufficient words for how truly thankful we are for this product. It's like NOTHING else. And the cherry on top is the wonderful scent when you first apply it and NO scent once it's done it's job. So, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for these amazing products." —Anita McCarty
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business (including their pup and kitty) that creates products for every pet owners needs, including grooming, cleaning, accessories, as well as toys and treats to make your fur-ever friend happy as a clam.
13. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads for any cat whose favorite hobby is scratching up furniture and bodies — this simple form of entertainment will keep them busy and satisfied, and both of you will be oh, so grateful for it.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Courtney Lynch (that's her kitty in the photos) has this product, and here's what she has to say: "Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (iykyk). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!"
Promising review: "I have a cat that only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
14. A length-adjustable pet hair broom that might end up replacing your vacuum (just kidding, you'll still want to vacuum because of dirt, dust, and surface pet hair), but its rubber bristles will remove all the embedded pet hair your vacuum misses. Just look at those pet-sized piles of hair in the photos! 😭
If you want even more before and after photos to blow your mind, check out BuzzFeed Shopping writer (and my fabulous colleague) Emma Lord's Evrilholder FURemover broom review.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this thing!! Total life saver! My dog leaves literal tumbleweeds of wooly hair around the carpet, this really gets in there and makes it so easy to pick up." —j
"Where has this been all my life?? A statement my teenager said when she put this together and started to use it. With three dogs and living in Arizona (where it is always dusty) this works SO WELL. Maybe too well, because it got stuff up off the floor that I didn't even realize was dirty. This would be wonderful for anyone that has tile or wood floors — even if you do not have four legged family members. I especially love it because it is not heavy, and with my arthritis in my hands I can use this comfortably." —Linda D
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
15. A soothing nose butter just perfect for pups with dry, cracked snouts, so your dog can stop trying to treat it with their tongue.
Promising review: "Our boxer had the crustiest, driest nose for years. Three different vets couldn't offer any solutions for years! We tried olive oil and other remedies, but nothing worked. After the first application, there was noticeable improvement. After a few days of treatment, our beloved boxer's nose is looking great and on the road to recovery. I'm so disappointed in our vets for not knowing this product. If you are a vet, you NEED to recommend this product and stock it at your office. It is a miracle worker! LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE this product and finally able to kiss my baby on the nose again." —M Keady
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
16. A digital power center timer for anyone raising a cold-blooded pet and dealing with an unpredictable schedule (or occasional forgetfulness, TBH). This power strip replaces the chaos of wires and timers, and instead features a built-in timer that'll control the lights, filters, and heaters 24/7, meaning you can worry less about their comfort while you're away, and more about where to get some gourmet insects or vermin for them to munch on.
Promising review: "This timer is a lifesaver! My daughter’s crestie is on a very specific schedule and when she isn’t home I love not having to worry about getting his lights on or off by a certain time. This power strip is amazing and I love the timer because it is always working perfectly! Never had an issue and can set up different times if needed which is so helpful when we add a misting system. Highly recommend this for anyone needing a reliable timer with the benefit of a power strip." —Ashley H.
"This power center is a godsend for my little ADHD brain. As much as I love my critters, I’ll be damned if I can remember to turn on their lights or heating pads at the correct times. I have two of these strips now and they’re absolutely phenomenal. Just look up the programming on YouTube if you’re having difficulty — it takes a bit of getting used to but once you’ve got it, it’s super fast to use." —A.H.
Get it from Amazon for $23.
17. A cat litter deodorizer because no one likes walking into a house that smells like a dirty litter box, but who has time to clean it out everyday? This odor-absorbing powder keeps your space smelling its best and even works on multi-cat homes!
Promising reviews: "The only thing that truly works! Having had cats my entire life, I have tried probably everything on the market that claims to eliminate cat litter smell and nothing ever has done what this does. I have a male and female cat and I cannot smell litter after using this. No smell! It’s amazing!" —Meghan
"Love this product! I foster cats/kittens and this product takes care of the litterbox odor immediately. I love the smell and the cats have no problem when I sprinkle this in their boxes. Just a few shakes per litterbox is all it takes. Very happy with this and will buy again!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
18. Or a bag of premium clumping litter that your cats will love as much as you, thanks to its odor-control, dust-free, and low-tracking formula. Over 46,000 people have rated this 5 stars for a damn good reason.
Promising review: "Love Dr. Elsey's cat litter! I have tried several brands throughout the years with my cats and this one clumps nice and it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan hardly at all. If it does stick a little, it will scoop off easily. It has almost NO DUST and the litter barely sticks to my cat’s paws. This litter is superior over all of the brands I have tried. It also has good odor control too. I smell it a little bit but not as much as some of the other brands. If you’re thinking about trying Dr. Elsey’s litter, go for it, I don’t think you would be disappointed... Make sure you get the ULTRA litter. I have tried the other ones and they are pretty good too, but this one is the best out of all of Dr. Elsie’s litter." —Roku Fan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
19. A portable doggie water bottle, so you can make sure your pup stays hydrated on the go! This leak-proof bottle fits easily in a backpack or bag, and even has a wrist strap for hands-free carrying while you're out.
When I knew I was bringing home a puppy, this was one of the first things I bought and it is 100% absolutely worth it. I carry this water bottle on almost every single walk and to the dog park — so much so that other people's pups come up to me for hydration, LOL! My puppy has even learned to come up and ask for water when he sees me with this. It's also great for having on-hand in the car. It's easy enough to use, you just press the button to dispense water and if your pup doesn't drink it all, you can press the button to recycle it back inside.
BTW, it's always a good idea to keep a collapsible bowl on-hand and