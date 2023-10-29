If You're A New Pet Parent, You Should Know Experienced Pet Parents "Love" These 25 Products

This paw wax is made from food-safe oils and waxes to help protect and heal dry and cracked paws, which means it's also fine for your pup to lick and ingest! BTW, lots of reviewers say this balm is fast-absorbing *and* moisturizing.

Promising reviews: "Musher’s is the only paw balm I will use on my pets. I have tried others and they don’t even compare. When your dogs walk on all kinds of surfaces and have harsh weather, this is a lifesaver for your dog's paws." —Ashely H.

"I love Mushers! I always have Mushers in my medicine cabinet for my 2 labrador retrievers. One of them gets very cracked paws even with minimal activity. I use this to moisturize and to protect against the elements. We hike and camp many miles, and this serves as protection and also provides him relief/recovery. It's a little oily, so be careful when on clothing, but it doesn't stain or smell. So far it's the best product I've found for him. I usually order the large size if I want it to last." —Brianna

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

Musher's Secret is a Canada-based family-owned small business. Their wax balm recipe was originally intended for Canadian sled dogs and now they're sharing it for pets all over the world.

